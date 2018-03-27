Karnataka LIVE: Amit Shah Says Siddaramaiah Trying to Divide Hindus With Separate Religion Tag for Lingayats

LIVE: After the dates for Karnataka Assembly elections were announced as May 12, BJP national president Amit Shah lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for dividing Hindus by demanding a separate religion status for Lingayats. The counting of votes will be held on May 15. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule on Tuesday and said it will be a single-phase polls. The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years. Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray. According to experts, the demand for granting religious minority tag to Lingayat will play an important role in this election. Both Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah were seen running to mutts in the last few days to woo people of the community, who constitute 14% of the total population of state. The last state elections, held in the first week of May in 2013, was swept by Congress, winning 122 seats.



Mar 27, 2018 1:42 pm (IST) The campaigning for Karnataka assembly elections also saw political parties coining interesting terms to counter each other. While PM Modi came up with 'Seedha Rupaiya Sarkar', Congress invented the phrase 'NAmage MOsa'. Tearing into the Siddaramaiah government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had it a "seedha Rupaiya sarkar" (money first), a reference to corruption, and said it should not be allowed to continue "even for a minute."​ "You have such a chief Minister here. Some people feel that in Karnataka there is Siddaramaiah government. But the fact is here there is seedha rupaiya sarkar. When there is seedha rupaiya in everything, only then work happens," he said. Senior Congress leader and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao returned the favours, saying that NAMO means “Namage Mosa”. Kannada phrase “Namage Mosa” means “betrayal to us or betraying us".

Mar 27, 2018 1:33 pm (IST) In the run-up for Karnataka Assembly Elections, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had released BJP's "chargesheet" which had pictures of public infrastructure in bad shape. However, the saffron party in Karnataka was left red faced after it was brought to notice that it shared photo-shopped pictures from Mizoram and Nepal, claiming that they are from Bengaluru. Previously, the BJP social media cell had shared picture of a potholed road from Mumbai claiming that it was from Bengaluru. It had led to a huge fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Mar 27, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Of the 28 Assembly seats in the Bengaluru region, the Congress is expected to win 19 and BJP is expected to win 9. Of the 65 seats in Old Mysuru region, consisting of Chikmangalur, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikballapur, Bangalore Rural , Mandya, Hassan, Mysore, Chamrajanagar and Ramnagaram, Congress is projected to win 33, BJP 7, JD (S) 24 and ‘others’ 1. The JD (S) will win most of its seats from this region, the survey said. Of the 50 seats in Bombay Karnataka region, consisting of Belgavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag, the Congress is projected to win 28 and BJP will get 22. BJP will have an edge in the 22 seats of Central Karnataka, consisting of Davengere, Shimoga and Chitradurga, and will win 13 seats, compared to the Congress’s nine.

Mar 27, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) The same survey also stated that an overwhelming 92% of people support removing Hindi signage from Bengaluru Metro Stations and 59% said they agreed with Siddaramaiah when he alleged that BJP was trying to impose Hindi on Karnataka. 56% thought Karnataka should have its own state flag and 58% agreed with Siddaramaiah that the BJP was ‘misusing’ state institutions like CBI for political ends. On demonetisation, respondents were evenly split with 48% supporting it and 52% opposing it. On the other hand, 64% thought the GST regime had been implemented poorly and was responsible for economic slowdown.

Mar 27, 2018 12:56 pm (IST) According to a survey apparently commissioned by Congress, when Lingayat voters were asked whether they backed the state government’s call to grant separate religion status to Lingayats, 61% said they supported the move, 32% said they did not support it and 7% said they had ‘no opinion’ of the move. Around 65% of the below poverty line (BPL) respondents said the Congress had worked more for the welfare of the poor, 19% said the Congress had done more on that front and 10% said they the JD (S) had done the most welfare work. 64% farmers said the Congress had done the most for farmers, 18% said the BJP had done the most and 15% picked the JD (S).

Mar 27, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) Even as BJP members are trying to woo the members of Lingayat community, the RSS leadership has reportedly told the BJP that it will take charge of booth-level management to defeat the Siddaramaiah government. Speaking to News18, a state BJP leader said, “The RSS is our ideological head. It always helps us in fighting elections. For the first time, the RSS has decided to manage booths in Karnataka Assembly elections. It is a great relief for us. Earlier, they used to help us in a different way.” Some RSS leaders in the state argue that the Siddaramaiah government is being seen as an anti-Hindu government by the Sangh and its affiliates. They are angry with his policies towards the RSS and, thus, want to oust him. The RSS has asked the BJP to break the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Dalit votes that may go with Siddaramaiah in big numbers, he added.

Mar 27, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress are fighting independently. Even JD(S) and BJP are in poll fray but at least we have an understanding. Congress has become a marginal party. (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji needs to introspect. We are always ready to have a discussion," Amit Shah said.

Mar 27, 2018 12:01 pm (IST) "Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about the unity of all religions, but what has the Karnataka CM done? He has divided the Hindus (by raking up the issue of religious minority tag for Lingayats)," Amit Shah says. On the issue of discriminating between North and South while allocating funds, the BJP chief said that Rs 88,000 crore was given to Karnataka in the 13th Finance Commission and in the 14th Finance Commission, more than Rs 2 lakh crore was given to the state.

Mar 27, 2018 11:50 am (IST) BJP national president says that the saffron party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly elections as farmers are unhappy with the Congress government. "We will announce in our manifesto to establish an international research centre to give a boost to coconut farmers and resolve their issues," Shah says, adding that there are fewer farmer suicides in BJP-ruled states.

