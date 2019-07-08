Karnataka LIVE: As Rebel MLAs Refuse to Relent, Deputy CM Calls Congress Ministers for Breakfast Meet

Event Highlights Deve Gowda Presides Over Meetings

10 MLAs Camp in Mumbai

13 MLAs Submit Resignations

Kumaraswamy's Meeting With Coalition Leaders

Efforts for Damage Control



Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1.

Jul 8, 2019 8:32 am (IST) Deve Gowda Holds Meeting | |Meetings were also held in JD(S) circles, at the residence of party patriarch Deve Gowda yesterday. D K Shivakumar, considered the Congress' troubleshooter also met Gowda at his home and and discussed the developments. Jul 8, 2019 8:28 am (IST) 10 MLAs Camp in Mumbai | Ten out of total 13 MLAs who have resigned are now camping at a hotel in Mumbai. "We are 10 MLAs here, totally 13 MLAs had submitted resignation to Speaker and informed the Governor. All 13 of MLAs who have resigned are together and there is no question of us withdrawing our resignation," one among the MLAs who resigned, S T Somashekar, said in Mumbai. Jul 8, 2019 8:20 am (IST) Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) reached the Vidhan Soudha on Saturday to submit their resignations to the Speaker and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, had submitted his resignation on July 1. Jul 8, 2019 8:19 am (IST) Karnataka Crisis Deepens | The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into a crisis, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignations to the Speaker so far, 12 of them on Saturday. Jul 8, 2019 8:13 am (IST) Kumaraswamy Meets Coalition Leaders | Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy yesterday went into a huddle with the coalition leaders in a last ditch attempt to save his 13-month-old alliance government, hit by resignations of over a dozen Congress-JD(S) MLAs. Refusing to relent, the disgruntled MLAs camped in Mumbai yesterday making it clear that they will not withdraw. Jul 8, 2019 8:10 am (IST) Early Morning Meet | Amid the ongoing crisis in Karnataka, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called for a breakfast meeting at his residence today. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who returned from US yesterday, Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao are likely to be present. Karnataka Ministers from the Congress party called for breakfast by Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G. Parameshwara, at his residence in Bengaluru, tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/E0rdBFiiNC — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy with Deputy CM G Parameshwara. (PTI)



A day after the resignation of MLAs rocked the coalition and plunged the state into a political crisis, leaders of both parties held day-long discussions about the next course of action to save the government.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US on Sunday, went into a huddle with other leaders even as the disgruntled MLAs camped in Mumbai and refused to take back their resignations. The ruling coalition, which has 118 MLAs in the 224 member assembly, faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.



There were reports of a change of guard as an option to save the government by making veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge the Chief Minister.



Kharge ruled it out, saying "false" and "flimsy" news was being spread through the media just to divide the party. "I don't know about it. I want this alliance government to continue and go smoothly," he said, adding he would also talk to the MLAs to withdraw their resignations.



BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa said the party was watching the developments and that they were not "sanyasis" to rule out the possibility of forming the government. Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said "it has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow election to happen".



"Let them (Congress-JDS) give good administration. If they can't, we are there with strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.



The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will reduce to 105. The Speaker also has a vote.