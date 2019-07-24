Karnataka LIVE: CM Frontrunner Yeddyurappa May Visit Delhi as BJP Gears Up to Stake Claim to Power

Event Highlights
After Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar put the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy to vote on Tuesday, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance polled 99 votes and the opposition BJP 105. Nine MLAs, including 17 from the JDS and the Congress, were absent.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has also alleged that it was "brazen horse-trading" and "misuse of power" by the BJP that led to the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka. "Whatever may have been the strains in the coalition, the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power in Karnataka is there for all to see. From the start when BJP tried to prevent formation of this govt, until now, it has been an open display of political immorality and money power (sic)," tweeted Yechury.
Whatever may have been the strains in the coalition, the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power in #Karnataka is there for all to see. From the start when BJP tried to prevent formation of this govt, until now, it has been an open display of political immorality and money power.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 23, 2019
The Supreme Court will today "pass appropriate orders and dispose of the petition" that was filed by the rebel MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh seeking direction to speed up the floor test. The Supreme Court says that the orders will be passed only in the presence of the rebel MLAs' lawyer Mukul Rohatgi and the Congress's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Dark Day in History, Says Mayawati | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief also hit out at the BJP over the fall of the Kumaraswamy government. Condemning the BJP she wrote, "Keeping the constitutional limitations in mind, the way the BJP has used power and wealth to overthrow a government will be recorded as a dark chapter in the history of democracy." Her statement comes a day after the party expelled MLA N Mahesh because he abstained from the trust vote, despite BSP having pledged its support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition.
कर्नाटक में बीजेपी ने संवैधानिक मर्यादाओं को ताक़ पर रखने के साथ-साथ जिस प्रकार से सत्ता व धनबल का इस्तेमाल करके विपक्ष की सरकार को गिराने का काम किया है वह भी लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में काले अध्याय के रूप में दर्ज रहेगा। इसकी जितनी भी निन्दा की जाए वह कम है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 24, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at BJP | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has also hit out at the BJP over the fall of the 14-month-old government in Karnataka. "One day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed," Gandhi tweeted last night.
One day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 23, 2019
The 15-16 rebel MLAs, whose resignations triggered the overhaul of the Karnataka government, will now have to face their party's wrath. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have both said that since the MLAs violated the whip by abstaining from the House, they breached Schedule 10 and will thereby face disqualification.
HD Kumaraswamy in the debate yesterday also said that he was "not particularly worried about the end of this debate" sayinng that he will "happily give up...rather than all this". "I have acted with decency. The last 14 months have been - 'will they stay or will they go' - and I thank my party leaders for staying through it all," he had said.
Recount of Tuesday's Developments | The trust vote had been delayed on two occasions spurring allegations from the BJP that the government was delaying the vote of confidence in hopes of reprieve from the Supreme Court. Then ahead of the debate session on Tuesday, Speaker KR Ramesh made scathing comments after seeing near-empty treasury benches in the assembly. "You will lose credibility, leave alone strength," he had said.
Here are visuals of BJP workers in Bengaluru celebrating outside the party's state president BS Yeddyurappa's residence.
Bengaluru: BJP workers distribute sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EEAeNoF7d7— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
Section 144 Imposed Across Bengaluru | The fight between BJP and Congress workers broke out at Race Course Road in the state capital after claims that two Independent MLAs were staying at an apartment on Race Course Road. Workers of both parties gathered outside and an argument broke out between them. The police immediately reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowds.
BSY to Take the Helm? | Speculations are now rife over who will take up the mantle of Chief Minister with several flashing Yeddyurappa's name as the most likely candidate. Following the trust vote, the BJP leader himself had declared he would lead a BJP government in the state. A decision will be made in the BJP legislative party meeting slated to take place in the morning.
BJP Set to Take Reins | After days of intense drama, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka, headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, finally collapsed as it lost the trust vote of confidence in the Assembly last night. The coalition's fall has now paved BJP's return to power in the southern state.
BJP leader Yeddyurappa celebrating after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost a crucial trust vote.
In the 225-member assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 legislators. Yeddyurappa, late on Tuesday night, said he would meet Vala to stake claim after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
Yeddyurappa, who had to quit within 56 hours after being sworn in as the chief minister in May last year, is likely to be back at the helm after his seventh attempt at the coalition yielded the desired results.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the BJP will stake claim to form the government after taking guidance from the central leadership. “We are going to stake the claim to form the government but the formalities will be decided after taking guidance from the national leaders,” Joshi told reporters in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, the fate of 15 rebel legislators — 12 from the Congress and three from the Janata Dal (Secular) — also continues to be uncertain as Kumar is yet to take a final call on accepting their resignations, and disqualification petitions pending against them.
The Supreme Court too is yet to take a call on the issue of resignation and both the Congress and JD(S) legislature parties have impleaded themselves in the matter.
