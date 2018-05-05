Karnataka Elections LIVE: Congress Still Angry Over Demonetisation Jitters; Keeps Ridiculing Everything I Do, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his fourth rally today in Mangalore. He launched a blistering attack on the Congress and accused the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka government of indulging in organised loot. The PM said the Rahul Gandhi-led party has been rejected by the public in all elections and will soon be reduced from Indian National Congress to PPP (Punjab-Puducherry-Parivar) Congress. He claimed the Congress is worried over the imminent defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.



Stay tuned for live updates:



PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a "secret" pact for the Karnataka Assembly polls. Prime Minister Modi said H D Deve Gowda's party was "protecting" the Congress.



"If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)... Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding...an understanding behind the curtains," said Modi. Addressing an election rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress, for years, spoke about poverty eradication only to garner votes, while neglecting farmers and the poor.



"Poll surveys, political pundits...everyone is saying the JD(S) cannot defeat Congress. They cannot form government. If anyone can change the government in Karnataka, it is the BJP,” said Modi.



The Congress, Modi demanded, make it clear if it had a secret understanding with JD(S) or not. He said it was with the support of Deve Gowda's party that the Congress had its mayor in Bengaluru. "Why are you hiding this? Congress should have the courage to speak out the truth to people," said the PM.



Modi, however, insisted he still has respect for Deve Gowda, who had announced before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would commit suicide if he became the prime minister.