Karnataka Elections a Case Study of BJP’s Collusion Politics: Chandrababu Naidu
During TDP Coordination Committee Meeting with party leaders in Amaravati, TDP chief and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu hit out at BJP for colluding with corrupt politicians.
Hyderabad: Intensifying the protests against the Centre over denial of promised Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party has decided to hold public meetings in all districts to expose the betrayal and conspiracy politics of BJP.
During TDP Coordination Committee Meeting with party leaders in Amaravati, TDP chief and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu hit out at BJP for colluding with corrupt politicians.
“In Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is getting relief from Enforcement Directorate attachments. In Karnataka, Gali Janardhan Reddy is getting relief in mining cases. It is hilarious that CBI is writing letters saying we don’t have details on from where and how much iron ore was illegally exported. Is this BJP’s fight against corruption?" Naidu asked.
"Karnataka elections is a case study for BJP’s Collusion Politics. What signal is BJP giving to people by keeping corrupt people to their left and right sides? Prime Minister told he will bring back money from Swiss banks. There is no sign of that in these four years,” Chandrababu Naidu added.
TDP began with their first public meeting in Tirupati on April 30th, which was intended to remind Narendra Modi government of the promises it had made, at the same place four years ago, to the people of Andhra Pradesh.
The party will be organising 12 similar public meetings: ‘Fight against Betrayal and Conspiracy Politics’ in all districts. The next meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam and the final public meeting will be held in Amaravati.
Earlier, Naidu urged his supported to shun BJP in Karnataka by not voting them in upcoming elections. "I am appealing all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat BJP that indulges in collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka", Naidu had said.
