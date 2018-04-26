Karnataka Elections LIVE: In Message to BJP Candidates, PM Modi Says Congress Hires Foreign Firms to Fool People

Apr 23, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

MOILY ON CONGRESS MANIFESTO | Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily says that the party would soon release its manifesto for Karnataka. The manifesto committee has already prepared a draft manifesto and is awaiting the approval from Rahul Gandhi to release it. He revealed that apart from Bengaluru, it focuses on transformative changes for development, social justice and agriculture.

On tickets given to Janardhan Reddy's aides, Moily said that it reflects the fact that the BJP has become desperate. “They are not finding good and genuine candidates that is why they have ransacked and put any candidate. Whether they are tainted or not, whether they are criminals or not doesn’t matter.”

“They have released four lists which shows the instability in the minds of BJP leadership, whereas the Congress released 218 seats in one go that shows our stability.”