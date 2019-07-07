Karnataka LIVE: HDK Returns from US Today to a Govt on Brink of Collapse, Has 3 Days to Stave Off Collapse

Karnataka LIVE: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will return home from the United States on Sunday to find his government on the brink of collapse a day after 12 MLAs from the JD(S)-Congress coalition resigned. Kumaraswamy, who was on a week-long private visit to the US, will chair a party meeting to stave off what seems like an imminent collapse of the government. The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House.
In a shocking move, long-time Congress loyalist and the party’s senior-most leader Ramalinga Reddy also joined hands with the rebels. Congress leaders now feel that if they get Reddy back, they can hold the government together. As the rebels jetted off to Mumbai after putting in their resignation papers, the Congress and JDS leaders have a strategic time-out of three days to tackle the situation with the Speaker saying he will take a decision on Tuesday.
Jul 7, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
Senior Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge attacks the opposition for feeding misinformation to the press.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, when asked that there are talks that he could be made the Karnataka CM: I don't know. I want this alliance govt to continue. We want that this should go on smoothly. These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us. pic.twitter.com/NSDXRnjoYh
Congress Leader Siddaramaiah while talking to the reporters today.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru: I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/diJm2eEq7G
Jul 7, 2019 10:55 am (IST)
Who are the 12 MLA's which have Resigned? | 12 MLA's from the Congress-JD(S) alliance have resigned till now. Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli, Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, Muniratna, ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Sowmya Reddy, Pratap Gowda Patil are from the Congress and Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath are from the JDS.
Jul 7, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
How Can Getting Ramalinga Reddy Back Help Congress? | Ramalinga Reddy is highly popular among politicians in Bengaluru and commands respect across the political spectrum in the state. Rebel leaders ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna and K Gopalaiah, who pay heed to Reddy, can come back in the Congress fold if its leaders are able to convince Reddy to not resign.
Jul 7, 2019 10:37 am (IST)
Congress Hoping to Get Ramalinga Reddy Back | In a shocking move on Saturday, long-time Congress loyalist and the party’s senior-most leader Ramalinga Reddy also joined hands with the rebels. Congress leaders now feel that if they are able to get Reddy back, they can hold the government together.
Jul 7, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Will Reach Bengaluru Today | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is expected to reach Bengaluru by noon today. He has called a Cabinet meet on Monday. Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and MB Patil are now trying to reach out to the rebels over the phone and offer them Cabinet berths to placate them.
Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on July 6, 2019. (PTI)
The opposition BJP, neanwhile, denied playing any role in the resignation of 12 MLAs of the ruling coalition. "Our party has nothing to do with the resignation of Congress and JD(S) legislators from their assembly seats. You have to ask them," BJP's state unit president and former CM BS Yeddyurappa told reporters.
In a day of dramatic developments, nine Congress and three JD(S) lawmakers submitted resignation letters to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and apprised Governor Vajubhai Vala of the reasons for their collective decision.
Reiterating his party's stand, Yeddyurappa said the resignations were expected in view of the disgruntlement among legislators of the ruling alliance with the way their year-old coalition government was functioning.
"As we said all along, the allies had no mandate to form a coalition government after the Congress lost in the assembly elections last year. They contested against each other, but formed a post-poll alliance only to keep our party out of power," he said.
Though Yeddyurappa formed the government on May 17, 2018, he resigned on May 19, 2018 as the BJP, which won 104 seats then, fell eight short off the halfway mark (113) for a simple majority in the assembly.
The BJP's state unit has decided to wait for the Speaker's decision on the dozen resignations, including one by Congress lawmaker Anand Singh who gave his letter to Ramesh Kumar on July 1.
"We will see what happens next week in the run-up to the 10-day monsoon session of the legislature from July 12. Though we decided to not to press for a trust vote, a floor test will become inevitable for the trail of strength if the Speaker accepts the resignations," Yeddyurappa said.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, however, claimed the coalition government was safe and would survive the crisis brought up by the rebels resigning from their seats.
"There is no threat to our coalition government. It will continue. I have called for a CLP meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation arising out of the rebels resigning from the party," Siddaramaiah told reporters after meeting Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and party's state working president Eshwar Kandre.
Party's state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who has been on a week-long holiday in Europe with family, is returning to Bengaluru on Sunday to resolve the crisis gripping the party.