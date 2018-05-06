Karnataka Elections LIVE: Congress Celebrates Sultans Instead of Madakari Nayaka, Says PM Modi in Chitradurga

May 6, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

At a press conference in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah says that he usually does not make personal attacks, but when the opposition does, he has to respond. "It is not wise to remain quiet and ignore. I have to react," he says. Siddaramaiah further attacked BJP for slamming him over his dual candidature. "You call me 2+1. What about you contesting from two seats? When they do it, it is strategy. What logic is that? Yes, I am contesting from two seats. My son is also contesting. What moral right you have to question that?" the CM asks.