Karnataka Elections LIVE: Siddaramaiah Hits Out at Kiran Bedi's 'No Toilet, No Rice' Order

Apr 28, 2018 8:03 am (IST)

Final tally of candidates

No. of nominations - 3509

No. of papers rejected - 271

No. of nominations withdrawn - 583

No. of total candidstes left in fray -2655

BJP - 224 candidates (all constituencies)

Cong - 222 candidates (one they are supporting Darshan.puttanaiah; ;one nomination was rejected as candidate caste certificate was disqualified)

JDS - 201 + 18 BSP - 219 candidates

Other parties - 800

Independents - 1155

Total number of male candidates this election - 2436

Total women candidates in this election - 219