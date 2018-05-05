GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Elections LIVE: Congress Still Angry Over Demonetisation Jitters; Keeps Ridiculing Everything I Do, Says Modi

News18.com | May 5, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his fourth rally today in Mangalore. He launched a blistering attack on the Congress and accused the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka government of indulging in organised loot. The PM said the Rahul Gandhi-led party has been rejected by the public in all elections and will soon be reduced from Indian National Congress to PPP (Punjab-Puducherry-Parivar) Congress. He claimed the Congress is worried over the imminent defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.

Stay tuned for live updates:
May 5, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

Our government is devoted to serve the poor and the marginalised. We empowered them by opening their bank accounts: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:29 pm (IST)

Our karyakartas were brutally murdered just because of political differences. Is this the democracy that Congress practices? People would give a strong reply to the Congress on 12th May: PM Modi in Mangalore.

May 5, 2018 7:24 pm (IST)

Congress spreads lies and hence is unable to digest if anyone speaks the truth. People are well aware of their tactics: PM Modi in Mangalore.

May 5, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses his fourth rally today in Karnataka. (TV grab)

May 5, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

For Congress, only one family matters and for me, all 125 crore Indians are my family. What did the Congress do to greats like Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Nijalingappa Ji is for all to see: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Congress party does not have any agenda except for opposing Modi. All agencies are talking about the development of India but the Congress party is saying that Modi has bought all the agencies.

May 5, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Congress mocked the Swachhata Abhiyan. Is it not right that we think about their welfare of our mothers and sisters who are forced to defecate in the open: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

They are yet to recover from demonetisation which forced many of their leaders to bring out their stash of notes. That is why they are still angry with the BJP: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Congress party has lost its mental balance. They questioned our Army during the 2016 surgical strikes. They have raise questions on every organization, including RBI and Parliament.

May 5, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

The results of Karnataka elections are clearly written on the walls. BJP will form government in the state with absolute majority: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)

Wherever the Congress loses they cry about EVM malfunctioning and they have lost all elections: PM Modi in Mangalore.

May 5, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

We want to make Karnataka a growth engine of the country. I urge the people of Karnataka to elect a BJP Government in these elections: PM Modi in Shivamogga.

May 5, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)

Remember the days when Congress fought elections on whether to give 9 cylinders or 12 cylinders? They used to say that we do not care for the poor. But when we formed Government at Centre, we ensured gas cylinders for the poor: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

Congress President says in Karnataka that we will not let thieves sit in Legislative Assembly. Why don't they tell about the Congress leaders sitting as MLAs and ministers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, whose almirahs and bed sheets were found laden with notes: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

'Naamdaars' can never understand the hard work 'Kaamdaars' do. They mocked us for talking about building toilets and cleanliness from the Red Fort: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 5:00 pm (IST)

Shameful that Congress leaders are using abusive language for BS Yeddyurappa Ji. This is not acceptable at all. Yeddyurappa Ji is a tall and respectable leader. Yeddyurappa Ji visited homes of poor. They even mocked that! This is an insult of the poor and cannot be tolerated: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 4:54 pm (IST)

Who gave support to the ones who killed BJP workers in Karnataka. Who gifted PFI and SIMI and other violent organisations to Karnataka?: PM Modi in Shivamogga

May 5, 2018 4:54 pm (IST)

Britishers used to work on the policy of 'Divide and rule', Congress is walking on their footsteps and trying to create divide between society on basis of religion and castes: PM Modi in Shivamogga

May 5, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Congress looted the money belonging to the poor and the honest. How is it that assets of their leaders keep on increasing? They must answer: PM Modi continues with his attack on ruling Congress.

May 5, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

There is no difference between the 'C' of Congress and 'C' of Corruption. Even now they cry fowl of demonetisation: PM Modi in Shivamogga.

May 5, 2018 4:45 pm (IST)

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress in his third rally of the day, says, "Spreading lies has become a business for the Congress. Wherever they go, they spread lies among people."

May 5, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas- this is our mantra of serving the people. Congress believes in divide and rule philosophy. They divide people on the grounds of caste. And shockingly, they even classify criminals on the grounds of caste: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 4:41 pm (IST)

I can never forget the affection of people of Shivamogga. When we had launched the Tiranga Yatra, back then I had got the opportunity to address a gathering here: PM Modi at Shivamogga

May 5, 2018 4:21 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon start addressing a gathering at Shivamogga where he will be sharing the stage with BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa for the first time.

May 5, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)

The Congress, Modi demanded, make it clear if it had a secret understanding with JD(S) or not. He said it was with the support of Deve Gowda's party that the Congress had its mayor in Bengaluru.

May 5, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Adhunik, Gatisheel, Pragatisheel and Vikassheel Karnataka is our aim. We want overall development of the state: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gadag, Karnataka

May 5, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)

It is the people of Karnataka who are going to make the Congress into a regional Party called PPP Congress (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress): Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gadag, Karnataka

May 5, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

Sonia Gandhi said - we are committed that Karnataka does not get Mahadayi waters. She said this during a speech at Madgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gadag, Karnataka

May 5, 2018 2:30 pm (IST)

Congress Party believes in atkaana, Bhatkana aur latkana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gadag, Karnataka

May 5, 2018 2:29 pm (IST)

I wish the Karnataka CM would have asked Sonia Gandhi Ji about her 2007 promise on Mahadayi. If he would know of that promise he would not be misleading the people: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gadag, Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a "secret" pact for the Karnataka Assembly polls. Prime Minister Modi said H D Deve Gowda's party was "protecting" the Congress.

"If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)... Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding...an understanding behind the curtains," said Modi. Addressing an election rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress, for years, spoke about poverty eradication only to garner votes, while neglecting farmers and the poor.

"Poll surveys, political pundits...everyone is saying the JD(S) cannot defeat Congress. They cannot form government. If anyone can change the government in Karnataka, it is the BJP,” said Modi.

The Congress, Modi demanded, make it clear if it had a secret understanding with JD(S) or not. He said it was with the support of Deve Gowda's party that the Congress had its mayor in Bengaluru. "Why are you hiding this? Congress should have the courage to speak out the truth to people," said the PM.

Modi, however, insisted he still has respect for Deve Gowda, who had announced before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would commit suicide if he became the prime minister.
