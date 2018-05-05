English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Jobs, Farm Loan Waivers and Smartphones': Here's a Look at Manifestos in Karnataka
New Delhi: As the Karnataka assembly elections are drawing closer women and youth seem to be the main poll plank of the political parties with both Congress and BJP projecting schemes related to them in their manifestos.
While Congress has offered to create to one crore jobs by 2023 for the youths, BJP promises to sanction funds for skill development and upgrading technology.
The women have been offered smartphones, gold mangalsutras, loans for entrepreneurs and fast track court to ensure speedy justice in sexual harassment cases.
Here’s a list of key poll promises of Congress and BJP.
Congress Manifesto
1. Creating 1 crore jobs by 2023
2. Free smartphones for 18-23 year old college students
3. Free quality education for all govt-school students
4. Free and compulsory education for all children till age 12
5. Panel to ensure basic livelihood for farmers & agri labourers
6. Doubling of farmers’ incomes and increasing employability of youth in tier two and three towns by giving skill development.
7. Fast-track courts for sexual harassment cases and a law to give life terms to rape convicts
8. Universal healthcare access by increasing the budget..
For Bangalore
1. World class infrastructure withing five years with 100,000 crores
2. Have a city Ombudsman to regulate civic services
3. More pedestrian-friendly roads, more white-topping, more air-conditioned buses
4. Extend Metro to adjoinjing districts
5. Suburban trains upto a 100 kms from Bangalore
6. Decentralised waste disposal
BJP Manifesto
1. Waive loans of up to Rs 1 lakh in nationalised and coop banks
2. MSP - 1.5 times will be give n of tje cost of production
3. Will set up a Raitha-Bandhu division in the CMO
4. I will set aside 1.5lakh.crore. For irrigation projects
5. 10 hours of good power to pumpsets
6. Under CM's agri fellowship. Every year 1000 farmers will be taken to Israel and China.
7. Rs 3000 crore for KMF and to distribute fruits and vegetables.
8. Through milk federation, milk output will be increased
9. Empowerment of women - have a coop. For women. For marketing their products..
10. 1 per cent interest for loans up to Rs 1 lakh for women entrepreneurs
11. Free Smartphones to all BPL women
12. For weddings of BPL women, Rs 25,000 plus 3 gm gold mangalsutra for women in BPL Families
13. Will set up Annapurna canteens across state for subsidized food
15. Cooperate With center to set up NIA branch in Mangalore to investigate terror
16. Benefits to MSME's to continue for three years even after they become large scale enterprises
17. set up 15 MSME Development Centres to serve as incubators and MSME-cluster-based ITIs for skill development
18. Rs 500 crore 'Sanna Vyapari Kalyana.Nidhi' to give interest-free loans for tech upgradation, working capital better market access
For Bangalore
1. Promise to make Bangalore zero garbage city
2. Rs 2,500 crore Ffr lake rejuvenation
3. Rs 17,000 crore for suburban trains
4. Extend metro to all suburbs
5. Flying squads to attend distress calls for women
6. GPS-enabled bus travel for working women from 10 pm to 5
Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
- Bangalore
- BJP manifesto for Karnataka
- Congress manifesto for Karnataka
- Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
- Bangalore
- BJP manifesto for Karnataka
- Congress manifesto for Karnataka
- Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
