BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s CM candidate for Karnataka, hit out at the Congress party for being ‘desperate’’ to grab power.The leader was referring to the Grand Old Party’s last-minute support to the Janata Dal (Secular) in forming the government, despite the latter managing just about 1/6th of the total seats."The people of the state have rejected Congress and voted for a change. People are moving towards 'Congress-mukt (Congress-free)’ Karnataka. Despite being rejected, they are desperate to grab power," Yeddyurappa told reporters.Anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress government was so strong that outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself lost from Chamundeshwari seat in his home district of Mysuru, Yeddyurappa pointed out.The current trends indicate that the BJP is the single largest party in the state with 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 78 and JD(S) at 38.Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media in the company of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the JD(S) had accepted the Congress offer of support."We will meet the Governor and stake claim (to form a government). Our numbers put together will be more than the BJP's," Azad said.(With PTI Inputs)