Karnataka Elections Live: Congress Releases Final List, No Ticket for Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Chandramouli

Event Highlights Cong releases final list



Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:

Read More The Congress has released its final list of candidates for Karnataka elections and notable inclusions include NA Haris, whose candidature was earlier in doubt over an assault case against his son, from Shanthi Nagar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami seat. HS Chandramouli has been replaced with KP Chandralekha in Madikeri after the controversy over the former’s legal services to Mehul Choksi, the uncle of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates: Apr 22, 2018 2:58 pm (IST) Congress MLA NA Haris is re-nominated from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru, weeks after putting his ticket on hold over the assault allegations against his son Mohammad Nalapad. The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago. However, after scouting for a suitable candidate who could replace Haris, the ruling Congress seems to have fallen back on the two-time MLA to win the seat again. Haris’ son Mohammad Nalapad has been expelled from the Youth Congress two months ago after the assault which hit national headlines. The Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail application and the state government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court opposing his bail. Haris is a two-time MLA from Shanthinagara, a Muslim, Christian and Dalit-dominated Assembly seat in Bengaluru. Apr 22, 2018 2:53 pm (IST) Congress releases final list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. There are four changes in the list released today. No ticket for HS Chandramouli, the lawyer for absconding businessman Mehul Choksi. Chandramouli was chosen as the candidate from Madikeri. Now, KP Chandrakala will contest from Madikeri. Apr 22, 2018 2:36 pm (IST) Reacting to BJP's Sadananda Gowda's demand that the Election Commission should reject Siddaramaiah's nomination for "providing wrong information", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji also contested election from two seats. He (Siddaramaiah) is contesting election from the two constituencies (Chamundeshwari and Badami) under directions by Party's High Command." Apr 22, 2018 2:30 pm (IST) Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje likely to get an assembly ticket from Yashwanthpur in Bengaluru. She won from there in 2008 by a slender margin of 1000 votes. Apr 22, 2018 1:52 pm (IST) Sitting BJP MLA Revu Naik Belamagi joins Janata Dal-Secular. Earlier in the day, he has threatened to quit the party after being denied a ticket. Belamagi is a five-time MLA from Gulbarga district and a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader. He further alleged that "BJP is giving importance to criminals over honest people." Apr 22, 2018 12:13 pm (IST) Denied ticket from Sagar Assembly Constituency, former BJP MLA Belur Gopalakrishna joins Congress today. Gopalkrishna said he will support his relative Kagodu Thimmappa this time. Meanwhile, Bijapur district's President Vittal Katakadonda also joined the Congress party today after BJP denied him a ticket from Nagathana SC seat. Apr 22, 2018 10:39 am (IST) The Congress, meanwhile, ended the suspense over the Badami seat, the second seat that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be contesting from. He had earlier this week file his nomination from Chamundeshwari seat and would file papers from Badami on April 24. Apr 22, 2018 10:38 am (IST) Sitting BJP MLA Revu Naik Belamagi, meanwhile, has threatened to quit the party after being denied a ticket. Belamagi is a five-time MLA from Gulbarga district and a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader. He further alleges that "BJP is giving importance to criminals over honest people." Apr 22, 2018 10:28 am (IST) Former BJP minister V Somanna's son Arun Somanna has reportedly refused to contest from Arasikere in Hassan district. The state unit of BJP picked Arun Somanna, son of former minister V Somanna, for Arasikere Assembly constituency, but the leaders are in a quandary as the candidate has opted out on grounds that he prefers to contest from an urban seat. Mr Arun Somanna, a resident of Bengaluru was picked by BJP leaders for Arasikere since he has the support of a significant number of Lingayat voters, despite opposition from the local unit with office bearers suggesting a local candidate. Apr 22, 2018 10:18 am (IST) The Congress and the BJP are making last-minute changes to their candidates’ list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Since Minister for Planning and Statistics, Science and Technology MR Seetharam has decided against contesting from the Malleswaram constituency in Bengaluru, the party is now fielding Kengal Sreepada Renu, grandson of the late CM Kengal Hanumanthiah from there. Apr 21, 2018 5:32 pm (IST) Siddaramaiah asks Muralidhara Rao to tweet in Kannada or English, as he doesn't understand Hindi Apr 21, 2018 5:28 pm (IST) on the day veteran leader and former finance minister in the NDA government Yashwant Sinha decided to snap ties with BJP, its ripple could be felt in Karnataka as well. Taking note of the development, CM Siddaramaiah wished him health and fulfilment. The CM also used the opportunity to take a jibe at the BJP leadership in the state. He tweeted,"It seems in BJP all honest senior leaders above 75 are being forced to take sanyas; except those who have the qualification of being former #JailBirds." Apr 21, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

