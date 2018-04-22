Karnataka Elections Live: Siddaramaiah Refuses to Respond to BJP Leader's Tweet, Asks him to Use Kannada or English

The Congress and the BJP are making last-minute changes to their candidates’ list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Since Minister for Planning and Statistics, Science and Technology MR Seetharam has decided against contesting from the Malleswaram constituency in Bengaluru, the party is now fielding Kengal Sreepada Renu, grandson of the late CM Kengal Hanumanthiah from there.
on the day veteran leader and former finance minister in the NDA government Yashwant Sinha decided to snap ties with BJP, its ripple could be felt in Karnataka as well. Taking note of the development, CM Siddaramaiah wished him health and fulfilment. The CM also used the opportunity to take a jibe at the BJP leadership in the state. He tweeted,"It seems in BJP all honest senior leaders above 75 are being forced to take sanyas; except those who have the qualification of being former #JailBirds."
Two weeks after BJP chief Amit Shah said that they had nothing to do with the controversial Reddy brothers, Janardhana Reddy is seen sharing stage with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yeddyurappa. All four members of the Reddy clan have now got BJP tickets. Janardhana is now openly campaigning for the BJP.
Actress Pooja Gandhi joins JD(S)
Actress Pooja Gandhi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at the party's office in Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Sq9gAnUviP— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
Happy that @INCKarnataka scripts yet another first today, with the launch of an innovative augmented reality app #CMTalks!— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018
Exciting to see the power of technology helping us connect with people from across the state.
Looking forward to interact with you: https://t.co/CfU93XJmaL pic.twitter.com/SoEfcLF422
Karnataka’s dream of a Hut Free State is becoming a reality with Basava & Ambedkar housing schemes. In the last 5 year people have built 15 lakh 🏠 During 2018-23 we will not only strengthen our housing schemes but will also focus on urban housing & slums#NavaKarnatakaNirmana— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018
One advertisement & one news item from today’s papers! Amusing😊— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 21, 2018
Is BJP trying to entertain the people of Karnataka or asking for votes?#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP pic.twitter.com/yZ7hjUjAB4
BJP RELEASES 3RD LIST | BJP has released a third list of candidates with 59 new names and one change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for SC. The new candidate is S. Ashwini. The third list doesn't feature BS Yeddyurappa's son's name. The party still has a few names left to be declared.
JDS ATTACKS CONG | In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said. The JDS supremo claimed that defeat was "staring" at Siddaramaiah's face in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly.
Visibly upset on media's repeated questions about him contesting from the segment in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, said, he was the chief minister and not the high command. "High command will decide on Badami," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Mysuru, where he is camping since Monday for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra respectively are the candidates.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar: We are in an election that needs us to be on the offensive.. We have a target of 150 seats for a two-thirds majority... We have never had that target earlier. The basis for this confidence is that even in the elections that seemed impossible for us to win, we have won, for example in Uttar Pradesh, people thought BJP will get around 180 to 200 seats but our party president was sure we will get 320+ seats and we showed that.
BJP FINAL LIST TODAY | The BJP will be announcing its final list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections today, said Union Minister Ananth Kumar. He said, "We will field someone who will defeat Siddaramaiah in Badami... JDS is a marginal party and the Karnataka fight is mainly between BJP and Congress."
Tuesday last day to file nominations. Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde is demanding ticket for himself from Kumta. B S Yeddyurappa wants it for Shobha Karandlaje. Both are MPs. Also, BJP reportedly asked BSY to take on CM Siddaramaiah if he contests from Badami. However, Yeddyurappa is not ready for it. The saffron party is yet to declare candidates for 72 seats
JD(S) releases its second list with 56 candidates. It had earlier announced candidates for 126 seats. Most of the fielded candidates are turncoats, including former BJP MLA from Chickpet Hemachandra Sagar. He will now contest in the same consituency on JD(S) ticket. JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy's name also figures in the second list. He will fight elections from Channapatna constituency.
PM promised special status to Andhra Pradesh but let down the state & Shri Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 20, 2018
For Karnataka the PM didn’t even bother to promise anything.
Instead he took away Rafael contract from Bengaluru’s pride the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP
Supporters of BJP leader M R Patil wrote letters in blood to demand ticket for him from Hubli's Kundagol. The saffron party is yet to announce its candidates from the seat. However, the supporters chose to put forward their demand and stage a protest in front of Jagadish Shettar's residence as they feel that their leader may not get the ticket.
Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.
Eshwarappa had lost the 2013 assembly election. From the Congress's side, Power Minister and strong Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura. The I-T department had on August 2 last year conducted searches at various properties linked to Shivakumar, who had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort to forestall alleged attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls there.
BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Environment minister Ramanath Rai from Bantwal and former chief minister Bangarappa's son and JD(S) sitting MLA Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba are among those who filed their nominations on Thursday.
The last date for filing of nominations is April 24.
