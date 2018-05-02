GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Says Congress Promotes Ease of Doing Murder, Siddaramaiah Hits Back

News18.com | May 2, 2018, 6:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

The '15 minute dare' gauntlet thrown by Rahul Gandhi at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off a protracted slugfest between the BJP and the Congress in Karnataka. A day after Modi took a swipe at Gandhi at an election rally, challenging him to "to speak in any language" for 15 minutes about the achievements of the Siddaramaiah government without referring to a piece of paper, the chief minister hit back with a vengeance. The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of playing "communal card" in the poll-bound Karnataka to woo Muslim voters and claimed the state's chief electoral officer was not acting on its complaints, with a delegation of Union ministers moving the Election Commission demanding action against opposition leaders. Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari led the delegation to the commission and told reporters later that they had provided "evidence" to back their charges against Congress leaders and state government officials to the election watchdog.

Stay tuned for live updates:
May 2, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall any contribution to the state made by his BJP predecessor and Chief Ministerial face for the May 12 election, BS Yeddyurappa in his term from 2008 to 2011. "Dear PM Narendra Modi, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of B.S. Yeddyurappa's government in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper," tweeted Siddaramaiah, a day after Modi dared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes without a paper on the achievements of the state's Congress government.

May 2, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered battleground Karnataka, his first war of words was with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The PM hit out at Siddaramaiah at a rally for contesting from two seats, but he was having none of it and hit right back with a tweet, reminding him of 2014.  

May 2, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)

The BJP today accused the Congress of playing "communal card" in the poll-bound Karnataka to woo Muslim voters and claimed the state's chief electoral officer was not acting on its complaints, with a delegation of Union ministers moving the Election Commission demanding action against opposition leaders. Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari led the delegation to the commission and told reporters later that they had provided "evidence" to back their charges against Congress leaders and state government officials to the election watchdog. Gadkari alleged Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge in their campaign in a Muslim locality in the state sought the community's votes for their party in the name of Islam. Another Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress leaders told Muslims that their votes for the party will be in the service of Islam, which is in "danger", as he asserted that such rank communalism is a crime under the The Representation of People Act. 

May 2, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Talking about the significance of the language factor in the 2018 Assembly elections, Reddy said "language is a unique thing, for every Telegu-speaking individual it is a matter of pride. Together we will make sure that the BJP and JDS are defeated and the congress wins which will eventually materialise our goals in AP. The victory will start from Karnataka and will spread to MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh etc..."

May 2, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Reddy argued that this Karnataka Assembly elections, the Telugu speaking people in the state would be the deciding factor of the next government. "Apart from 40 constituencies that are thickly populated by Telugu people, you can also find in all 224 constituencies. So it is pivotal for not just Congress but all the other parties to come together, unite and collectively defeat the BJP's bid to victory in Karnataka. Besides, all parties should warn their voters base to not vote for either the BJP or the JDS as there exists an understanding between them," he added.

May 2, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Reddy went on to say, "Modiji on his campaigns had promised to work more for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh, but it has been a hoax by far. In fact, the BJP has turned a blind eye towards us, Modiji has ditched and deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh. Today, nearly 1 crore Telugu-speaking people reside in Karnataka and it is now their turn to decide the fate of the upcoming government." The APCC President further said that majority of the Telugu-speaking people will vote in favour of Congress party. He also reassured that if he is made the PM in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he would first clear the impending SC/ST files.

May 2, 2018 4:51 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Raghuveer Reddy has said that the issue of special status for AP will play a major role in the Karnataka elections. Raising the issue of the alleged false promises that the NDA govt made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "It is a very serious issue in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 20 lakh people have migrated from AP to live in different parts of Karnataka; their heart is bleeding."

May 2, 2018 2:16 pm (IST)

Asking people not to call BJP "communal", Gowda said, "People used to like Vajpayee. The circumstances are different today. RSS is also involved. There are many differences between the current government and the Vajpayee government."

