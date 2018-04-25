Karnataka Elections LIVE: Janardhana Reddy's Aide Sriramulu to Contest Against Siddaramaiah from Badami

File image of PM Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Calling PM Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath "north Indian imports", chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP Karnataka has reduced B S Yedyurappa to a dummy face. A day earlier, the BJP has decided to field B Sriramulu, a close aide of Janardhana Reddy, against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badamai. Sriramulu will contest Badami as his second seat now and challenge the CM in this OBC dominated constituency in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Congress announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto on April 27 in Mangalore. The Party will simultaneously release the manifesto in four divisions. Congress is expected to come up with separate manifestoes -- one for the state, one for Bangalore and then region wise.



UP CM Yogi Adityanath, from May 3, will be addressing close to three dozen rallies in poll-bound Karnataka. The decision came as the party felt that Yogi's Hindutva image, plus the Nath sect's connect to Lingayats and the anti-caste movement initiated by Gau Rakha Peeth, will cut ice in elections. Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP has appointed party state chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra as the Yuva Morcha state general secretary. The party, in its tweet announcing the decision, said that Vijayendra would "be campaigning extensively for candidates in the Old Mysuru region". This pretty much means that Vijayendra will not be contesting the assembly polls this time around.



After the BJP denied BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra a ticket, there was a huge uproar among party cadre in Mysore. An angry Yeddyurappa has told party high command that his son must contest but the decision-making group was not convinced. Vijayendra was gearing up to contest from Varuna constituency in a big fight against CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathendra. Yesterday, BJP's fourth list also had no place for Yeddyurappa's close aide Shobha Karandlaje. The party is yet to make up its mind on four constituencies, despite today being the last date to file nominations.