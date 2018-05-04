Karnataka Elections LIVE: ‘Cut Bhashan, Promote Action’: Siddaramaiah to Modi on Women's Issues

Dubbing as 'tokenism' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with BJP women workers on women power today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked him to learn from Karnataka on the subject and to "cut bhashan (speech) and promote action." The Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, listed out various initiatives of his government for women. "Tokenism Modi ji. Real empowerment comes from real policies. Yesterday you ridiculed a candle light march to protest against defenders of child rapists in Kathua & today you pretend to care for Mahila Shakti," he said in a tweet in response to Modi's comments about important portfolios to women in his cabinet.
ANOTHER CASE AGAINST BJP LEADERS | The Karnataka High Court has taken up another illegal land allotment case involving the previous BJP government. An RTI activist has filed a petition before the HC regarding the closure of an illegal denotification case against former CM BS Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shettar. It refers to land illegally purchased by then Home Minister R Ashok who took over land that acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority. A case was lodged against him when the minister allegedly “gifted it back” to the BDA. Subsequent complaints filed with the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau were closed and the petitioner has now filed a PIL in the high court. This had led the court to issue notices to all three, including BSY, Shettar and Ashok.
Karnataka minister tweets photo of BJP workers dining at Indira canteens in the state. This is the third instance of such pictures surfacing ahead of the state assembly elections here.
Glad that our Indira Canteens are being utilised by BJP supporters - truly showing that the canteens are a boon at affordable cost. Thanks to the Congress Govt. Working for one and all. #WeWorkForYou pic.twitter.com/p1nnW0ubEQ— Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) May 3, 2018
Rahul Gandhi, who is addressing the day’s second public meeting in Gajendragarh, attacked PM Modi for not fulfilling his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian. He added that “Modiji promised youth that he will provide them 2 crore jobs, but that too was not fulfilled”. In a tweet, he also slammed the BJP manifesto and gave it a rating as well. He called the manifesto a “poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters.”
New Book Review!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2018
The BJP Karnataka Manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters. If you've read the Congress Manifesto, don't waste your time on this one.
Rating: 1/5 ⭐
Recommendation:Avoid
"When BSY was in power, it refused to waive off loan saying that they do not have a note printing machine. No need to promise Rs1 lakh loan waiver. Ask your PM to transfer promised Rs 15 lakhs to farmers accounts," Siddaramaiah targets BJP in a series of tweets.
ಒಂದು ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಬೆಳೆ ಸಾಲಮನ್ನಾದ ಹೊಸ ಭರವಸೆ ಬೇಡ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ೧೫ ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಹಾಕುವ ಹಳೆ ಭರವಸೆ ಈಡೇರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಸಿ ಪುಣ್ಯ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ.#ಸುಳ್ಳುಭರವಸೆಪೊಳ್ಳುಪ್ರಣಾಳಿಕೆ— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
ರೈತರ ಸಾಲ ಮನ್ನಾ ಮಾಡಿ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದಾಗ 'ನನ್ನಲ್ಲಿನೋಟು ಪ್ರಿಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೆಷಿನ್ ಇದೆ ಏನ್ರಿ' ಎಂದು ಸಿಡಿಮಿಡಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಈಗೇನಾದ್ರು ನೋಟು ಪ್ರಿಂಟಿಂಗ್ ಮೆಷಿನ್ ಬಂತಾ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರೇ?#ಸುಳ್ಳುಭರವಸೆಪೊಳ್ಳುಪ್ರಣಾಳಿಕೆ— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
"We will establish a Rs 10,000 crore 'Stree Unnati Fund' to set up one of the largest women run co-operatives and establish 'Stree Unnati Stores' to market its products. Loans upto Rs 2 Lakhs shall be given to women only SHGs at 1% p.a. interest. If BJP comes to power, we will form a Special Investigation Cell, under a woman Police Officer and employing 1,000 police women to investigate all pending crimes against women. Next move would be to increase the amount payable at maturity under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme to Rs 2 lakh. Provide free sanitary napkins to BPL women and girl students and at Re 1 for other women under the new 'Stree Suvidha Scheme'. Launch the 'Mukhya Mantri Smartphone Yojane' to provide women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with free smartphones," Yeddyurappa said.
Rs 100 Cr “Raitha Bandhu Scholarship” to enable farmers’ children to pursue agriculture & allied sector courses.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018
1,000 farmers to travel to countries like Israel & China per year to study best practices under the “CM’s Fellowship for Agriculture”. #BJPVachana4Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gYzfyomfj2
"Rs 5,000 crore 'Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund' to support farmers during price fluctuations. Raitha Bandhu Department, will be under CMO, to monitor implementation of all farmer friendly schemes. Rs 1.5 lakh crore 'Sujalam Suphalam Karnataka Yojane' to complete all irrigation projects by 2023. We will also launch 'Mission Kalyani' to rejuvenate all tanks and lakes in the state. Farmers will be given three-phase power supply for 10 hours to operate their pumpsets," BJP's CM candidate said.
