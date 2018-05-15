English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Elections 2018: Tale of Two Seats for Siddaramaiah as He Wins One and Loses the Other
In Badami, the CM won by a thin margin of 1,696 votes but in Chamundeshwari his loss was by a massive margin of 36,042 votes.
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a bitter Tuesday as he won from the Badami constituency but lost Chamundeshwari. In Badami, the CM won by a thin margin of 1,696 votes but in Chamundeshwari his loss was by a massive margin of 36,042 votes.
GT Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) polled 1,21,325 votes in Chamundeshwari while Siddaramaiah came in second with 85,283 votes. In Badami, Siddaramaiah managed a narrow win by polling 67,599, while his nearest rival, B Sreeramulu of the BJP, gave him a tough fight and polled 65,903 votes.
The BJP was trying hard to make this election campaign a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi fight. The PM was attacking the Congress president and his predecessors in his election speeches, not saying much about Siddaramaiah or the state Congress. According to political analysts, the BJP has realised that their local cadre, led by BS Yeddyurappa, had failed to enthuse voters and mount an effective campaign against the incumbent government.
Before the election, the Congress announced that the Chief Minister was going to contest from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats. Soon after the announcement, Siddaramaiah tweeted a reply to BJP’s P Muralidhar Rao and said that “leaders with pan-Karnataka appeal do not fear any part of the state”.
“People will decide my fate in both the constituencies, you don’t worry about it,” he wrote after Rao said that the CM was afraid of losing in Chamundeshwari, which is why he is contesting from two seats.
