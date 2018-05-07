English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Elections 2018: Siddaramaiah Challenges Yeddyurappa to Poll Debate, But 'Modi is Also Welcome'
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign speeches as “hot air and no substance”.
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign speeches as “hot air and no substance”, saying his contest is with BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and not the PM.
Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah also challenged Yeddyurappa to a debate on election issues in Karnataka, adding that “Modi is also welcome”.
Siddaramaiah had on Sunday lashed out at the PM for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level", referring to Modi's criticism of his government as a "seedha rupaiah sarkar".
"The Prime minister was using a language that did not befit the office he held," the Congress leader said, taking exception to Modi calling his dispensation a "10 per cent government" and "seedha rupaiah sarkar" while attacking him over alleged corruption.
Siddaramaiah had also mocked the Karnataka BJP, saying it solely depended on the Prime Minister for the May 12 Assembly polls as it had no leader with a "face value". "We expected a dignified language from him (Modi). But what he spoke was the BJP's language and not the one of a civilised person. He spoke at a very low level... this is not the language of the prime minister," he told reporters.
The Chief Minister said it was expected that Modi would speak about the BJP-led central government's achievements and criticise the Congress government in Karnataka.
Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah also challenged Yeddyurappa to a debate on election issues in Karnataka, adding that “Modi is also welcome”.
PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yaddyurappa.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 7, 2018
I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome! pic.twitter.com/34Jl6nIeOE
Siddaramaiah had on Sunday lashed out at the PM for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level", referring to Modi’s criticism of his government as a "seedha rupaiah sarkar".
“The Prime minister was using a language that did not befit the office he held,” the Congress leader said, taking exception to Modi calling his dispensation a "10 per cent government" and "seedha rupaiah sarkar" while attacking him over alleged corruption.
Siddaramaiah had also mocked the Karnataka BJP, saying it solely depended on the Prime Minister for the May 12 Assembly polls as it had no leader with a "face value". "We expected a dignified language from him (Modi). But what he spoke was the BJP's language and not the one of a civilised person. He spoke at a very low level... this is not the language of the prime minister," he told reporters.
The Chief Minister said it was expected that Modi would speak about the BJP-led central government's achievements and criticise the Congress government in Karnataka.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
