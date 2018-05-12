Karnataka Exit Poll Results: JD(S) Holds Key to Power as Both Siddaramaiah, BSY Exude Confidence

JDS's HD Kumaraswamy: Firstly, I want to thank the people of a Karnataka for peacefully taking part in the elections. Since evening, I have been noticing exit polls on national television channels. While debating on which party would emerge as single largest party, they are giving 25-30 seats to a ‘small regional party’, the JDS. I humbly request these channels, which have conducted ‘scientific group survey’ of polling, to specify the constituencies in which JDS is winning according to them. Since 25-30 is a small number, it will not be difficult for these channels to name them. If they fail and just play with the numbers, it can be construed as a ‘wishful’ number game played by the channels, hoping to come true with some permutation and combination.
In Karnataka, six exit polls have predicted the BJP to become the single largest party while five have given the lead to the Congress in the exit polls.
Thank you Karnataka!— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 12, 2018
Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!#KarnatakaVotes4BJP#KarnatakaElections2018
Siddaramaiah confident of winning the Karnataka elections.
We have fought this election on the plank of our 5 year performance, and our vision for the state.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018
I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them. #KarnatakaWithCongress
Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections today forecast a hung assembly with the JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House. The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats respectively. They put the Congress' tally at 73-82 and 87-99 respectively with the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD (S) predicted to get32-43 and 21-30 seats.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today accused the Congress of misusing its powers in Karnataka and exuded confidence that the BJP would form government in the southern state with a clear majority. "Suicide by farmers is the highest in Karnataka... The benefits of government schemes were not reaching the needy. The government there was working with a feeling of political hostility... I feel they will pay for it," Adityanath said. "I am certain that after witnessing the negative attitude of the Congress government, people there will ensure that the BJP takes over the charge of governance," he said.
Local Kannada channel Suvarna's exit poll is also showing Congress could be slightly ahead of the BJP. Its exit poll has given Congress 106 to 118 seats; BJP 79 to 92 seats; JD(S) 22 to 30 and Others 1 to 4 seats.
People rushed early in the morning to cast their votes before the heat could set in. Also, it has been raining in different parts of south interior Karnataka for the last couple of days during the evening hours.
Senior citizens were seen in good numbers standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes early.
State BJP chief and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara were among the first to cast votes in Shikaripura in Shivamogga and Yaggere in Tumakuru respectively.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda along with wife Chennamma cast their votes at Paduvalahippe in Hassan district. Film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, also scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes early today.
There are reports about delay in polling due to some technical issues with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from different parts of the state.
-
