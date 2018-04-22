Karnataka Elections Live: Congress Releases Final List, No Ticket for Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Chandramouli

Congress MLA NA Haris is re-nominated from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru, weeks after putting his ticket on hold over the assault allegations against his son Mohammad Nalapad. The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago. However, after scouting for a suitable candidate who could replace Haris, the ruling Congress seems to have fallen back on the two-time MLA to win the seat again. Haris’ son Mohammad Nalapad has been expelled from the Youth Congress two months ago after the assault which hit national headlines. The Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail application and the state government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court opposing his bail. Haris is a two-time MLA from Shanthinagara, a Muslim, Christian and Dalit-dominated Assembly seat in Bengaluru.
Congress releases final list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. There are four changes in the list released today. No ticket for HS Chandramouli, the lawyer for absconding businessman Mehul Choksi. Chandramouli was chosen as the candidate from Madikeri. Now, KP Chandrakala will contest from Madikeri.
Reacting to BJP's Sadananda Gowda's demand that the Election Commission should reject Siddaramaiah's nomination for "providing wrong information", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji also contested election from two seats. He (Siddaramaiah) is contesting election from the two constituencies (Chamundeshwari and Badami) under directions by Party's High Command."
Sitting BJP MLA Revu Naik Belamagi joins Janata Dal-Secular. Earlier in the day, he has threatened to quit the party after being denied a ticket. Belamagi is a five-time MLA from Gulbarga district and a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader. He further alleged that "BJP is giving importance to criminals over honest people."
Denied ticket from Sagar Assembly Constituency, former BJP MLA Belur Gopalakrishna joins Congress today. Gopalkrishna said he will support his relative Kagodu Thimmappa this time. Meanwhile, Bijapur district's President Vittal Katakadonda also joined the Congress party today after BJP denied him a ticket from Nagathana SC seat.
Former BJP minister V Somanna's son Arun Somanna has reportedly refused to contest from Arasikere in Hassan district. The state unit of BJP picked Arun Somanna, son of former minister V Somanna, for Arasikere Assembly constituency, but the leaders are in a quandary as the candidate has opted out on grounds that he prefers to contest from an urban seat. Mr Arun Somanna, a resident of Bengaluru was picked by BJP leaders for Arasikere since he has the support of a significant number of Lingayat voters, despite opposition from the local unit with office bearers suggesting a local candidate.
The Congress and the BJP are making last-minute changes to their candidates’ list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Since Minister for Planning and Statistics, Science and Technology MR Seetharam has decided against contesting from the Malleswaram constituency in Bengaluru, the party is now fielding Kengal Sreepada Renu, grandson of the late CM Kengal Hanumanthiah from there.
on the day veteran leader and former finance minister in the NDA government Yashwant Sinha decided to snap ties with BJP, its ripple could be felt in Karnataka as well. Taking note of the development, CM Siddaramaiah wished him health and fulfilment. The CM also used the opportunity to take a jibe at the BJP leadership in the state. He tweeted,"It seems in BJP all honest senior leaders above 75 are being forced to take sanyas; except those who have the qualification of being former #JailBirds."
Two weeks after BJP chief Amit Shah said that they had nothing to do with the controversial Reddy brothers, Janardhana Reddy is seen sharing stage with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yeddyurappa. All four members of the Reddy clan have now got BJP tickets. Janardhana is now openly campaigning for the BJP.
Actress Pooja Gandhi joins JD(S)
Actress Pooja Gandhi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at the party's office in Bengaluru #Karnataka
Happy that @INCKarnataka scripts yet another first today, with the launch of an innovative augmented reality app #CMTalks!
Exciting to see the power of technology helping us connect with people from across the state.
Looking forward to interact with you: https://t.co/CfU93XJmaL pic.twitter.com/SoEfcLF422
Karnataka's dream of a Hut Free State is becoming a reality with Basava & Ambedkar housing schemes. In the last 5 year people have built 15 lakh 🏠 During 2018-23 we will not only strengthen our housing schemes but will also focus on urban housing & slums#NavaKarnatakaNirmana
One advertisement & one news item from today's papers! Amusing😊
Is BJP trying to entertain the people of Karnataka or asking for votes?#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP
Is BJP trying to entertain the people of Karnataka or asking for votes?#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP pic.twitter.com/yZ7hjUjAB4
BJP RELEASES 3RD LIST | BJP has released a third list of candidates with 59 new names and one change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for SC. The new candidate is S. Ashwini. The third list doesn't feature BS Yeddyurappa's son's name. The party still has a few names left to be declared.
JDS ATTACKS CONG | In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said. The JDS supremo claimed that defeat was "staring" at Siddaramaiah's face in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly.
Visibly upset on media's repeated questions about him contesting from the segment in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, said, he was the chief minister and not the high command. "High command will decide on Badami," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Mysuru, where he is camping since Monday for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra respectively are the candidates.
(Photo: Deepa Balakrishnan, Network18)
Siddaramaiah had earlier this week file his nomination from Chamundeshwari seat and would file papers from Badami on April 24. BJP's Sadananda Gowda has demanded that the Election Commission reject his nomination for "providing wrong information".
Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that his desire was to contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, but he was under pressure from local party leaders to be in the fray from Badami as well, as it would boost the Congress' prospects in north Karnataka. Siddaramaiah had been camping in Mysuru since Monday and returned to Bengaluru on Saturday. He has dedicated his entire schedule for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra are candidates, respectively.
Siddaramaiah restricting his campaign to two constituencies has fuelled speculations that he was unhappy that the party central leadership had not allowed him to contest from two constituencies. The Congress in its list of candidates for 218 seats announced on April 15, had named Dr Devraj Patil as its nominee from Badami. But issuing of B-form (required to be filed by a political party mentioning name of its approved candidate) to Patil has been put on hold.
Siddaramaiah's reported wish to contest from two seats was said to have met with stiff opposition from veteran party leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge and Veerappa Moily, after which it was decided to field Patil. Fielding Patil has led to internal squabbling within the local unit of the party with many including sitting MLA Chimmanakatti opposed to it.
Chimmanakatti has said if the Chief Minister is not contesting, he should be the candidate. Badami with strong Kuruba presence, the community to which Siddaramaiah belongs, was seen as second safe option for the Chief Minister as reports have suggested that the battle in Chamundeshwari will not be an easy one for him.
Siddaramaiah has won five times and tasted defeat twice at Chamundeshwari, from where he has been announced as the candidate. JD(S) has vowed to defeat Siddaramaiah while the BJP's candidate in Chamundeshwari is considered a lightweight, amid allegations that there was a tacit understanding between the two parties.
He has been representing Varuna constituency in Mysuru since 2008, which has now been allotted to his son.
