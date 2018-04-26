GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Elections LIVE: In Message to BJP Candidates, PM Modi Says Congress Hires Foreign Firms to Fool People

News18.com | April 26, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP's candidates in Karnataka via video-confering. "Don't get involved in their (Congress) lies. They will even hire foreign agencies to fool the people. But we should not fall into trap," the PM says in an apparent reference to the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal. The Prime Minister is likely to spearhead the BJP campaign by addressing over 15 rallies in the state starting from Udupi on May 1. The contest in Karnataka is between the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular. The votes cast will be counted on May 15. Modi has been interacting with party leaders through 'Narendra Modi App' and had recently used the same medium to interact with party MPs and MLAs.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 26, 2018 9:56 am (IST)

"I am saddened to hear about the death of the children in UP's Kushinagar. The students were killed when their school van was hit by a train at a railway crossing. The government of India and Railways Ministry will investigate the matter," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:47 am (IST)

"The problem with Bengaluru is that the government did not consider the future. A short-term, short-sighted view of the government is what caused these problems. From traffic to water-logging, there are enough problems with Bengaluru and we, the central government, are working towards making this global city one that leads India's charge," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:43 am (IST)

"We need to empower the poor if we want the country to get rid of the poverty. We are trying to bring advancements to the farm and change the lives of farmers. From seaweed farming to honey cultivation, we will work towards bringing a revolution," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

"If you analyse the last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing society on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before the elections and forget them after the elections. People who care about Congress themselves are saying that there will be hung assembly. I want to appeal to all people and workers that there will be a full majority government. Think of me as a Kannadiga and help me make Karnataka great. I will come to Karnataka after my China visit to take the blessings of Karnataka people," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:28 am (IST)

Today, the world is talking about climate change and global warming. Congress in the four years in Karnataka added two thousand megawatt. We, on the other hand, did 7,800 megawatt. Politics cannot be purified unless we remove Congress culture from politics. In its time, Congress made 20 lakh toilers, we made 34 lakh toilets," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:25 am (IST)

"The Congress party after the defeat in past 2-3 elections used to mix 5 lies in 50 but now it is 45 lies in 50. Even the 5 things they are being honest about, you cannot be sure. We know other political parties hesitate to talk about development because it can be quantified. This was unacceptable to the political party which was only concentrating on divison. We govern and fight elections based on development model," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

"For Karnataka's development, BJP is following three agendas — development, fast-paced development and all-round development. BJP has given priority to development politics. Political parties earlier used to avoid the topic of development because it was measurable," says PM Narendra Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:18 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How Reddy Brothers Have Hijacked Siddaramaiah vs Yeddyurappa Battle in Karnataka Elections

The ruling Congress has made the return of the Reddys a big issue in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, calling the BJP a corrupt party that is promising a corruption-free Karnataka.

Apr 26, 2018 9:14 am (IST)

The PM's message to BJP candidates is being beamed live via Facebook and the Narendra Modi app. "Those who fought on issues of religion and caste kept on giving lollipop to specific castes and kept on changing this equation. They used them for election and forgot," the PM says.

Apr 26, 2018 9:11 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP's candidates in Karnataka via video-confering. "Don't get involved in their (Congress) lies. They will even hire foreign agencies to fool the people. But we should not fall into trap," the PM says in an apparent reference to the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal.

Apr 25, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

According to Election commission website, so far, 4639 nominations have been received.

Apr 25, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

Siddaramaiah hits back at Yeddyurappa for Cong dynasty barb | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today lashed out at BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics as he questioned the credentials of the saffron party to make the attack. " He questioned BJP's "moral grounds" for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics when Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra had been elected to parliament and the assembly in the past. "Who is Raghavendra? Whose son is he? Is he"not Yeddyurappa's son? Raghavendra was MP."What should we call it? Shouldn't we call it dynastic"politics? These people (BJP) are fooling around everyone,""Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Apr 25, 2018 10:08 am (IST)

Mayawati to camp in Mysore today | Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda manages to persuade BSP supremo Mayawati to come and campaign in Karnataka again. She will address a public meeting in Mysore today. BSP is contesting in 19 seats in alliance with Janata Dal-Secular. In February, BSP supremo Mayawati addressed a huge public rally in Bengaluru with Deve Gowda, announcing their decision to fight the polls jointly. Gowda had offered her 21 out of 224 seats and Mayawati promised to address at least six rallies during the campaign. The BSP could possibly adopt a similar template for Karnataka in order to prevent a split of anti-BJP Dalit votes. This could lead to Congress benefitting at the expense of the JD(S).

Apr 25, 2018 9:09 am (IST)

Calling PM Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath "north Indian imports", Siddaramaiah said that the BJP Karnataka has reduced B S Yedyurappa to a dummy face.

Apr 25, 2018 9:06 am (IST)

Lashing out at BJP's decision to give tickets to controversial Reddy brothers, chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, "The Reddy Brothers ran Republic of Bellary in 2008-12, made B S Yeddyurappa a puppet CM, bought MLAs under Operation Kamala, kept them in resorts and looted Rs 35,000 crore of iron ore. Karnataka suffered humiliation of being called the most corrupt state." 

