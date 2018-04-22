GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka Elections Live: Siddaramaiah Refuses to Respond to BJP Leader's Tweet, Asks him to Use Kannada or English

News18.com | April 22, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for the Assembly elections next month, CM Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack the saffron party over its newspaper advertisement and the decision to field controversial Reddy brothers. BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is yet to be named in any of the lists. The party announced 59 new names and a change of candidate in its latest list. The Janata Dal (Secular), too, has released its second list of 56 candidates, taking the number of names declared for the 224-member Assembly so far to 182. Most names on JDS' list are turncoats who shifted from other parties to the JD(S) in the last few days. Earlier in the day, the Congress approached the Election Commission against BJP’s Sanjay Patil over his alleged hate speech in Belagavi region. He was booked for the same. Patil had termed the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections as a ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ fight. He has been booked under Section 125 of Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 153A and 295A. The day began with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing an election rally in Mysore, in which he launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He will file his nomination papers today, but suspense remains over whether he will contest from Badami as well apart from Chamundeshwari. Several top leaders in the state, including Kumaraswamy will file their nomination papers today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Read More
Apr 22, 2018 10:18 am (IST)

The Congress and the BJP are making last-minute changes to their candidates’ list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Since Minister for Planning and Statistics, Science and Technology MR Seetharam has decided against contesting from the Malleswaram constituency in Bengaluru, the party is now fielding Kengal Sreepada Renu, grandson of the late CM Kengal Hanumanthiah from there. 

Apr 21, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah asks Muralidhara Rao to tweet in Kannada or English, as he doesn't understand Hindi

Apr 21, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

on the day veteran leader and former finance minister in the NDA government Yashwant Sinha decided to snap ties with BJP, its ripple could be felt in Karnataka as well. Taking note of the development, CM Siddaramaiah wished him health and fulfilment. The CM also used the opportunity to take a jibe at the BJP leadership in the state. He tweeted,"It seems in BJP all honest senior leaders above 75 are being forced to take sanyas; except those who have the qualification of being former #JailBirds."

Apr 21, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)


The crimes against women have increased in the last four years: Khushbu, Congress spokesperson 

Apr 21, 2018 4:36 pm (IST)

Ordinance of death penalty for those raping minors is just a jumla: Khushbu, Congress spokesperson

Apr 21, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

When Nirbhaya incident happened, PM Modi was the loudest voice saying women are not safe in the UPA rule. Today the same PM goes to London and says a rape is a rape, don't politicise it: Khushbu Sundar, Congress Spokesperson

Apr 21, 2018 3:13 pm (IST)

Two weeks after BJP chief Amit Shah said that they had nothing to do with the controversial Reddy brothers, Janardhana Reddy is seen sharing stage with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yeddyurappa. All four members of the Reddy clan have now got BJP tickets. Janardhana is now openly campaigning for the BJP. 

Apr 21, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)

Home Minister Ramlinga Reddy's daughter Soumya Reddy files her nomination from Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru.

Apr 21, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)

B Sriramalu files his nomination from Molkalmuru in the presence of BS Yeddyruppa, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan and mining scam accused Janardhan Reddy. BJP leaders also addressing a public meeting at Molkalmuru

Apr 21, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)

Actress Pooja Gandhi joins JD(S)

Apr 21, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)
Apr 21, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)
Apr 21, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

Congress launches 'CM Talks App'. India's first augmented reality political campaign app. The app hopes to communicate, network and connect with people.

Apr 21, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on questions about him contesting from Badami along with Chamundeshwari - I have not yet discussed it with the high command (of Congress)

Apr 21, 2018 11:28 am (IST)
Apr 20, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

BJP is yet to announce its candidates for 13 other seats, including Varuna, from which Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is expected to contest.

Apr 20, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

BJP had declared Y. Sampangi's name for the Kolar Gold Field seat, which it has changed in the third list on Friday. Now, the party has named his daughter S Ashwini after he was caught red handed in a corruption case. The case is still on.

Apr 20, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

BJP RELEASES 3RD LIST | BJP has released a third list of candidates with 59 new names and one change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for SC. The new candidate is S. Ashwini. The third list doesn't feature BS Yeddyurappa's son's name. The party still has a few names left to be declared.

Apr 20, 2018 5:08 pm (IST)

JDS ATTACKS CONG | In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said. The JDS supremo claimed that defeat was "staring" at Siddaramaiah's face in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly.