Mar 27, 2018 11:40 am (IST) Om Prakash Rawat announced that cricketer Rahul Dravid is the state icon to motivate young voters to come and vote. Dravid is already India's ambassador for tobacco control and features in public service advertisement and posters on the issue.

Mar 27, 2018 11:30 am (IST) After journalists questioned CEC regarding Amit Malviya's tweet stating the date of voting as May 12 and date of counting as May 18, Om Prakash Rawat said that the matter will "definitely be investigated" and strict action will be taken. "We have taken many steps to assure the social media does not affect the election process as been accused in some foreign countries' election," Rawat said. Meanwhile, when CNN-News18 contacted Malviya, he refused to comment.

Mar 27, 2018 11:24 am (IST) Election Commission says that it's a single-phase election and will be held on May 12. Date of notification has been announced as April 17, date of nominations as April 24, last date of withdrawal as April 27 and date of counting has been declared as May 15.

Mar 27, 2018 11:23 am (IST) Even before the Election Commission declares the date, BJP's national Information and technology in-charge wrote the date on Twitter. Karnataka will vote on 12May2018, counting on 18May2018. — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 27, 2018

Mar 27, 2018 11:20 am (IST) The ceiling on expenditure per candidate is Rs 23 lakh. However, there is a cap on expenditure of parties, Chief Election Commissioner said. He further requested media that if anything goes "wrong that is not according to the model code of conduct" should be highlighted. Rawat also stated that pre-certification of all advertisments will be necessary.

Mar 27, 2018 11:14 am (IST) Election Commission says that model code of conduct comes into effect immediately, and is also applicable to the Union government. CRPF will be deployed in Karnataka to maintain law and order. CEC OP Rawat says that 45 polling stations will be managed by women and special arrangements will be made for female voters.

Mar 27, 2018 11:11 am (IST) Some of the key issues this elections are schools, roads, environment, improved healthcare, improved roads, better infrastructure and water supply. During 2013 assembly elections, Congress swept the polls by raking up issues like four-decade-old Mahadayi river dispute with Goa, while BJP was trying to tap local sentiment with Hindutva and corruption.

Mar 27, 2018 11:00 am (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling Janata Dal (Secular) the ‘B’ team of the BJP has led to a war of words between two parties. Interestingly, some top Congress leaders are reportedly unhappy with their party president calling ex-prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s party an “ally of the BJP”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was number two in the JD(S) before crossing over to the Congress in 2006, also launched a no-holds-barred attack on the JD(S). The party leaders, he said, were “businessmen” who have joined hands with the BJP to defeat the Congress by eating into some of the traditional non-BJP votes. In the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah had refused to share one seat with the JD(S), forcing a vote. The Congress won three seats and the BJP won one seat. The JD(S) had suffered a humiliating defeat. By doing this, Siddaramaiah has ended speculation of a post-poll tie-up with the JD(S) in case the Assembly elections throw up a hung verdict.

Mar 27, 2018 10:56 am (IST) Months ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had termed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as "mean", and said grooming him was his "biggest mistake". "He (Siddaramaiah) is a mean Chief Minister," Gowda said while complaining that he was not given an opportunity to speak during the inauguration of Mahamastakabhisheka of Lord Gommateshwara Bahubali at Shravanabelagola on February 7, which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind. "Is he a Chief Minister? How long will you stay? I will see. I have taken a vow. I will today seek apology from the people of Karnataka for grooming such an immoral politician," he said. "Grooming such a lowly Chief Minister is my biggest mistake. I will repeatedly say he is unfit to continue in the post," a visibly upset Gowda remarked at a party event.

Mar 27, 2018 10:50 am (IST) Around 4,552 people, who identify with the 'third gender', have registered to vote in the upcoming polls. "The number of young voters (aged 18-19), who will be voting for the first time, has doubled to 15.42 lakh as per the tentative rolls as against 7.18 lakh in 2013 elections," Sanjiv Kumar said. Bengaluru South assembly constituency has the highest number of voters at 5.5 lakh. Sringeri constituency, about 320 km west of Bengaluru in Chikkamagaluru district, has the lowest number of voters at 1.6 lakh, as per the draft rolls. There were about 2.18 lakh voters on an average in each constituency, Kumar said.

Mar 27, 2018 10:48 am (IST) In February, chief electoral officer had announced that nearly 60 lakh people have enrolled as new voters across Karnataka ahead of the 15th assembly elections, due in early May. "The number of new voters across the state has increased by 60 lakh, taking the total number of the electorate to 4.96 crore as per the tentative electoral rolls as against 4.36 crore voters in 2013 assembly elections," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said. According to the tentative electoral rolls, the number of male voters is 2.51 crore and female voters 2.44 crore.

Mar 27, 2018 10:43 am (IST) During one of his visits to the poll-bound state, Congress President Gandhi Gandhi travelled across the Lingayat-dominated Mumbai-Karnataka region for the past three days, and extensively quoted the Vachanas of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer and the founder of Lingayat religion or sect. Gandhi also quoted Basavanna’s most famous Vachana — “Ivanaarava Ivanaarava Endenisadirayya, Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Endenisirayya (Don’t ask who is he. Say he is one among us, he is one among us)” — to take on what the Congress calls “Modi’s divisive politics”. But Rahul Gandhi’s rendition of the Vachana in anglicised Kannada set the internet on fire, with BJP poking fun at him. Since this particular Vachana is a tongue twister for him, the next day Gandhi decided to quote less complicated Vachanas.

Mar 27, 2018 10:39 am (IST) The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 28 this year. The BJP is seeking to wrest control of the southern state from the Congress and has already declared former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. The ruling Congress is going to polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in its bid to retain its hold over the state. Karnataka is the only big state, besides Punjab, which is now ruled by the Congress