Apr 24, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)

"On 18th November, 2013, the Siddaramaiah government assigned the iron ore mining scam to the CBI. Nine ports were used to siphon off iron ore from Karnataka and this illegal ore was exported. The lokayukta has stated this on record. When CBI was examining this cases, Amit Shah declared Yeddyruppa as the CM candidate. On 13 June 2017. CBI writes to Karnataka saying no iron ore was stolen from the two ports in Goa, citing that they could not find the criminals as the iron ore stolen from Goa and karnataka have got mixed up. This is preposterous reasoning."-Surjewala

Apr 24, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

The Congress has attacked the BJP for giving tickets to aides of the tainted Reddy brothers. In a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. in a press conference, said, " I'm here today with the important issue of plundering the natural resource of Karnataka in a mining scam. The lokayukta had proclaimed the loss of Rs 35000 crore in the mining scam which had caused Yeddyruppa to be sacked as Chief Minister when it came out. But according to Modi government, no one is responsible for the Rs 35000 crore scam. Modi is become the protector and defender of the Bellary gang."

Apr 24, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

Janardhan Reddy's aide B Sriramulu to contest from Badami  | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have zeroed it on Janardhan Reddy's aide and Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu as its candidate against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Badami Assembly Constituency in North Karnataka. The party is still struggling to find a candidate and to take on Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra in the Varuna constituency in South Karnataka.Badami is the second constituency for the CM as he has also filed his nomination from Chamundeshwari and is expected to take on GT Devegowda of the (JDS). Sriramulu had earlier filed his nomination papers from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga district.

Apr 24, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto on April 27 in Mangalore. The Party will simultaneously release the manifesto in four divisions. Congress Party is expected to come up with separate manifestoes -- one for the state, one for Bangalore and then region wise.

Apr 24, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

Ambareesh won't contest election | Actor and sitting Mandya MLA Ambareesh is said to have refused to contest the May 12 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Ambarish, who was allotted the party ticket from Mandya, have told the Congress High Command that he will not be contesting the polls. Now, Congres has decided to field P Ravi Kumar - the leader whose supporters broke chairs and doors at the party’s local office as the sitting legislator Ambareesh was preferred over him for the constituency. Ambareesh has asked yo give a ticket to his aide Amaravathi Chandrashekar.

Apr 24, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Yogi to address 35 rallies in poll-bound Karnataka | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address around 35 rallies in Karnataka from May 3 as the BJP goes all-out to seize power in the southern state. Party sources said the focus will be on Lingayat, Dalit and Nath community votes.

Apr 24, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Income tax department conducted raids at Mysore and Bangalore on 11 contractors, including 10 in Mysore and one in Bengaluru. 

Apr 24, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

BJP releases its 5th list for Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 but fail to project any candidate for Varuna and Badami constituencies. The party made changes in 6 seats, excluding Sakleshpur and Sidlaghatta. 5th List of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election list | 1)Arasikere=Mariswamy. 2)Sakleshpura(SC)=Somashekhar. 3)Madhugiri=Ramesh Reddy. 4)Shira=S R Gowda. 5)Shidlaghatta=H. Suresh. 6)Srinivaspura=Dr.Venugopal. 7)Mandya=Chandagala Shivanna. 8)Melukote=Shivalinge Gowda.

Apr 24, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra is appointed as the State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. Karnataka BJP shared the news on its Twitter handle today. "Congratulations to Shri BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region. He will be campaigning extensively for candidates in the Old Mysuru region," the tweet reads.

Apr 24, 2018 9:08 am (IST)

Sources said that B S Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra may contest from Varuna. After party denied him a ticket, there was a huge protest in Mysore. An angry Yeddyurappa has told high command that Vijayendra must contest, but the high command is not ready. Vijayendra has kept his nomination papers ready. Some BJP candidates from Mysore have threatened to quit the party after Vijayendra was denied ticket.

Apr 23, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

MOILY ON CONGRESS MANIFESTO | Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily says that the party would soon release its manifesto for Karnataka. The manifesto committee has already prepared a draft manifesto and is awaiting the approval from Rahul Gandhi to release it. He revealed that apart from Bengaluru, it focuses on transformative changes for development, social justice and agriculture. 
On tickets given to Janardhan Reddy's aides, Moily said that it reflects the fact that the BJP has become desperate. “They are not finding good and genuine candidates that is why they have ransacked and put any candidate. Whether they are tainted or not, whether they are criminals or not doesn’t matter.” 
“They have released four lists which shows the instability in the minds of BJP leadership, whereas the Congress released 218 seats in one go that shows our stability.”

Apr 23, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)
Apr 23, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

READ | Karnataka Polls: BJP Fields Another Reddy Brother in Third List

BJP has released its third list of 59 candidates on Friday for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Apr 23, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)

REDDY BROTHERS | BJP on Friday fielded Karunakar Reddy, one of the Reddy brothers - tainted mining barons - from Harapanahalli as it released its third list of 59 candidates on Friday for the Karnataka assembly elections. The party had in its second list released earlier fielded another of three Reddy brothers, Somashekhara Reddy, from Ballari. Reddy brothers have been accused in the past of illegal mining.

Apr 23, 2018 3:59 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily says on Twitter: “Congress has released the list of candidates already while BJP & JD(S) are struggling to find candidates. Only Congress has a pan-Karnataka presence & JD(S) is the B-Team of BJP.”