Apr 20, 2018 5:06 pm (IST)

Visibly upset on media's repeated questions about him contesting from the segment in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, said, he was the chief minister and not the high command. "High command will decide on Badami," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Mysuru, where he is camping since Monday for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra respectively are the candidates.

Apr 20, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination papers for Chamundeshwari constituency today. He said the Congress high command would decide on his contesting from Badami, adding to the suspense over whether he would opt for a second constituency in the assembly polls. (Image: News18)

Apr 20, 2018 5:00 pm (IST)

Union Minister Ananth Kumar: We are in an election that needs us to be on the offensive.. We have a target of 150 seats for a two-thirds majority... We have never had that target earlier. The basis for this confidence is that even in the elections that seemed impossible for us to win, we have won, for example in Uttar Pradesh, people thought BJP will get around 180 to 200 seats but our party president was sure we will get 320+ seats and we showed that.

Apr 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

BJP FINAL LIST TODAY | The BJP will be announcing its final list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections today, said Union Minister Ananth Kumar. He said, "We will field someone who will defeat Siddaramaiah in Badami... JDS is a marginal party and the Karnataka fight is mainly between BJP and Congress." 

Apr 20, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy filed his nominations (in picture), while Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy also filed his papers.

Apr 20, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)

Tuesday last day to file nominations. Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde is demanding ticket for himself from Kumta. B S Yeddyurappa wants it for Shobha Karandlaje. Both are MPs. Also, BJP reportedly asked BSY to take on CM Siddaramaiah if he contests from Badami. However, Yeddyurappa is not ready for it. The saffron party is yet to declare candidates for 72 seats

Apr 20, 2018 3:22 pm (IST)

JD(S) releases its second list with 56 candidates. It had earlier announced candidates for 126 seats. Most of the fielded candidates are turncoats, including former BJP MLA from Chickpet Hemachandra Sagar. He will now contest in the same consituency on JD(S) ticket. JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy's name also figures in the second list. He will fight elections from Channapatna constituency.

Apr 20, 2018 3:19 pm (IST)
Apr 20, 2018 2:50 pm (IST)

Supporters of BJP leader M R Patil wrote letters in blood to demand ticket for him from Hubli's Kundagol. The saffron party is yet to announce its candidates from the seat. However, the supporters chose to put forward their demand and stage a protest in front of Jagadish Shettar's residence as they feel that their leader may not get the ticket.

Apr 20, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)

Chief minister Siddaramaiah visits Chamumdeshwari temple before filing his nomination papers. Meanwhile, some clashes were reported between Congress and JD(S) workers in Mysore as both parties went to file papers. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to pacify workers.

Apr 20, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Congress files complaint against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil with Election Commission over his 'hate speech' in Belagavi.

Load More
Karnataka Elections Live: Siddaramaiah Refuses to Respond to BJP Leader's Tweet, Asks him to Use Kannada or English
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for the Assembly elections next month, CM Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack the saffron party over its newspaper advertisement and the decision to field controversial Reddy brothers. BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is yet to be named in any of the lists. The party announced 59 new names and a change of candidate in its latest list. The Janata Dal (Secular), too, has released its second list of 56 candidates, taking the number of names declared for the 224-member Assembly so far to 182. Most names on JDS' list are turncoats who shifted from other parties to the JD(S) in the last few days. Earlier in the day, the Congress approached the Election Commission against BJP’s Sanjay Patil over his alleged hate speech in Belagavi region. He was booked for the same. Patil had termed the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections as a ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ fight. He has been booked under Section 125 of Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 153A and 295A. The day began with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing an election rally in Mysore, in which he launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He will file his nomination papers today, but suspense remains over whether he will contest from Badami as well apart from Chamundeshwari. Several top leaders in the state, including Kumaraswamy will file their nomination papers today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.

Eshwarappa had lost the 2013 assembly election. From the Congress's side, Power Minister and strong Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura. The I-T department had on August 2 last year conducted searches at various properties linked to Shivakumar, who had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort to forestall alleged attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls there.

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Environment minister Ramanath Rai from Bantwal and former chief minister Bangarappa's son and JD(S) sitting MLA Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba are among those who filed their nominations on Thursday.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 24.
  • 21 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs RCB
    174/5
    20.0 overs
    		 176/4
    18.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs KXIP
    191/7
    20.0 overs
    		 126/1
    11.1 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs RR
    204/5
    20.0 overs
    		 140/10
    18.3 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs SRH
    193/3
    20.0 overs
    		 178/4
    20.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs KKR
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 163/3
    18.5 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard