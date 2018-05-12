Karnataka Exit Poll Results: JD(S) Holds Key to Power as Both Siddaramaiah, BSY Exude Confidence

Read More

Karnataka election latest updates: Six exit polls have predicted the BJP to become the single largest party while five have given the lead to the Congress in the exit polls. Most exit polls, except India News Chankya, however agree on Karnataka heading towards a hung assembly. Chanakya has projected a clear majority for the BJP with 120 seats in the 224 seat Assembly, well clear of the halfway mark of 113. Karnataka has recorded a voter turnout of 70% till 6pm but the final count is yet to come as some people were still in the polling queue. Voting for the fiercely fought polls began at 7 am and continued on a moderate to brisk note. Early in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa “mentally-disturbed" when asked about the latter’s declaration that he would take oath on May 17, two days after the counting of votes. Polling is being held for 222 seats in the 224-seat Assembly as the Election Commission deferred polling in RR Nagar due to alleged voter bribery and in Jayanagara following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar.