Karnataka Elections LIVE: Congress Celebrates Sultans Instead of Madakari Nayaka, Says PM Modi in Chitradurga

"I bow in front of Yellamma Devi and seek her blessings for BJP's victory in Karnataka. There is not a BJP wave in Karnataka but it is a BJP tsunami," says BJP chief Amit Shah at rally.
Shri @AmitShah is addressing the gathering at Yellamma constituency in Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/P0oNN7SbFq #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/wdbujXt0x8— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) May 6, 2018
BJP chief Amit Shah will shortly address a public meeting at Yellamma in Belagavi District.
Amazing support to BJP across Karnataka, people are all set to dethrone the corrupt Siddaramaiah government. Sharing pictures from the road show in Krishnaraja assembly constituency, Mysore. pic.twitter.com/CaQ5pgVk6B— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 5, 2018
"I want to assure Dalits and deprived that I am one of them. I am committed to your welfare and security. Ours is a compassionate government, devoted to serving society with great diligence. Give a farewell to the Congress, which is not concerned about your welfare," says PM Modi sat Chitradurga rally.
Mimicking PM Modi while saying 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Siddaramaiah questions BJP's "development for all" plank. "Out of 224 seats, not even one seat was given to a Muslim or Christian. What sabka saath, sabka vikas?" "They call me Ahindu. am very much Hindu. But I value secularism and pluralism. I respect your values," he says.
"They have never respected the Dalit heros. Congress even insulted B R Ambedkar and never accepted him. Go to any part of India -- wherever you go, things are named after one family. What did this one family do for Dr Ambedkar? They have no time for him," Modi says.
This land of Chitradurga is synonymous with the Mantra of - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan. This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities : PM Modi #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/NrHnh1O9PT— BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018
"But this Congress, it's a party which indulges in vote bank politics and has a habit of distorting history for political gains. Instead of observing the jayanti of Chitradurga's last ruler Madakari Nayaka, Congress is celebrating jayanti of sultans. They have insulted the people of Chitradurga," PM Modi says.
It's a land of scientist and they are toiling day and night to take technology to international level. ISRO, DRDO and other organisation will bring recognition to this land and to its scientists. Today, I am on this land of science and technology and I greet this place with all my heart," PM Modi says, calling Chitradurga the next tech hotspot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga with a translator translating his speech in Kannada.
LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka. #KarnatakaTrustsModi https://t.co/YU8Tmgn69T— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 6, 2018
The chief minister says that the BJP does not have a "face value" in Karnataka and hence, they have to depend on PM Modi. "Be it Yedyurappa or Anantkumar Hegde or Jagadish Shettar, none of them have face value. They are depending on Modi. I once asked an MLA about their so-called-mission in Karnataka, and whether that will work. The MLA replied saying that sir, we are depending on Modi. That's true," Siddaramaiah says.
At a press conference in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah says that he usually does not make personal attacks, but when the opposition does, he has to respond. "It is not wise to remain quiet and ignore. I have to react," he says. Siddaramaiah further attacked BJP for slamming him over his dual candidature. "You call me 2+1. What about you contesting from two seats? When they do it, it is strategy. What logic is that? Yes, I am contesting from two seats. My son is also contesting. What moral right you have to question that?" the CM asks.
Days after calling PM Modi 'north Indian', Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused BJP of failing to keep up with promises when it comes to promoting local languages. "They may speak about Kannada Swabhimana because we have been upholding it. But, nobody should doubt their commitment to Hindi once in power," he tweeted.
BJP is good at promising but very poor in keeping them. They may speak about Kannada Swabhimana because we have been upholding it.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2018
But, nobody should doubt their commitment to Hindi once in power.
KS Eshwarappa even spoke in Hindi on the subject of Kannada pride. https://t.co/FexQrjnpd1
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah has attacked BJP over it's Dalit outreach plan. The chief minister said that Dalits need "empowerment with dignity and justice" and not "empty outreach strategies".
What Dalits need are not empty outreach strategies like having meals with them.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2018
What they need is empowerment with dignity and justice.
Will you take affirmative action or will you continue to send your leaders to Dalit homes with packed dinners? #AnswerMaadiModi https://t.co/430b5iBLto
Congress president Rahul Gandhi slams "RSS's and BJP's fascist ideology", says they want Dalits and Adivasis to "continue to exist at the bottom rung of society". Gandhi posted a video on Twitter where he says that B S Yeddyurappa "practises untouchability" even in the 21st century. The video further shows "candidates marked with SC/ST on their chests in constable recruitment exam in BJP-ruled states". The party also mentions the Una flogging incident in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018
In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/gX2NwL0q27
After CM Siddaramiah cited a news report which quoted PM Modi as saying that JD(S) is working to save Congress in Karnataka elections, BJP chief Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, praised JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. Shah said that Deve Gowda is a "good leader". Meanwhile, for CM Siddaramaiah, "JD(S) does not exist". "It will not win more than 25-30 seats, the CM said, discarding rumours of Congress-JD(S) tie up.
The war of words between Congress and BJP continued till late night on Saturday with CM Siddaramaiah taking a jibe at PM Modi for getting "confused in his political journey" in Karnataka, and state BJP counter attacking the CM for "losing mind and turning asinine".
PM: What is the way to Karnataka Assembly?— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018
Chanakya: Go straight on BSY Road. Drop BSY at Varuna. Turn Right at Deve Gowda circle. Then make a U Turn & drop Deve Gowda. Rest at Cariappa circle. No it Is Thimmaiah circle. Then make another U Turn ..
PM: Karnatak is very confusing! https://t.co/0BZYBOnnjR
This is what just 3 says of Modi's carpet bombing rallies does. Opponents start losing their mind and turn asinine.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 5, 2018
Guys, over the next few days, this man may tweet even more crazier things. Enjoy the fun while it lasts. https://t.co/C7CA1U7vqo
With barely six days left before the voting for Karnataka Assembly elections, top BJP leaders are geared up for carpet-bombing rallies today with PM Narendra Modi addressing gatherings in Chitradurga, Rayachuru, Jamakandi and Hubli, and Union home minister Rajnath Nath in Anekal. While BJP national president Amit Shah will campaign at three places -- Belagavi, Savadaddi, Ramadurda (Chikkodi), BJP's CM face B S Yeddyurappa will hold rallies in Vijayapura and Bellary. Besides BJP, chief minister Siddaramaiah will campaign in his tome turf of Mysuru, JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy will hold rallies in Hasana and Chikkamagaluru, while BSP chief Mayawati and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will address people in Rayachuru. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is contesting 25-30 seats in the upcoming elections, will also hold a rally in Davanagere.