May 2, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)
May 2, 2018 1:34 pm (IST)

Claiming that he has met PM Modi only four to five times and haven't met him at all in the past three months, JD(S) chief Deve Gowda said, "I had told that I would quit as an MP if Modi becomes the PM in 2014. Modi had hit back saying that he will look after me. I met him after the polls and offered to quit. Modi stopped me saying that I am an elderly leader and must forget poll time jibes and vows."

May 2, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

Claiming that Badami candidiate B Sriramulu and controversial Janardhan Reddy are "good friends", BJP's firebrand MP Shobha Karandlaje said that this is the reason why Reddy agreed to campaign for Sriramulu. However, she said that she does not know much about it and the decisions were taken at "top level". When asked about Modi's interaction with Deve Gowda, Karandlaje said that it's not about politics, it is about how you treat your elders. "Modi said that it is not our culture to disrespect elders," she said.

May 2, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

Meanwhile, IT department raids Uttara Kannada district Congress president Bhimanna Naik's house. He is also Congress candidate from Sirsi. In another development, Siddaramaiah will campaign in Bellary today.

May 2, 2018 10:15 am (IST)
May 2, 2018 10:07 am (IST)

"Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka. We have completed work, related to irrigation that was pending for over three decades in 25-30 months," says PM Modi.

May 2, 2018 10:03 am (IST)

Power in a Hybrid Media environment - the two aver - is wielded by those who know "when to act quickly, and when to delay, when to devote intensive attention to the pursuit of a goal, when to repeat, when to act alone, and when to coordinate" an action.

May 2, 2018 9:35 am (IST)
May 2, 2018 9:34 am (IST)

Modi asks Karnataka BJP workers to take a pledge to double farmers' income by 2022 and think of ways to improve agriculture. "Think on ways to get them maximum benefit from farm to market, and try to link agricultre with technology," PM says.

May 2, 2018 9:28 am (IST)

Modi says that 4,000 hectare land in Karnataka has already been brought under micro-irrigation and one crore farmers have been provided soil health card in the state.

May 2, 2018 9:24 am (IST)

Attacking Congress government for being "insensitive" towards farmers, Modi says that Siddaramaiah government's main objective is to befool them but Yeddyurappa is a "farmer leader". "Once he comes to power, he will work for the betterment of farmers and put in efforts to double their income," he says.

May 2, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

"Our government is committed to doubling the income of farmers by 2022. We are making efforts to uplift the farmers and come up with solutions for the problems that are being faced by them. Agriculture and agriculture welfare has been our priority," PM Modi says.

May 2, 2018 9:18 am (IST)

"Due to the apathy of Karnataka government, farmers in the state have not got the benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna'. A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers is needed in Karnataka," says PM Modi.

May 2, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

Addressing Karnataka farmers through NaMo app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress has been ignoring farmers' plight. "We are doing our best to provide all the facilities to the farmers. Nearly one crore farmers in Karnataka alone have received soil health cards," he said. Modi's address to them via his app comes on a day when his government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' across the country at block-level, with the BJP asking its MPs to attend the programme.

May 1, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

Modi says that everywhere in the world, India is being hailed. “It’s not because of me, it’s because of you. You elected a majority government. Elect us and you will be able to ask for proof of the promises we make,” he says. The PM says he is fighting against corruption and black money and asks people to help. “Under Yeddyurappa’s leadership, vote for a BJP-majority government,' Modi says to people in Belagavi. "I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish of disbanding the Congress party. Now, its Karnataka's turn and you should grab this opportunity," he adds. "Congress fears loss in elections and that is why its leaders are spreading lies and creating the atmosphere of fear. Bring us to power with a clear majority so that when we form the government, you can ask us, ' what did you do Modi ji?' says PM Modi.

May 1, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)

Modi says that Congress is jealous because the BJP was able to form a government at the Centre with a clear majority and a person from a humble background was able to become the Prime Minister. "Siddaramaiah government did nothing for farmers in Karnataka. Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers," he says. The PM says that for the BJP, the prosperity of farmers is the priority. “That is why we ensured neem coating of urea. This significantly helped the farmers and stopped black marketing of urea. We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana," says PM Modi.