"Welfare of farmers has always been our priority. We will allocate Rs 1,50,000 crore for various irrigation projects in Karnataka and ensure water reaches to every field in the state. Rs 3,000 Crore Kamadhenu Fund for development of animal husbandry and dairy farming infrastructure and Rs 1,000 Crore fund for expanding veterinary services. The 'Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012' will be reintroduced," says B S Yeddyurappa
BJP releases manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Senior leaders like Prakash Javadekar and B S Yeddyurappa present on the occasion. The party members also expressed their condolences on the demise of Jayanagar candidate B N Vijaya Kumar.
BJP releases manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Watch at https://t.co/kHrgrHXNXm #BJPVachana4Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mY0oV9X3NT— BJP (@BJP4India) May 4, 2018
A day after PM Modi attacked Congress over their candlelight march after Kathua and Unnao rape case, Siddaramaiah says, "Real empowerment comes from real policies. Please learn from Karnataka."
Tokenism Modi ji. Yesterday, you ridiculed a candle light march taken out to protest supporters of child rapists in Kathua, & today you pretend to talk about Nari Shakti.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
Real empowerment comes from real policies. Please learn from Karnataka in this thread. 👇 https://t.co/378RBTADDA
Slamming BJP Bellary candidate B Sriramulu's "friendship" with controversial mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi posts a picture of them, captioning it "the happy 'na khaunga, na khaane doonga' BJP family from Bellary with love".
Janardhan Reddy's closest aide, facing 3 corruption cases, enjoying a happy moment with the 'zero tolerance to corruption' jumla king.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 4, 2018
The happy 'na khaunga, na khaane doonga' BJP family from Bellamy with love. https://t.co/5v9oFiWY7S pic.twitter.com/PtXzksStnA
After Siddaramaiah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for calling Bengaluru "centre of urban decay".
Dear PM,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2018
Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a "garbage city" is insulting.
Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult.
The data nails your lies. pic.twitter.com/tv11ePK2qT
"Governments make and implement schemes in a state. But the usual trend is that the final output is different. Like there have been many schemes for women empowerment but none of them were fruitful. But when BJP government came into power, we planned schemes to benefit people step-by-step, from birth till death," PM Modi says, while elaborating on various schemes.
"If people are made aware of atrocities on women and they are taught to take responsibility, then we can certainly get rid of social evils. Those who question women, do they question men also about their whereabouts? Where are they going? What are they doing? It is only when people fail to understand and respect women, then law, police and government have to intervene," PM Modi says.
"Today, we are talking about development under women leadership. Organisation or government, for us it is women first. We have organised 4 lakh free health check ups and free vaccination of nearly 10 lakh women and children were done in Karnataka alone. Even today people of Karnataka remember the schemes that were started by Yeddyurappa. Rs 10,000 were deposited for girls under BSY government's Bhagya Lakshmi scheme, which doubled at the time of the girls' marriage," PM Modi says.
"We have given important portfolios to women. If women are convinced, the family is convinced. It has been our effort to give equal rights to women," PM Modi says.
LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with Mahila Morcha Karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/oh1eovdUtr #MahilaParaBJPSarkara pic.twitter.com/nHgl3X9ats— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) May 4, 2018
PM Modi interacts with Karnataka Mahila Morcha members through NaMo App
LIVE : PM @narendramodi interacts with Mahila Morcha Karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka. #MahilaShaktiWithBJP https://t.co/yKohYlWiST— BJP (@BJP4India) May 4, 2018
Earlier this week, PM Modi and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda criticised each other soon after praising. Hitting out at BJP-JD(S) over "flip-flops", Siddaramaiah terms their relationship as "Mutual Admiration Club".
This is turning out to be quite a Mutual Admiration Club!— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
They praise each other & then the gentlemen protest any suggestion of partnership.
After a collaborative seat selection the flip-flops & U Turns don’t confuse the voters.
This is a Congress vs BJP+JDS contest. https://t.co/6XBw4HoJAE
Jayanagara MLA Shri B N Vijaya Kumar has died suddenly apparently due to cardiac arrest.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leaders
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Q7D8lERleZ
After hitting out at Modi for calling Bengaluru "crime capital and valley of sin", CM Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, said that it was during B S Yeddyurappa's regime that the city "into a garbage city". He said that New York Times gave this "unfortunate epithet" in 2012. The chief minister went on to explain why Bengaluru is the "world’s fastest changing city", and challenged Modi to "debate in Town Hall on PM's lies and Siddaramaiah's data".
Your CM candidate @BSYBJP turned this city into a garbage city (NY Times gave this unfortunate epithet in 2012.) He killed new residential layouts by denotifying lands meant for the layouts to make private gain. BJP pledged BBMP buildings to raise money. We had to get them back.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018
6. Bengaluru is rated among 25 best High Tech cities in the World (Source: 2ThinkNow)— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018
7. Bengaluru is India’s best city for working women. The female work participation rate is 25%; highest in the country.
8. Bengaluru is the world’s fastest changing city, according to JLL City Momentum Index.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018
Now, tell me Modi ji, does it suit a PM to lie about & insult Bengalureans just to win an election?
