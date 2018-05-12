GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Elections: All About Voter Turnout, Exit Polls, Candidates, Constituencies and Caste Factor

Most opinion polls have predicted a fractured verdict for this three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, BJP and JD(S). The results will be out on May 15. Here’s everything you need to know about voting day in Karnataka:

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Voters pose outside a polling booth in Karnataka.
With Karnataka voting on Saturday to elect its representatives to the 224-member assembly, the exhaustive and bitter campaign spread out over months has graduated to the next phase.

Most opinion polls have predicted a fractured verdict for this three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, BJP and JD(S).

The results will be out on May 15.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting day in Karnataka:

What do the exit polls say?

With the curtains coming down on polling day, the next big attraction is the poll of polls: Exit Polls.

News18 will keep you updated through its live blog on every development along with analyzing the opinions.

Link (https://www.news18.com/news/politics/karnataka-assembly-election-2018-live-updates-56-turnout-recorded-2-more-hours-of-polling-left-exit-polls-soon-1746131.html?ref=hp_top_pos_1)

How much is the voter turnout?

While the initial turnout was lean, Karnataka witnessed a healthy 56% voter turnout till 3pm. (https://www.news18.com/news/politics/karnataka-assembly-election-2018-live-updates-39-turnout-till-1pm-brisk-voting-in-dakshina-kannada-1701617.html?ref=hp_top_pos_1)

In order to encourage voters, restaurants and internet cafes in Bengaluru offered freebies to voters as rewards for casting their electoral choice. (https://www.news18.com/news/india/free-dosa-and-data-how-karnataka-voters-are-being-lured-to-get-inked-1746049.html?ref=hp_top_pos_4)

Who are the key candidates?

The state assembly elections in Karnataka will witness 2655 candidates fighting for 224 seats. The candidate list includes 219 women, BJP is contesting in all 224 seats, followed by Congress which has put up candidates in 222. The third party in the contest, JD(S) is contesting in 201 seats.

Here’s a list of candidates: https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2018/karnataka/candidates-list/

Why are the Karnataka polls interesting?

State elections are not just about roaring campaigns, politically motivated remarks and boring speeches. News18 brings to you the most interesting trivia from heartland of poll bound Karnataka.

Here’s your dose of compelling trivia: (https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2018/karnataka/trivia/)

Where can I find interactive graphs and videos?

News18 explores the multiple facets of the current and past assembly elections in Karnataka through easy to understand interactive graphics that enable you the user to control and to unravel interesting aspects. We have analysed multiple data points of 61 years of elections in the state of Karnataka (including the erstwhile Mysore state) to bring forth the electoral story of the state in a series of interactive graphics.

Here’s your go to spot for interpreted data: (https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2018/karnataka/interactive-graphs/)

For everything moving on Karnataka elections: (https://www.news18.com/newstopics/karnataka-assembly-elections-2018/videos/)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
