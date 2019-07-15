Karnataka LIVE: Congress Lawmakers in Huddle Amid Floor Test Demand; SC to Hear 6 More Rebel MLAs Tomorrow

Karnataka LIVE: Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine who are at present lodged in a Mumbai hotel have sought police protection, alleging threat from Congress veterans. In a letter to Mumbai Police, the MLAs said they had “absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader”. It added, “We anticipate serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises.”
The development comes on a day when both the Congress and the BJP are holding their legislature party meeting to take stock of the current political crisis in the state.
Jul 15, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
"We know there is a problem but BJP is buying the MLAs through money and fear," JDS leader Abdul Razzak Khan tells CNN News18.
Supreme Court said, "We would likely to hear the case of rebel MLAs-K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh tomorrow along with the main petition which is pending before us."
Jul 15, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
Congress Legislative party meet underway at Taj Vivanta, Yeshwantpur
Jul 15, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
The Chief Justice of India allows six more rebel Karnataka MLAs to file their matter and be heard tomorrow.
Jul 15, 2019 10:18 am (IST)
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi says, "We stand by our demand (of floor test). Behaviour of Assembly speaker and the CM is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want?"
Jul 15, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
BJP MLAs leave for Karnataka Assembly. The party has demanded that CM HD Kumaraswamy prove majority of Congress-JD(S) government in the Assembly today
Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada hotel for #Karnataka Assembly. BJP had demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today pic.twitter.com/AiIO74cP74
Leaders Arrive for CLP Meet | Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge among other leaders arrive at Taj Vivanta for the legislative party meet.
Jul 15, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
On July 9, a group of around a dozen rebel lawmakers had written a similar letter to the Mumbai Police refusing to meet Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others, who arrived in Mumbai to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.
Jul 15, 2019 9:57 am (IST)
Rebel MLAs 'Won't Meet Cong Leaders' | A group of 14 rebel legislators, lodged in a Mumbai hotel, have urged the police to prevent Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad from approaching them as they "anticipate" serious threats from them at the Hotel Renaissance, where they are staying.
Jul 15, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.
Jul 15, 2019 9:32 am (IST)
In all, 16 rebel legislators, including 13 from the Congress and three from its ally Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) resigned from their Assembly seats across Karnataka for various reasons such as lack of development in their constituencies and loss of faith in the leadership
Jul 15, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Warning the rebels of action against them if they don't withdraw their resignations and attend the session, Shivakumar said they would be disqualified if they defy the party whip issued to all its members, including them, for their presence in the Assembly.
Jul 15, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
Shivakumar's Endeavours Continue | Congress' trouble-shooter and senior minister DK Shivakumar yesterday assured the rebel legislators of meeting their demands if they withdrew their resignations and attend the Assembly session underway.
Jul 15, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Trust Vote Demand to Rock Assembly | BJPs demand that Chief Minister should seek a trust vote immediately is likely to create a uproar in the assembly today, a day prior to the Supreme Court hearing the petition of five rebel MLAs, who have resigned.
Jul 15, 2019 9:09 am (IST)
CM Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar met Congress MLA Nagendra, undergoing treatment at a hospital, amid reports that BJP leaders were in touch with him.
Jul 15, 2019 8:59 am (IST)
To Save the Sinking Ship | Several meetings were also on in Congress circles at a hotel, here party legislators have camped under the leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaiah. Later, leaders of both parties, including Kumaraswamy, Minister D K Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Diensh Gundu Rao, Mallikarjun Kharge among others held discussion.
Jul 15, 2019 8:51 am (IST)
The future of Kumaraswamy government hangs in the balance as the rebel MLAs have said they were all together and firm on their resignations. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, S T Somashekar, flanked by the other MLAs, said "we had individually decided to resign. There was no force or influence on us. We are together here."
Jul 15, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
Kumaraswamy Will Seek Trust Vote | Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy announced in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote. The coalition needs to win back its MLAs in order to prove their majority in the House.
Jul 15, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Reddy was also visited by senior Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah, Rao, Shivakumar, Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.
Jul 15, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
Congress leaders H K Patil and Eshwar Khandre, who met Reddy, said they requested him to withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party.
Jul 15, 2019 8:24 am (IST)
Ramalinga Reddy to Appear Before Speaker | Senior Legislator Ramalinga Reddy is to appear before the Speaker on his resignation as MLA today. In an attempt to pacify MLAs, coalition leaders tried to convince Reddy, to withdraw his resignation as they feel that if he does so, three Congress legislators from Bengaluru city, S T Somashekar, Munirathna and Byrathi Basavaraj may also follow suit. Reddy however did not make any comments.
Jul 15, 2019 8:18 am (IST)
Rebel MLAs Fear Threat From Cong Leaders | Fearing threat from the Congress leaders, 14 rebel MLAs have written to the police seeking protection. The letter to the Sr Police Inspector, Powai Police Station, reads, "We've absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate serious threat from them."
