Karnataka Exit Poll Results: JD(S) Holds Key to Power as Both Siddaramaiah, BSY Exude Confidence

News18.com | May 12, 2018, 11:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka election latest updates: Six exit polls have predicted the BJP to become the single largest party while five have given the lead to the Congress in the exit polls. Most exit polls, except India News Chankya, however agree on Karnataka heading towards a hung assembly. Chanakya has projected a clear majority for the BJP with 120 seats in the 224 seat Assembly, well clear of the halfway mark of 113. Karnataka has recorded a voter turnout of 70% till 6pm but the final count is yet to come as some people were still in the polling queue. Voting for the fiercely fought polls began at 7 am and continued on a moderate to brisk note. Early in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa “mentally-disturbed" when asked about the latter’s declaration that he would take oath on May 17, two days after the counting of votes. Polling is being held for 222 seats in the 224-seat Assembly as the Election Commission deferred polling in RR Nagar due to alleged voter bribery and in Jayanagara following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar.


May 12, 2018 11:42 pm (IST)

JDS's HD Kumaraswamy: Firstly, I want to thank the people of a Karnataka for peacefully taking part in the elections. Since evening, I have been noticing exit polls on national television channels. While debating on which party would emerge as single largest party, they are giving 25-30 seats to a ‘small regional party’, the JDS. I humbly request these channels, which have conducted ‘scientific group survey’ of polling, to specify the constituencies in which JDS is winning according to them. Since 25-30 is a small number, it will not be difficult for these channels to name them. If they fail and just play with the numbers, it can be construed as a ‘wishful’ number game played by the channels, hoping to come true with some permutation and combination.

May 12, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Ari Anne Acharya, who came to vote at polling station number 58 in Belthangadi Taluk collapsed while standing in the queue and was declared dead at a hospital where he was taken to.

May 12, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Police department have reported five incidents of violence, two in Bengaluru district, one each in Vijayapura Hassan and Bengaluru city. Four people have been injured in these incidents.

May 12, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah tells CNN-News18: BS Yeddyurappa is dreaming of becoming the CM. He add, “The people of Karnataka are together and we have fought this election as one, we are united. The youth of this country is fed up with Narendra Modi.

May 12, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah tells CNN-News18: There is no Modi wave in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are happy with our government.

May 12, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

READ | Will Exit Polls Get it Right In Karnataka? A Look at Their Track Record

In Karnataka, six exit polls have predicted the BJP to become the single largest party while five have given the lead to the Congress in the exit polls.

May 12, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)
May 12, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

India News-Today's Chanakya Exit Polls: BJP: 120, Congress: 73, JDS: 26, Others: 03

May 12, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

BS Yeddyurappa tweets: Thank you Karnataka!

Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!

May 12, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

India TV-VMR Exit Poll: Congress: 90 to 103 seats, BJP: 80-93 seats, JDS: 31-39

May 12, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah confident of winning the Karnataka elections.

May 12, 2018 7:52 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah tweets: Dear People of Karnataka,

Thank you for exercising your franchise today. 

I thank all the officers & staff connected with conducting the Election for their hard work & sincerity.

And finally, to all the workers of the Congress party - I am indebted to you for all your efforts.

May 12, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies, while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the Congress' bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.

May 12, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections today forecast a hung assembly with the JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House. The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats respectively. They put the Congress' tally at 73-82 and 87-99 respectively with the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD (S) predicted to get32-43 and 21-30 seats.

May 12, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

We are very confident that we are going to form the govt again. There is a strong wave in favor of Congress: Congress leader KC Venugopal.

May 12, 2018 7:44 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today accused the Congress of misusing its powers in Karnataka and exuded confidence that the BJP would form government in the southern state with a clear majority. "Suicide by farmers is the highest in Karnataka... The benefits of government schemes were not reaching the needy. The government there was working with a feeling of political hostility... I feel they will pay for it," Adityanath said. "I am certain that after witnessing the negative attitude of the Congress government, people there will ensure that the BJP takes over the charge of governance," he said.

May 12, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Speaking to India Today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "I'll be resting for two days before the results come out on Tuesday. There was never an iota of doubt that the Congress would not get the majority."

May 12, 2018 7:24 pm (IST)

At the end of the day, if most exit polls are to be believed, Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with both the Congress and the BJP failing to get a clear majority. The exit polls are also divided about which out of the two would be the single largest party.

May 12, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

READ | Karnataka Election: Most Exit Polls Throw Up No Clear Winner, Predict a Hung Assembly

Local Kannada channel Suvarna's exit poll is also showing Congress could be slightly ahead of the BJP. Its exit poll has given Congress 106 to 118 seats; BJP 79 to 92 seats; JD(S) 22 to 30 and Others 1 to 4 seats.

May 12, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

Times Now-VMR: Seat Swings: BJP: 48, Congress: -24, JD(S)+: -5, Others: -19

May 12, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

Times Now-VMR exit polls: Projected vote share: BJP: 34.6%, Congress: 38.4, JD(S)+: 19.8, Others: 7.2

May 12, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)

ABP Voter Exit Polls: BJP: 97-109, Congress: 87–99, JDS: 21-30, Others: 1- 8

May 12, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

70% TURNOUT | Election Commission has said that the voter turnout has reached 70% till 6pm, however, some voters were still standing in queue even at 6pm when the voting was supposed to end. The turnout figures are likely to go up.

May 12, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

ABP Exit Polls: BJP: 97-106, Congress: 87-95, JDS: 21-30, Others: 1-8

May 12, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Newsx-CNX Exit Polls: BJP: 102-106, Congress: 72-75, JDS: 35-38, Others: 3-6

May 12, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

Aajtak Exit Polls: BJP: 72-76, Congress: 106-118, JDS: 25-30, Others: 4-8

May 12, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

News Nation exit polls: BJP: 105-109, Congress: 71-75, JDS: 36-40, Others: 3-5

May 12, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

Dugvijay News Exit Polls: BJP: 103-107, Congress: 76-80, JDS: 31-35, Others: 04-08

May 12, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Local Kannada channel, Suvarna's exit poll: Cong:  106 to 118; BJP: 79-92; JDS: 22-30; Others: 1-4

May 12, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat, on the other hand, gives BJP an edge over Congress and has predicted 95-114 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party and 73-82 seats for Congress. JD(S): 32-43.

Image for representation.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

People rushed early in the morning to cast their votes before the heat could set in. Also, it has been raining in different parts of south interior Karnataka for the last couple of days during the evening hours.

Senior citizens were seen in good numbers standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes early.

State BJP chief and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara were among the first to cast votes in Shikaripura in Shivamogga and Yaggere in Tumakuru respectively.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda along with wife Chennamma cast their votes at Paduvalahippe in Hassan district. Film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, also scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes early today.

There are reports about delay in polling due to some technical issues with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from different parts of the state.
