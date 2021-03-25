Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar Dares All 225 MLAs to Take 'Monogamy Test', Come Clean on Affairs

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister kicked off a row on Wednesday as threw open a challenge to all the 225 MLAs in the state assembly to come clean on their extra-marital affairs with a “monogamy test”.

“This is an open challenge from me to those who think that they are Sathya Harishchandras. Let all the 225 of us face an inquiry…. It is the question of morality and values. Let the people of the State know if they have any illicit relationship and extra-marital affairs,” he said.

However, facing heavy criticism from MLAs and the Speaker for his dare, Sudhakar said that he “regretted” his comment. BJP leaders too protested.

“No one bothered when Congress deliberately tried to defame six ministers. But my statement asking them to introspect has hurt some. I request them not to take my statement literally but understand the pain and anguish of my words,” Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar said that the “monogamy test” will expose all the lawmakers. He was reacting to the Congress protest in Karnataka state assembly over the past two days demanding resignation of six ministers, including him, for a gag order on the media.

Referring to opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Congress MLA V Muniyappa, he said, “They are all ‘Satya Harishchandras’ and practising monogamy strictly in their life, isn’t it?”

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri denounced the dare and said, “Nobody should make such statements which bring disrepute to the House and its members.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said, “The statement amounts to breach of privilege of MLAs. Let the government order an inquiry against all 225 MLAs.”

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “You have created this situation by going to court. Had you followed propriety in public life, this situation would not have arisen.”

However, HDK admitted he had “once slipped in his personal life”.

Congress troubleshooter Shivakumar said, “I have only one wife and one family”.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raju Gowda demanded Sudhakar withdraw his statement.