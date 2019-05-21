Karnataka JDS Chief Welcomes Roshan Baig's Attack on Congress Leadership

Karnataka JD(S) President A H Vishwanath on Tuesday welcomed senior Congress MLA R Roshan Baig's outburst against the party's leadership, saying his remarks were "true" and "a reality."A bete noire of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath said "Our Roshan Baig at least has come to know about the truth at the end. Thanks to Mr Roshan."Asked if he was thanking Baig for his comments against Siddaramaiah, he said, "I'm saying thanks for his statement today in total, after understanding the truth and reality.""...Roshan has understood the ground realities at the end. There is nothing wrong in what he has said; there is nothing that is false. He has spoken the truth," he said.Hitting out at Congress leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls as projected in the exit polls, Baig on Tuesday held Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show".Baig, who objected to Siddaramaiah's Chief Ministerial ambitions, when the post was not vacant, also called AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, who is in-charge of Karnataka a "buffoon."Pointing out that Baig is an influential Muslim leader, Vishwanath said the statements he made during the holy month of Ramazan is "appropriate", "reality" and "true"."Roshan Baig knows the truth and reality of that party (Congress) and he has spoken out, nothing more than that," he said, adding that he too has been saying similar things for long.Vishwanath has repeatedly hit out at the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee Chairman Siddaramaiah for his conduct.Last week, with the clamour growing within Congress for Siddaramaiah to become CM once again, Vishwanath had hit out at the CLP leader, raising questions about his performance as Chief Minister in the previous government, and had termed the demand as "chamchagiri" (sycophancy).His statements had resulted in a public spat between the two, with Siddaramaiah hitting back and asking the JD(S) leadership to intervene.On Saturday too, Vishwanath had raised questions about Siddaramaiah's performance as coordination committee chief and hit out at him or not inducting him and Rao to the committee.