May 1, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing his last public gathering of the day in Belagavi district. He says that the Congress cannot live without power. “That is why they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste," says PM Modi, adding that the Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar or accepted his views.

May 1, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

Election officials searched the helicopter of Chief Minister Siddarmaiah as soon as he got off it in Bijapur district. They only found one extra set of dhoti and a shaving kit.

May 1, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Modi's and Siddaramaiah's '2+1' Formula Exchange Adds to Karnataka Poll Heat

Responding to Modi's attack at an election rally on him contesting from two constituencies

May 1, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

Soon, after PM claimed that Congress government in Karnataka “promotes ease of doing murders”, CM Siddaramaiah tweets to challenge the PM to a debate on crime. “Crime is not increasing in Karnataka. Pm repeats the lie of increasing crime rate for political purposes. I challenge him for an open debate on a single platform on crime & law & order situation in Karnataka vis-a-viz BJP ruled states,” he writes.     

May 1, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)

He asks why people from Udupi should have to go to Bengaluru for jobs. “Can’t there be development in Udupi so that the youth doesn’t have to leave their parents and go to Bengaluru and other parts the country?” he asks, adding that the BJP is working on making new harbours for our fishermen.

May 1, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)

Modi: People who loot your sand will they not loot you? This govt of loot should go away and this is your chance to save Karnataka.

Launching his campaign blitz in Karnataka yesterday, the PM had surprised political observers when he lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, saying it showed his "arrogance".

Showering praise on the former prime minister at an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi said Deve Gowda was one of the most respected and tallest leaders for whom he had great respect. "But I heard the Congress president speak at political rallies 15-20 days ago....the way he referred to respected Deve Gowda ji....is this your culture (sanskar)? This is arrogance.”

"Your life (as Congress chief) has just begun. Deve Gowda is among the tallest leaders of the country. You are insulting him," Modi said. The prime minister was alluding to Gandhi's speeches at his rallies in JD(S) strongholds, where he attacked Deve Gowda,and called his party the "B Team" of the BJP.

Modi's remarks assume significance as they come after most pollsters predicted a fractured verdict in the Assembly elections, with no party attaining a majority on its own. JD(S) state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy had earlier claimed he would be the king after the polls and not the king maker.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has often accused the BJP and JD(S) of having a tacit understanding, and even claimed that Kumaraswamy had met the saffron party chief Amit Shah, a charge dismissed by the JD(S).

His father Deve Gowda, however, told a TV channel that he and his family would disown Kumaraswamy if he joins hands with the BJP.

"You think about it. If his temperament is such... whose arrogance is on cloud seven...it is just the beginning of life...if he is doing this from today, how bad the coming days will be you will get to know from his deeds," Modi said attacking Gandhi.

The prime minister said the Congress party, with such "arrogant" leaders, is a "big threat" to democracy. He urged the electorate to ensure that Mahatma Gandhi's dream was fulfilled, reminding them of the Father of the Nation's insistence on disbanding the Congress after Independence.

Noting that there would be differences in politics, he said "There is something called decorum in public life. Every person may have his own ego, but in social life there are certain values."

Speaking about the respect he has for the former prime minister, Modi referred to Deve Gowda as "the son of this land, and a farmer's son". "Whenever he comes to meet me in Delhi, I make it a point to receive him at the entrance of my home...open the door of the car for him. I also see him off up to his car," he said.

Modi said he does that in spite of the fact that their ideologies are different and Deve Gowda's party votes against his government in Parliament.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's comments regarding Gowda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this showed there is an internal agreement between BJP and JD(S) ahead of the polls. "The Prime Minister has showered praise on Deve Gowda, the meaning of this is they both have entered into an internal agreement," he said.

"A JDS candidate contesting against me in Chamundeshwari has given an open statement that wherever BJP is strong there JDS will support and wherever JDS is strong, there BJP will support....what more proof do you want?"

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Karnataka Congress, in a tweet, said "Modi ji, please do ask your 'guru' Shri LK Advani the 'respect' you have meted out to him. We are sure that he will swell with pride."