Jul 15, 2019 8:13 am (IST)
BJP Demand Trust Vote | While the BJP, which is confident of forming the next government, is holding its legislature party meeting at 9 am today. They reiterated that the coalition has lost majority and demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy resign immediately or seek a trust vote on today itself.
Jul 15, 2019 8:10 am (IST)
Rebel MLAs Refuse to Relent | Despite all the efforts, the rebel legislators, who are camped in Mumbai, have made it clear that they were united and "firm" on their resignations.
Jul 15, 2019 8:09 am (IST)
The embattled leaders continued with efforts to woo back some legislators who have resigned, especially seven time Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, ahead of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote expected this week.
Jul 15, 2019 8:08 am (IST)
Congress Legislature Party Meet Today | Leaders of the Karnataka Congress-JD(S) alliance are still trying to save the coalition government, which is on the brink of collapse. The Congress will hold a legislature party meeting today at 9:30 am in its last ditch efforts to salvage the situation. Even as the top leaders have been shuttling between places to convince rebel MLAs, they failed to mollify rebel Congress leader M T B Nagaraj.
Karnataka Congress leaders meet ahead of assembly session.
Leaders of the crisis-hit ruling Cong-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka were locked in hectic parleys on Sunday to discuss the future course of action to save the government that is on the brink of collapse, even as efforts to mollify rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj failed.
However, the embattled leaders continued with efforts to woo back some legislators who have resigned, especially seven-time Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, ahead of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s trust vote expected this week. This, even as rebel legislators, who are camped in Mumbai, made it clear that they were united and "firm" on their resignations.
Meanwhile, opposition BJP reiterated that the coalition has lost majority and demanded that Kumaraswamy resign immediately or seek a trust vote on Monday itself. The coalition government is on a shaky wicket with 16 MLAs — 13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) — resigning from their assembly membership. Besides, two independent legislators, who were made ministers recently to provide stability, have quit the ministry and withdrawn support.
The coalition leaders received a major jolt Sunday morning as Nagaraj, with whom they had held day-long talks on Saturday in a bid to woo him back to save the government, flew to Mumbai and joined the rebel MLAs camped there.
After reaching Mumbai, Nagaraj, speaking to reporters, made it clear that there was no question of withdrawing his resignation and that he was "firm" on the decision. Just ahead of leaving the city, the Hoskote MLA had told reporters that he intended to take a final decision on the withdrawal of his resignation after talks with Chikkaballapura MLA K Sudhakar, as both had together submitted resignations to the Speaker on July 10.
"I'm also trying for it (withdraw). Only thing is that I have to meet Sudhakar, I haven't met him. I will meet him, he should be somewhere," he said, adding "my intention is that we have to withdraw it (resignation) together."
After almost day-long negotiations on Saturday, it appeared Congress had made some headway in pacifying Nagaraj, who had hinted he might consider withdrawing his resignation, but had fallen short of making any final announcement.
Visuals of Nagaraj boarding a chartered flight and BJP leader R Ashoka's presence in the vicinity had surfaced on local news channels soon after he spoke to the media, following which senior Congress leaders, including Minister DK Shivakumar, had alleged that the saffron party was behind it.
Denying that Ashoka flew with him and that the saffron party's influence was behind his resignation, Nagaraj said Shivakumar’s statements are "far from the truth". As news of Nagaraj boarding a flight to Mumbai surfaced, Kumaraswamy rushed to residence of his father and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and held discussions.
Meetings were also on in Congress circles at a hotel, where party legislators have camped under the leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, who has convened the legislature party meeting on Monday morning.
Later, leaders of both parties, including Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mallikarjun Kharge among others held discussion. Ahead of the meeting, Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar met Congress MLA Nagendra, undergoing treatment at a hospital here, amid reports that BJP leaders were in touch with him.
In an attempt to pacify MLAs, coalition leaders tried to convince senior legislator Ramalinga Reddy, to withdraw his resignation as they feel that if he does so, three Congress legislators from Bengaluru city, S T Somashekar, Munirathna and Byrathi Basavaraj may also follow suit.
Reddy however did not make any comments and said he would not speak politics until July 15, the day he has been asked by the Speaker to appear before him on his resignation as MLA. Congress leaders HK Patil and Eshwar Khandre, who met Reddy, said they requested him to withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party.
Later in the day senior Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Rao, Shivakumar, Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal visited Reddy's residence and made attempts to convince him.
Kumaraswamy on Friday had made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote. To win the trust vote, the coalition needs to woo back several of its MLAs who have resigned.
However, amid all these developments, 12 rebel MLAs of the ruling coalition, who are camped in Mumbai, said they were all together and firm on their resignations. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, ST Somashekar, flanked by the other MLAs, said "we had individually decided to resign. There was no force or influence on us. We are together here”.