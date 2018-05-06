Karnataka Elections LIVE: Congress Celebrates Sultans Instead of Madakari Nayaka, Says PM Modi in Chitradurga

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18.com | May 6, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Chitradurga and is scheduled to address three more public meetings in Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli throughout Sunday, the last weekend ahead of voting on May 12. Earlier in the day Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video accusing BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa of practising “untouchability in the 21st century”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned the voters on BJP’s “devotion to Hindi”. Sunday will see heavyweights from major parties hit the campaign trail simultaneously. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold rallies in Mysuru. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be in Hasan and Chikmagalur, while his father and party chief HD Deve Gowda will campaign with BSP president Mayawati in Raichur. BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold road shows in Belagavi, Savadaddi and Ramadurda. The saffron party’s state unit chief and CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa will be in Vijayapura and Bellary.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
May 6, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

"Siddaramaiah has insulted Karnataka's culture by celebrating Tipu Sultan's Jayanti. Congress and Pakistan think alike. Both are chanting the name of Tipu Sultan," says BJP chief.

May 6, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

"Had Siddaramaiah worked properly, Mahadayi river's water would have reached the fields of farmers. Siddaramaiah government is anti-farmer. More than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in the last five years in Karnataka," Amit Shah says.

May 6, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

"I bow in front of Yellamma Devi and seek her blessings for BJP's victory in Karnataka. There is not a BJP wave in Karnataka but it is a BJP tsunami," says BJP chief Amit Shah at rally.

May 6, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah will shortly address a public meeting at Yellamma in Belagavi District.

May 6, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

"I want to assure Dalits and deprived that I am one of them. I am committed to your welfare and security. Ours is a compassionate government, devoted to serving society with great diligence. Give a farewell to the Congress, which is not concerned about your welfare," says PM Modi sat Chitradurga rally.

May 6, 2018 11:39 am (IST)

JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy held a late night meeting with Ambareesh, former minister and Congress MLA from Mandya. Ambareesh has refused to campaign for the Congress and said no to party re-nomination.

May 6, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

Mimicking PM Modi while saying 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Siddaramaiah questions BJP's "development for all" plank. "Out of 224 seats, not even one seat was given to a Muslim or Christian. What sabka saath, sabka vikas?" "They call me Ahindu. am very much Hindu. But I value secularism and pluralism. I respect your values," he says.

May 6, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

"They have never respected the Dalit heros. Congress even insulted B R Ambedkar and never accepted him. Go to any part of India -- wherever you go, things are named after one family. What did this one family do for Dr Ambedkar? They have no time for him," Modi says.

May 6, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

"But this Congress, it's a party which indulges in vote bank politics and has a habit of distorting history for political gains. Instead of observing the jayanti of Chitradurga's last ruler Madakari Nayaka, Congress is celebrating jayanti of sultans. They have insulted the people of Chitradurga," PM Modi says.

May 6, 2018 11:15 am (IST)

It's a land of scientist and they are toiling day and night to take technology to international level. ISRO, DRDO and other organisation will bring recognition to this land and to its scientists. Today, I am on this land of science and technology and I greet this place with all my heart," PM Modi says, calling Chitradurga the next tech hotspot.

May 6, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga with a translator translating his speech in Kannada.

May 6, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

The chief minister says that the BJP does not have a "face value" in Karnataka and hence, they have to depend on PM Modi. "Be it Yedyurappa or Anantkumar Hegde or Jagadish Shettar, none of them have face value.  They are depending on Modi.  I once asked an MLA about their so-called-mission in Karnataka, and whether that will work. The MLA replied saying that sir, we are depending on Modi. That's true," Siddaramaiah says.

May 6, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

At a press conference in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah says that he usually does not make personal attacks, but when the opposition does, he has to respond. "It is not wise to remain quiet and ignore. I have to react," he says. Siddaramaiah further attacked BJP for slamming him over his dual candidature. "You call me 2+1. What about you contesting from two seats? When they do it, it is strategy. What logic is that? Yes, I am contesting from two seats. My son is also contesting. What moral right you have to question that?" the CM asks.

