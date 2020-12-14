Karnataka Legislative Council to Hold One-day Session Tomorrow, Anti-cow Slaughter Bill Likely to be Tabled

The Karnataka Legislative Council will on Tuesday hold a one-day session, after it suddenly got adjourned sine-din on December 10. Discussion on flood relief and contentious anti-cow slaughter bill is on Council's agenda, apart from regular businesses like question and zero hour.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, which has come to be known as the anti-cow slaughter bill that has been passed by the assembly despite stiff opposition from the Congress, has been framed to bring in stringent punishment including jail for slaughter of cows, calves, bulls and buffaloes.

Both Congress and JD(S) have strongly opposed the bill, saying that the blanket ban on slaughter of all kinds of cattle will hugely impact the income of dairy farmers.

Even though the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill is mentioned in the agenda, it remains to be seen whether the BS Yediyurappa-led government may or may not go ahead with tabling it. Yediyurappa had said last week that the BJP-ruled Karnataka government might take the Ordinance route to get this bill enacted as law.

For a bill to become law, its passage in the Council, followed by assent by the Governor is necessary.

However, there is worry among the BJP benches about whether the Council will refer it to a legislature sub-committee, in which the legislation could be put on hold for as many as six months.

Karnataka will also hold elections in over 5,700 Gram Panchayats later this month, hence, the farming community is also keeping a watch on how the Yediyurappa government handles the matter.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP MLCs have also written to the Council secretary that the no confidence motion they had proposed against Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, who is from the Congress, must be taken up for discussion at the Tuesday session.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 members, followed by Congress with 29 including the chairman.

The JD(S) has 14 members and there is one independent.