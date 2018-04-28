Karnataka Elections LIVE: Total 2,655 Candidates in Fray, Includes Just 219 Women

Chief minister Siddaramaiah will begin his 10-day tour of Karnataka today. On Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi released the party's election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls that promises creation of one crore jobs over five years. Gandhi described the manifesto as the "voice of the people of Karnataka" and not a document prepared by "three or four people in a closed room". He also took potshots at Narendra Modi, saying while the prime minister likes to tell people his "mann ki baat", this manifesto contained the "mann ki baat" of the people of Karnataka. The Congress chief said the manifesto that the BJP will release would not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the RSS. He claimed the the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power. Earlier in the day, chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out against BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa 'pardoning' the scam-tainted G Janaradhana Reddy from Bellary in the "interest of the state". The CM tweeted saying, "Very interesting! BS Yeddyurappa has pardoned Reddy in interest of state. Which interest of Karnataka is served by pardoning someone who looted thousands of crores of Kannadigas’ wealth? Is it upto you to pardon him? Did you ask PM Modi to direct CBI to formalise the 'pardon'?".



Apr 28, 2018 9:47 am (IST) JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda says he will start campaigning from Monday, and will cover nearly four Assembly seats every day. BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Owaisi will also campaign for the party, he said.

Apr 28, 2018 9:18 am (IST) Meanwhile BJP chief Amit Shah will also visit various places in Karnataka today. Shah will begin his tour with Basaveshwara Aikya Sthala in Sangama, which belongs to the Lingayat community -- a traditional vote base of the saffron party. Schedule of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's public programs today in Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4 pic.twitter.com/JTBkd1PolX — BJP (@BJP4India) April 28, 2018

Apr 28, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Sharing the link to Cfore CEO's Facebook profile, CM Siddaramaiah tweeted that hung assembly theories are 'non-sense', which have been floated by vested interests and 'self styled king-makers'. Cfore CEO has posted on Facebook that Congress will bag over 120 seats, followed by BJP with almost 70 seats and JDS with 30 seats. I am confident Karnataka like in 2013 will vote decisively. Hung assembly theories are a lot of non-sense floated by vested interests & self styled king-makers.



Here is an interview by Prem Palety who predicted the 2008 & 2013 outcomes accurately.https://t.co/OkMcGse5vo — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 28, 2018

Apr 28, 2018 8:03 am (IST) Final tally of candidates No. of nominations - 3509

No. of papers rejected - 271

No. of nominations withdrawn - 583

No. of total candidstes left in fray -2655 BJP - 224 candidates (all constituencies) Cong - 222 candidates (one they are supporting Darshan.puttanaiah; ;one nomination was rejected as candidate caste certificate was disqualified) JDS - 201 + 18 BSP - 219 candidates Other parties - 800 Independents - 1155 Total number of male candidates this election - 2436

Total women candidates in this election - 219

Apr 28, 2018 7:46 am (IST) CM Siddaramaiah will start his 10 days tour of Karnataka from today. A day earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power.

Apr 27, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) "We will expose all the lies of the Congress manifesto. The 6.5 crore people of Karnataka will show all that they want a Congress-mukt state. Congress equals vinash (destruction) and BJP means vikas (development). Our leaders have gone to all 224 constituencies and taken suggestions from about 12 lakh people. We will put out our manifesto soon. The massacre of 24 BJP activists is a start, the reality of farmer suicides is a reality. The state is being looted by sand mafia. We are only putting forth the truth in front of the people," said Ananth Kumar.

Apr 27, 2018 1:01 pm (IST) Senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar has come out all guns blazing against the Congress manifesto. "Scriptwriter of the Congress manifesto, Veerappa Moily, is the emperor of lies. This manifesto is totally blank and wants to take the people of Karnataka on a ride. The director of this manifesto, Rahul Gandhi, is visionless and the people will show him that. All major indicators — crime, corruption etc. — are increasing and it is because of the Siddaramaiah government's misrule. They had promised 230 things in the last manifesto, not even half as been completed."

Apr 27, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) Karnataka BJP has lashed out against the Congress manifesto and claims made by CM Siddaramaiah, party president Rahul Gandhi. "Siddu says they've fulfilled all promises made in 2013. While RG says 90% of them are fulfilled. Apart from being inconsistent amongst themselves, both statements are outright lies We are running a thread on how Cong has not delivered," tweeted BJP Karnataka: Siddu says they've fulfilled all promises made in 2013. While RG says 90% of them are fulfilled. Apart from being inconsistent amongst themselves, both statements are outright lies



We are running a thread on how Cong has NOT DELIVERED AS PROMISED.

Read: https://t.co/YW3tnX81zC — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 27, 2018

Apr 27, 2018 12:45 pm (IST) Actor Prakash Raj has tweeted a video of a BJP leader's wife asking for votes. "Look at a BJP candidates wife begging for votes on the basis of a religion in Mangalore south/Karnataka... shame on ur communal politics. Is this your Sabki Saath Sabka Vikas," wrote Raj: Look at a BJP candidates wife begging for votes on the basis of a religion in mangalore south /karnataka ... shame on ur communal politics. Is this your “Sabki saath sabka Vikas “...#justasking pic.twitter.com/lHDbTa57O6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 27, 2018

Apr 27, 2018 11:49 am (IST) The Congress' manifesto is promising that all college-going students between the ages of 18 and 23 will be given a free smartphone.

Apr 27, 2018 11:27 am (IST) The Congress' manifesto claims that if the party comes to power, it will double the income of the farmers. It also says that the Cauvery Phase V will be expedited to augment drinking water supply in Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram and other areas falling under Cauvery basin by planning and implementing projects to utilise the 75 TMC. There will also be a 'startup subsidy' of up to Rs 1 crore, so that the company can kick-start production. The subsidy would have a grant component of up to Rs 25 lakh and soft loans of about 75 lakhs @6% interest.

