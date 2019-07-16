Karnataka LIVE: D-Day for Kumaraswamy Govt as SC to Hear Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs

Event Highlights Kumaraswamy Launches Attack on BJP

SC to Hear Rebel MLAs' Plea



The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.

The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications. Jul 16, 2019 9:06 am (IST) The Karnataka BJP refuted CM Kumaraswamy's allegations that their leader PA Santhosh was travelling along with Congress MLA Roshan Baig, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA scam. "CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts."



CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger.



We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 15, 2019 Jul 16, 2019 8:57 am (IST) Taking to Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy said that the rebel MLA Roshan Baig was attempting to leave the city along with BJP's PA Santhosh. According to Kumaraswamy, the Special Investigation Team arrested Baig but failed to apprehend Santosh, who ran away. "Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP' s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading," the CM tweeted. BJP's Yogeshwar was present at the time there.Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP' s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading.2/2@INCIndia @INCKarnataka — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 16, 2019 Jul 16, 2019 8:49 am (IST) Kumaraswamy Launches Attack on BJP | Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government after former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA money laundering case from Kempegowda International Airport in a late-night swoop. Jul 16, 2019 8:36 am (IST) Meanwhile, the beleagured Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka government will face a vote of confidence on July 18, in which the rebel legislators are unlikely to take part. The Congress, JD(S) and BJP have so far moved their lawmakers to separate resorts ahead of the vote. Jul 16, 2019 8:30 am (IST) Five more MLAs, including Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig, will today seek impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday. Jul 16, 2019 8:29 am (IST) The top court had last week issued interim orders to maintain the status quo in terms of accepting the resignations or disqualifying the MLAs if they fail to abide by a whip issued by their parties. The court had been moved by 10 of the rebel MLAs, who were seeking relief that the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignation. Jul 16, 2019 8:21 am (IST) SC to Hear Rebel MLAs' Plea | A crucial hearing on the Karnataka political crisis will take place today in the Supreme Court, which will examine "weighty" constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara with other members during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI)



The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.



The resignations of these MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka into a crisis as it faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly. Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address as to whether the speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of legislators.



The counsel for the rebels MLAs had contended that the speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.

