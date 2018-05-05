'Jobs, Farm Loan Waivers and Smartphones': Here's a Look at Manifestos in Karnataka

As the Karnataka assembly elections are drawing closer women and youth seem to be the main poll plank of the political parties with both Congress and BJP projecting schemes related to them in their manifestos.While Congress has offered to create to one crore jobs by 2023 for the youths, BJP promises to sanction funds for skill development and upgrading technology.The women have been offered smartphones, gold mangalsutras, loans for entrepreneurs and fast track court to ensure speedy justice in sexual harassment cases.Here’s a list of key poll promises of Congress and BJP.1. Creating 1 crore jobs by 20232. Free smartphones for 18-23 year old college students3. Free quality education for all govt-school students4. Free and compulsory education for all children till age 125. Panel to ensure basic livelihood for farmers & agri labourers6. Doubling of farmers’ incomes and increasing employability of youth in tier two and three towns by giving skill development.7. Fast-track courts for sexual harassment cases and a law to give life terms to rape convicts8. Universal healthcare access by increasing the budget..1. World class infrastructure withing five years with 100,000 crores2. Have a city Ombudsman to regulate civic services3. More pedestrian-friendly roads, more white-topping, more air-conditioned buses4. Extend Metro to adjoinjing districts5. Suburban trains upto a 100 kms from Bangalore6. Decentralised waste disposal1. Waive loans of up to Rs 1 lakh in nationalised and coop banks2. MSP - 1.5 times will be give n of tje cost of production3. Will set up a Raitha-Bandhu division in the CMO4. I will set aside 1.5lakh.crore. For irrigation projects5. 10 hours of good power to pumpsets6. Under CM's agri fellowship. Every year 1000 farmers will be taken to Israel and China.7. Rs 3000 crore for KMF and to distribute fruits and vegetables.8. Through milk federation, milk output will be increased9. Empowerment of women - have a coop. For women. For marketing their products..10. 1 per cent interest for loans up to Rs 1 lakh for women entrepreneurs11. Free Smartphones to all BPL women12. For weddings of BPL women, Rs 25,000 plus 3 gm gold mangalsutra for women in BPL Families13. Will set up Annapurna canteens across state for subsidized food15. Cooperate With center to set up NIA branch in Mangalore to investigate terror16. Benefits to MSME's to continue for three years even after they become large scale enterprises17. set up 15 MSME Development Centres to serve as incubators and MSME-cluster-based ITIs for skill development18. Rs 500 crore 'Sanna Vyapari Kalyana.Nidhi' to give interest-free loans for tech upgradation, working capital better market access1. Promise to make Bangalore zero garbage city2. Rs 2,500 crore Ffr lake rejuvenation3. Rs 17,000 crore for suburban trains4. Extend metro to all suburbs5. Flying squads to attend distress calls for women6. GPS-enabled bus travel for working women from 10 pm to 5