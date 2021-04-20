Karnataka Guv Holds All-party Meeting to Discuss Covid-19 Situation, Kumaraswamy Bats for Lockdown

An all-party meeting chaired by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala was held on Tuesday to discuss measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was present in the meeting, led by chief minister BS Yediyurappa should impose complete lockdown.

“I had said last month that the government must impose lockdown. I am saying the same now. Impose lockdown immediately. Night curfew is not a solution. Also, restrict the labourers coming in from neighboring states like Maharashtra," said Kumaraswamy.

However, Congress party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who too was present, did not agree, even as he called for stringent measures.

Calling the meeting “unconstitutional", he said, “This meeting chaired by the Governor is unconstitutional. I am here only out of respect for him. Governor cannot take decisions based on this meeting. It is for the council of ministers to take a decision."

“Information of the intensity of the infection and the second wave was available with the government as the technical advisory committee had informed in November last year. But so far, the government had not called an all-party meeting. The government did not take their recommendations seriously. The committee had said that the second wave will begin in January-February this year. The government must have immediately prepared for it. If it had, we could have fought the second wave now in terms of unavailability of oxygen, ventilator, medicine, bed," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa is expected to take a final decision to the effect after discussions with cabinet ministers.

The state government has already imposed slew of restrictions such as limited gatherings in any event, negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers, etc. The state had also imposed night curfew which will end today.

