Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karnataka Home Minister Says Want to See Siddaramiah as CM as Chorus Among Cong MLAs Grows Louder

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil was responding to a query on "growing demand" among the Congress MLAs to see Siddaramaiah occupy the top post again.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Home Minister Says Want to See Siddaramiah as CM as Chorus Among Cong MLAs Grows Louder
File photo of Siddaramaiah.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil Tuesday made a pitch for Siddaramaiah "as chief minister again," but clarified the present coalition government under HD Kumaraswamy would complete its full term.

"What's wrong in that? Siddaramaiah is our leader in Congress. People want to see him as chief minister again. Even we too want to see him as chief minister again. He gave good governance for five years. He should have come back again," Patil told reporters here.

He was responding to a query on "growing demand" among the Congress MLAs to see Siddaramaiah occupy the top post again.

His statement resonates with Chikkaballapura Congress MLA K Sudhakar's remarks on Monday that it would be good if Siddaramaiah becomes chief minister again.

Batting for another term for Siddaramaiah, Patil claimed the former CM brought many pro-people schemes such as farm loan waiver, irrigation schemes, programmes of 'Bhagya' series such as Anna Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya etc.

"Siddaramaiah had done a lot of good work. He deserves one more term... But we have to accept people's mandate... When we come to power on our own... but presently that question does not arise.. This government has to complete five years," he said.

"Siddaramaiah has got the eligibility (for second term as chief minister)," Patil added.

After the Congress and JD(S) formed the coalition government following the May 2018 assembly elections, Kumaraswamy took over as the chief minister of the state.

The coalition partners also fought the Lok Sabha elections together though there have been strains between the two ever since.

Many Congress MLAs were not content with the present arrangement and had stated that Siddaramaiah was their leader and they would like to see him chief minister again, an issue that has irked JD(S) leadership.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram