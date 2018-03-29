Bengaluru: Karnataka will vote for the new state Assembly on a Saturday (May 12) and the counting of votes will be held on a Tuesday (May 15). Politicians are not too happy with this calendar as both days are considered inauspicious in the state.Adding to their worries, counting day also happens to be Amavasya.The dates have already spooked many sitting MLAs and others in the fray. JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who is a staunch believer in astrology, has already held a detailed discussion with his trusted astrologers and is taking all precautions to ward off ‘evil forces’ that may eclipse his party’s prospects, his close aides say.His elder son HD Revanna, who is also a firm believer in Vaastu and astrology, has contacted a big fortune teller in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, requesting him to perform special havans on both days.Speaking to News18, he said, “We believe in god. We are true believers. As long as god and people are with us, no one can harm us.”Even though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not known to believe in astrology, his reclusive wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah is a highly religious person and has already started special prayers for her husband and son, who is likely to contest from his father’s constituency Varuna. Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency.BJP state chief and CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa is also a firm believer in astrology. When he was the chief minister between 2008 and 2011, Yeddyurappa was in the news for allegedly performing special prayers to counter ‘black magic’ for which he blamed the Gowda family.A few months ago, Naga Sadhus had visited Yeddyurappa’s house in Bengaluru, triggering rumours that he had invited them to seek their blessings. According to local beliefs, whoever touches the feet of Naga sadhus, is blessed with political power.A senior minister, who is known for temple-hopping, told News18 that many of his colleagues are worried about their fate because of Saturday voting and Tuesday (Amavasya day) counting. “My wife has already started special prayers at home. It will continue till the day of counting,” he said.A ticket aspirant from Chitradurga had invited Naga sadhus home in the hopes of making it to the Assembly. “It is bad this time. Voting on a Saturday or counting on a Tuesday. That too on Amavasya day. I am taking all precautions.”Some politicians believe that buying temple flags at auctions will help them in retaining and gaining power. They outbid each other to own a flag normally known as ‘Mukti Dwajas’. At Guru Thipperudraswamy temple in Nayakanahatti near Chitradurga, one such flag was bought by a politician for a whopping Rs 72 lakh.Top astrologers in the state are also busy handling their ‘VIP clients’, offering various astrological solutions to enhance their chances of winning.Vedic scholar Daivagna KN Somayaji claims that Amavasya is a “bad day” for all good things and can have a negative impact on counting. Speaking to News18, he said, “Saturday is not exactly bad for everything. But we do no important things on Tuesday. It is not a good day. This time Amavasya also falls on Tuesday. It is a worrying thing.”Somayaji counts several top politicians and industrialists among his followers.