Please come for a debate in Town Hall on your lies & my data.#bengalurunammahemme
BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar died due to massive heart attack in the early hours of Friday. He was 59. Jayanagar’s two-time MLA collapsed during a campaign last night, following which he had to be rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.
You are an inspiration to generations . U may have disappeared physically . Your thoughts will guide every karyakartha to render his best to nation building . Vijayanna you will remain as star pic.twitter.com/kcFAtyIV88— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) May 3, 2018
Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa. The PM further said JD(S) had joined hands with communal forces of different states who support Naxalites. The JD(S) has tied up with BSP for the upcoming elections. He also hit out at the Congress, saying whenever they realises they can’t win, they start claiming for a hung assembly. “I want to assure you that BJP is winning under the leadership of Yeddyurappa ji and we are forming the government in Karnataka," he says.
Two days after praising JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Modi says that a sensible voter will never vote for the party. "You ask any political pundit. Everyone is of the opinion that JD(S) will finish at number 3, that too ludhakta, ludhakta. A sensible voter would never vote for them," Modi said. On May 1, the PM showered praise on Gowda at a rally in Udupi, calling him one of the tallest leaders in the country. He had also criticised Rahul Gandhi for making a personal attack on Gowda.
Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, on Friday. (TV grab)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for "changing the city of beauty into centre of urban decay", Siddaramaiah took to Twitter late on Thursday to express his disappointment. "It is rather disappointing to see the PM failing to speak like a Prime Minister, time & again. Cities around the country are under pressure, particularly the dynamic ones like Bengaluru. But to call it names like crime capital, valley of sin, etc. is an insult to us Bengalureans," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three election rallies in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday, kicking off the third round of campaigning in the state. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is on a tour of Bidar region.
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of getting BS Yeddyurappa's name "cleared" in corruption cases through the CBI and said the 'Yeddy-Reddy' combine was seeking to return to power to "loot" and "plunder" the state.
Congress leader Rajiv Shukla hit out at the BJP-led central government for "closing down" cases against Yeddyurappa, alleging that through its "puppet" CBI, the government was facilitating a clean chit for the BJP's chief ministerial candidate.
Shukla asked whether the prime minister and BJP President Amit Shah would explain "this sinister conspiracy to put a lid on 'loot of public money' and 'plundering of natural resources', as also the reason for giving 8 BJP tickets to 'Reddy Brothers and associates'?".
"The BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption as its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa is facing all kinds of charges and whom the party had ousted a few years ago on corruption charges," he told reporters.
"The Yeddy-Reddy gang is back in Karnataka politics — thanks to top leadership of the BJP. They want to rule Karnataka again and they want to plunder the most valuable assets of the state of Karnataka. So, I want to appeal to the people of Karnataka that they should be wary of the Yeddy-Reddy gang. They are back at the helm of the affairs. They want to loot Karnataka again and they should not go by what the PM and BJP leaders are saying in their Karnataka campaign," Shukla said.
He pointed out that Yeddyurappa had been sent to jail, formed his own political party, and later when the BJP did not find anyone to project as its chief ministerial candidate, it brought him back.
"So, how can they talk about corruption? Look at the cheek of the BJP leadership," he said.
Shukla alleged that the BJP was trying to close cases against Yeddyuruppa and invoked the report, submitted by Justice Santosh Hegde, who was the Lokayukta earlier.
He submitted a special report against Yeddyurappa and that report is being ignored by the central government, the former Union minister claimed.
"One after another clean chits are being given which is completely condemnable and we do not approve that. That is why Karnataka Government has decided to institute a further probe against him and SIT has been constituted," Shukla said.
The Congress leader also alleged that the "Modi-Amit Shah game of shielding Yeddy-Reddy" stands exposed.
The CBI was attempting to rescue the "scam-tainted" duo in the Rs 35,000 crore iron-ore mining scam', Shukla alleged.
He said the Congress government in Karnataka had preempted the CBI "manufactured clean chit" to the Reddy brothers and Yeddyurappa by refusing to accept the closure by the CBI on March 19, 2018, and ordered a special and intensified probe through an SIT on March 21.
"One of the 'Biggest Iron-Ore Mining Scam' was unearthed by the Report dated July 27, 2011 of then Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hegde which led to exposing of the unholy nexus of 'Yeddy-Reddy Gang' and finally the removal of BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa in August 2011. No wonder that nicknames of B S Yeddyurappa and the infamous Reddy brothers are 'Jail Birds'!
Shockingly, Modi government has now become the 'benefactor, protector, defender' of the 'Bellary gang' responsible for denuding Kannadigas of their rich natural resources through a 'puppet CBI'," Shukla alleged.