The crimes against women have increased in the last four years: Khushbu, Congress spokesperson Apr 21, 2018 4:36 pm (IST) Ordinance of death penalty for those raping minors is just a jumla: Khushbu, Congress spokesperson Apr 21, 2018 4:35 pm (IST) When Nirbhaya incident happened, PM Modi was the loudest voice saying women are not safe in the UPA rule. Today the same PM goes to London and says a rape is a rape, don't politicise it: Khushbu Sundar, Congress Spokesperson Apr 21, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) Two weeks after BJP chief Amit Shah said that they had nothing to do with the controversial Reddy brothers, Janardhana Reddy is seen sharing stage with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yeddyurappa. All four members of the Reddy clan have now got BJP tickets. Janardhana is now openly campaigning for the BJP. Apr 21, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Home Minister Ramlinga Reddy's daughter Soumya Reddy files her nomination from Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru. Apr 21, 2018 1:11 pm (IST) B Sriramalu files his nomination from Molkalmuru in the presence of BS Yeddyruppa, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan and mining scam accused Janardhan Reddy. BJP leaders also addressing a public meeting at Molkalmuru Apr 21, 2018 1:06 pm (IST) Actress Pooja Gandhi joins JD(S) Actress Pooja Gandhi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at the party's office in Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Sq9gAnUviP — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018 Apr 21, 2018 12:59 pm (IST) Happy that @INCKarnataka scripts yet another first today, with the launch of an innovative augmented reality app #CMTalks!



Exciting to see the power of technology helping us connect with people from across the state.



Looking forward to interact with you: https://t.co/CfU93XJmaL pic.twitter.com/SoEfcLF422 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018 Apr 21, 2018 12:59 pm (IST) Karnataka’s dream of a Hut Free State is becoming a reality with Basava & Ambedkar housing schemes. In the last 5 year people have built 15 lakh 🏠 During 2018-23 we will not only strengthen our housing schemes but will also focus on urban housing & slums#NavaKarnatakaNirmana — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018 Apr 21, 2018 12:19 pm (IST) Congress launches 'CM Talks App'. India's first augmented reality political campaign app. The app hopes to communicate, network and connect with people. Apr 21, 2018 11:50 am (IST) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on questions about him contesting from Badami along with Chamundeshwari - I have not yet discussed it with the high command (of Congress) Apr 21, 2018 11:28 am (IST) One advertisement & one news item from today’s papers! Amusing😊



Is BJP trying to entertain the people of Karnataka or asking for votes?#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP pic.twitter.com/yZ7hjUjAB4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018 Apr 20, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) BJP is yet to announce its candidates for 13 other seats, including Varuna, from which Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is expected to contest. Apr 20, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) BJP had declared Y. Sampangi's name for the Kolar Gold Field seat, which it has changed in the third list on Friday. Now, the party has named his daughter S Ashwini after he was caught red handed in a corruption case. The case is still on. Apr 20, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) BJP RELEASES 3RD LIST | BJP has released a third list of candidates with 59 new names and one change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for SC. The new candidate is S. Ashwini. The third list doesn't feature BS Yeddyurappa's son's name. The party still has a few names left to be declared. Apr 20, 2018 5:08 pm (IST) JDS ATTACKS CONG | In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said. The JDS supremo claimed that defeat was "staring" at Siddaramaiah's face in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly. Apr 20, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) Visibly upset on media's repeated questions about him contesting from the segment in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, said, he was the chief minister and not the high command. "High command will decide on Badami," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Mysuru, where he is camping since Monday for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra respectively are the candidates. Apr 20, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination papers for Chamundeshwari constituency today. He said the Congress high command would decide on his contesting from Badami, adding to the suspense over whether he would opt for a second constituency in the assembly polls. (Image: News18) Load More

(Photo: Deepa Balakrishnan, Network18)

The Congress has released its final list of candidates for Karnataka elections and notable inclusions include NA Haris, whose candidature was earlier in doubt over an assault case against his son, from Shanthi Nagar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami seat. HS Chandramouli has been replaced with KP Chandralekha in Madikeri after the controversy over the former’s legal services to Mehul Choksi, the uncle of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.



Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:



Siddaramaiah had earlier this week file his nomination from Chamundeshwari seat and would file papers from Badami on April 24. BJP's Sadananda Gowda has demanded that the Election Commission reject his nomination for "providing wrong information".



Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that his desire was to contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, but he was under pressure from local party leaders to be in the fray from Badami as well, as it would boost the Congress' prospects in north Karnataka. Siddaramaiah had been camping in Mysuru since Monday and returned to Bengaluru on Saturday. He has dedicated his entire schedule for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra are candidates, respectively.



Siddaramaiah restricting his campaign to two constituencies has fuelled speculations that he was unhappy that the party central leadership had not allowed him to contest from two constituencies. The Congress in its list of candidates for 218 seats announced on April 15, had named Dr Devraj Patil as its nominee from Badami. But issuing of B-form (required to be filed by a political party mentioning name of its approved candidate) to Patil has been put on hold.



Siddaramaiah's reported wish to contest from two seats was said to have met with stiff opposition from veteran party leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge and Veerappa Moily, after which it was decided to field Patil. Fielding Patil has led to internal squabbling within the local unit of the party with many including sitting MLA Chimmanakatti opposed to it.



Chimmanakatti has said if the Chief Minister is not contesting, he should be the candidate. Badami with strong Kuruba presence, the community to which Siddaramaiah belongs, was seen as second safe option for the Chief Minister as reports have suggested that the battle in Chamundeshwari will not be an easy one for him.



Siddaramaiah has won five times and tasted defeat twice at Chamundeshwari, from where he has been announced as the candidate. JD(S) has vowed to defeat Siddaramaiah while the BJP's candidate in Chamundeshwari is considered a lightweight, amid allegations that there was a tacit understanding between the two parties.



He has been representing Varuna constituency in Mysuru since 2008, which has now been allotted to his son.

