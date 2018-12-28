English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Govt Wants 'Development-free Corruption', Says Modi
PM Modi said the agricultural loan waiver announced by the HD Kumaraswamy government was the 'most cruel joke' on farmers.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Image: TV Grab)
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the JDS-Congress coalition
government in Karnataka on Friday, alleging it was interested only in "development-free corruption".
He also said the agricultural loan waiver announced by the HD Kumaraswamy government was the "most cruel joke" on
farmers.
"People want corruption-free government, but Karnataka government wants development-free corruption," Modi told BJP's booth-level workers of the state during an interaction with them through video conferencing as part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme.
The outreach is aimed at engergising party cadre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.
Modi said people of Karnataka had reposed faith in the BJP and it was the duty of the party workers to become the
voice of people if the government was neglecting their welfare.
"It seems people in power in Karnataka are playing the game of musical chair. When people in power are not interested in the welfare of people, it is the duty of our workers to become the voice of people," he said, and referred to reported strains between the ruling coalition partners.
Responding to a question about farm distress and farmers suicide in the state, Modi said only a handful of agriculturists benefited from the government's loan waiver programme.
"Those who go around the country claiming credit for the farm loan waiver will they also take the blame for farmers suicide?" he asked.