Apr 27, 2018 11:10 am (IST) "We will raise women employment by 50 percent. There will be subsidy on cost of women's vehicles. We will support 1000 women entrepreneurs every year. Our opponents don't respect the culture of Karnataka. PM Modi committed 15 lakh to every citizen. He promised a corruption-free government but delivered nothing. He does not deliver on what he said. Every state looks at Karnataka, it is a competitor to Silicon Valley," says Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 27, 2018 10:51 am (IST) "This manifesto contains the Mann ki Baat of Karnataka people. What ever we are saying in the manifesto will be done. We have achieved 95% of the goals from our previous manifesto. You will see that the BJP manifesto will be decided by 3-4 people. Corruption will be hidden in the manifesto, ideas of the Reddy brothers will be in that manifesto. The BJP's manifesto will be the manifesto of the RSS," says Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 27, 2018 10:40 am (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Mangaluru to release the party's manifesto. "This is a manifesto made by going to every single block, district and community in the state. We went to the people of the state, asked them what they wanted and put it in our manifesto. I believe in the philosophy of Karnataka and that is what the Congress wants to bring to the state," he said.

Apr 27, 2018 10:36 am (IST) Chief minister Siddaramaiah has attacked has hit out against BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa 'pardoning' the scam-tainted G Janaradhana Reddy from Bellary in the "interest of the state". The CM tweeted saying, "Very interesting! BS Yeddyurappa has pardoned Reddy in interest of state. Which interest of Karnataka is served by pardoning someone who looted thousands of crores of Kannadigas’ wealth? Is it upto you to pardon him? Did you ask PM Modi to direct CBI to formalise the ‘pardon’?": Very interesting! @BSYBJP has pardoned Reddy in interest of state



1 Which interest of Karnataka is served by pardoning someone who looted thousands of crores of Kannadigas’ wealth?



2 Is it upto you to pardon him?



3 Did you ask PM Modi to direct CBI to formalise the ‘pardon’? pic.twitter.com/50D759dNRr — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2018

Apr 26, 2018 9:56 am (IST) "I am saddened to hear about the death of the children in UP's Kushinagar. The students were killed when their school van was hit by a train at a railway crossing. The government of India and Railways Ministry will investigate the matter," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:47 am (IST) "The problem with Bengaluru is that the government did not consider the future. A short-term, short-sighted view of the government is what caused these problems. From traffic to water-logging, there are enough problems with Bengaluru and we, the central government, are working towards making this global city one that leads India's charge," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:43 am (IST) "We need to empower the poor if we want the country to get rid of the poverty. We are trying to bring advancements to the farm and change the lives of farmers. From seaweed farming to honey cultivation, we will work towards bringing a revolution," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:32 am (IST) "If you analyse the last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing society on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before the elections and forget them after the elections. People who care about Congress themselves are saying that there will be hung assembly. I want to appeal to all people and workers that there will be a full majority government. Think of me as a Kannadiga and help me make Karnataka great. I will come to Karnataka after my China visit to take the blessings of Karnataka people," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:28 am (IST) Today, the world is talking about climate change and global warming. Congress in the four years in Karnataka added two thousand megawatt. We, on the other hand, did 7,800 megawatt. Politics cannot be purified unless we remove Congress culture from politics. In its time, Congress made 20 lakh toilers, we made 34 lakh toilets," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:25 am (IST) "The Congress party after the defeat in past 2-3 elections used to mix 5 lies in 50 but now it is 45 lies in 50. Even the 5 things they are being honest about, you cannot be sure. We know other political parties hesitate to talk about development because it can be quantified. This was unacceptable to the political party which was only concentrating on divison. We govern and fight elections based on development model," says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:22 am (IST) "For Karnataka's development, BJP is following three agendas — development, fast-paced development and all-round development. BJP has given priority to development politics. Political parties earlier used to avoid the topic of development because it was measurable," says PM Narendra Modi.

Apr 26, 2018 9:14 am (IST) The PM's message to BJP candidates is being beamed live via Facebook and the Narendra Modi app. "Those who fought on issues of religion and caste kept on giving lollipop to specific castes and kept on changing this equation. They used them for election and forgot," the PM says.

Apr 26, 2018 9:11 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP's candidates in Karnataka via video-confering. "Don't get involved in their (Congress) lies. They will even hire foreign agencies to fool the people. But we should not fall into trap," the PM says in an apparent reference to the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal.

Apr 25, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) According to Election commission website, so far, 4639 nominations have been received.

Apr 25, 2018 10:13 am (IST) Siddaramaiah hits back at Yeddyurappa for Cong dynasty barb | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today lashed out at BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics as he questioned the credentials of the saffron party to make the attack. " He questioned BJP's "moral grounds" for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics when Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra had been elected to parliament and the assembly in the past. "Who is Raghavendra? Whose son is he? Is he"not Yeddyurappa's son? Raghavendra was MP."What should we call it? Shouldn't we call it dynastic"politics? These people (BJP) are fooling around everyone,""Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Apr 25, 2018 10:08 am (IST) Mayawati to camp in Mysore today | Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda manages to persuade BSP supremo Mayawati to come and campaign in Karnataka again. She will address a public meeting in Mysore today. BSP is contesting in 19 seats in alliance with Janata Dal-Secular. In February, BSP supremo Mayawati addressed a huge public rally in Bengaluru with Deve Gowda, announcing their decision to fight the polls jointly. Gowda had offered her 21 out of 224 seats and Mayawati promised to address at least six rallies during the campaign. The BSP could possibly adopt a similar template for Karnataka in order to prevent a split of anti-BJP Dalit votes. This could lead to Congress benefitting at the expense of the JD(S).