May 6, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Days after calling PM Modi 'north Indian', Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused BJP of failing to keep up with promises when it comes to promoting local languages. "They may speak about Kannada Swabhimana because we have been upholding it. But, nobody should doubt their commitment to Hindi once in power," he tweeted.

May 6, 2018 10:41 am (IST)

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah has attacked BJP over it's Dalit outreach plan. The chief minister said that Dalits need "empowerment with dignity and justice" and not "empty outreach strategies".

May 6, 2018 9:11 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi slams "RSS's and BJP's fascist ideology", says they want Dalits and Adivasis to "continue to exist at the bottom rung of society". Gandhi posted a video on Twitter where he says that B S Yeddyurappa "practises untouchability" even in the 21st century. The video further shows "candidates marked with SC/ST on their chests in constable recruitment exam in BJP-ruled states". The party also mentions the Una flogging incident in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

May 6, 2018 8:10 am (IST)

After CM Siddaramiah cited a news report which quoted PM Modi as saying that JD(S) is working to save Congress in Karnataka elections, BJP chief Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, praised JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. Shah said that Deve Gowda is a "good leader". Meanwhile, for CM Siddaramaiah, "JD(S) does not exist". "It will not win more than 25-30 seats, the CM said, discarding rumours of Congress-JD(S) tie up.

May 6, 2018 8:02 am (IST)

The war of words between Congress and BJP continued till late night on Saturday with CM Siddaramaiah taking a jibe at PM Modi for getting "confused in his political journey" in Karnataka, and state BJP counter attacking the CM for "losing mind and turning asinine". 

May 6, 2018 7:54 am (IST)

With barely six days left before the voting for Karnataka Assembly elections, top BJP leaders are geared up for carpet-bombing rallies today with PM Narendra Modi addressing gatherings in Chitradurga, Rayachuru, Jamakandi and Hubli, and Union home minister Rajnath Nath in Anekal. While BJP national president Amit Shah will campaign at three places --  Belagavi, Savadaddi, Ramadurda (Chikkodi), BJP's CM face B S Yeddyurappa will hold rallies in Vijayapura and Bellary. Besides BJP, chief minister Siddaramaiah will campaign in his tome turf of Mysuru, JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy will hold rallies in Hasana and Chikkamagaluru, while BSP chief Mayawati and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will address people in Rayachuru. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is contesting 25-30 seats in the upcoming elections, will also hold a rally in Davanagere.

May 5, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

Our government is devoted to serve the poor and the marginalised. We empowered them by opening their bank accounts: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:29 pm (IST)

Our karyakartas were brutally murdered just because of political differences. Is this the democracy that Congress practices? People would give a strong reply to the Congress on 12th May: PM Modi in Mangalore.

May 5, 2018 7:24 pm (IST)

Congress spreads lies and hence is unable to digest if anyone speaks the truth. People are well aware of their tactics: PM Modi in Mangalore.

May 5, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses his fourth rally today in Karnataka. (TV grab)

May 5, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

For Congress, only one family matters and for me, all 125 crore Indians are my family. What did the Congress do to greats like Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Nijalingappa Ji is for all to see: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Congress party does not have any agenda except for opposing Modi. All agencies are talking about the development of India but the Congress party is saying that Modi has bought all the agencies.

May 5, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Congress mocked the Swachhata Abhiyan. Is it not right that we think about their welfare of our mothers and sisters who are forced to defecate in the open: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

They are yet to recover from demonetisation which forced many of their leaders to bring out their stash of notes. That is why they are still angry with the BJP: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Congress party has lost its mental balance. They questioned our Army during the 2016 surgical strikes. They have raise questions on every organization, including RBI and Parliament.

May 5, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

The results of Karnataka elections are clearly written on the walls. BJP will form government in the state with absolute majority: PM Modi

May 5, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)

Wherever the Congress loses they cry about EVM malfunctioning and they have lost all elections: PM Modi in Mangalore.

