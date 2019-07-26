Karnataka LIVE: How Can a Party Without Majority Form Govt, Asks Siddaramaiah as BSY Set to Take Oath at 6pm

Karnataka LIVE Updates: Minutes after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form government, senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, while addressing the media, said that he will take oath as chief minister around 6pm today. Reacting to the development, former CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka assembly had become an experimental lab for the BJP. He asked how could a governor allow a party without majority to form government.
Yeddyurappa met Vala a day after Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. "I will request him to allow me to take oath at 12.30pm. I am already the opposition leader, hence there is no need of legislator party meeting," said Yeddyurappa before meeting the governor at 10am.
Read More
Jul 26, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
BJP MP Says 'Numbers Not a Problem' | BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje says that rebels are firm in their decision, and that her party welcomed them.
Shobha Karandlaje,Karnataka BJP MP: Today BS Yeddyurappa ji has staked claim to form Govt, party high command has supported him. Numbers in assembly are not a problem, also the rebel MLAs are firm on their stand and if they want to join BJP,we will welcome them. pic.twitter.com/DWo8UCzAld
Karnataka an Experimental Lab for BJP: Siddaramaiah | Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah reacted to the announcement of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in today saying that it was a shame to allow a party that did not have a majority to form government.
Karnataka assembly has become an experimental lab for @BJP4Karnataka & BJP backed governor to try unconstitutional ways to form govt.
In what article of the constitution is the governor allowed to permit the party to form govt that doesn't have majority?
July 31 Deadline to Prove Majority | After it was announced that BJP Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa will take oath of office as chief minister, the party has been given until July 31 to prove majority in the Vidhan Soudha.
Jul 26, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
BSY 'Subverted Democracy and Came to Power' Says Congress | Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent 'horse trading skills' to grab power in the state, the Congress tweeted.
Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird Shri @BSYBJP has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.
People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as CM between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail.
Will Discuss Cabinet with President: BSY | "Who all are to be inducted (in the ministry), I will discuss with our national president and inform," said BS Yeddyurappa, about the ministers who will comprise his cabinet. He also said that he will send letters of invitation to outgoing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, as well as Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for the swearing-in ceremony.
Jul 26, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Follow Live Updates on Karnataka in Kannada | Follow live updates on the developments in Karnataka in Kannada on News18 Kannada here.
Jul 26, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had said that he will take a decision on the resignations of the remaining 14 MLAs in a few days. This may prolong the process of government formation, it was speculated. However, BS Yeddyurappa is set to take oath today itself.
Jul 26, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
Counsel for Rebel MLAs Mukul Rohagi Skips Court | Counsel for the rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohagi was absent from Supreme Court, despite being directed to be present. He says he has apologised to the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
Senior lawyer and counsel for rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi(file pic), today apologized to the Supreme Court for being absent before the Court despite being asked by it to be present yesterday. Bench headed by CJI Gogoi accepted his apology pic.twitter.com/DSxqpyFjiL
105 Not Magic Number, Says JD(S) | JD(S) National Spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed told CNN-News18 that "the Governor can invite (Yeddyurappa). It's up to him. 105 doesn't give the magic number, it is 113. Yedyurappa has to get that together."
Jul 26, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
"He is in a very strong position to make the pitch for government. The BJP has the numbers," says BJP leader Vivek Reddy
Jul 26, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
BSY Reaches Governor's Residence | Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has arrived at state governor Vajubhai Vala's residence to stake claim to form the government.
Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, four more BJP MLAs want to support the Congress-led government, self-styled godman Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba said. His statement came a day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress-led government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. However, the BJP did not seem impressed.“The Congress has started this game and we would end this,” said party legislator Narottam Mishra.
Jul 26, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
Speaker Disqualified 3 MLAs | Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 3 MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar, saying that their resignations were "not voluntary and genuine". "They have violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and therefore are disqualified," he said, adding that they cease to be members from "this day" till the expiry of the current assembly in 2023.
Jul 26, 2019 9:50 am (IST)
BSY Going to Stake Claim to Form Govt | Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa says he will meet the governor at 10 am today to stake a claim to form the government in the state after the Congress-JD(S) alliance failed the trust vote on Monday. He also says that he will request the governor to hold the swearing-in ceremony today itself.
BS Yeddyurappa, BJP, #Karnataka: I am going to meet the Governor today at 10am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself. pic.twitter.com/8cSQ5p8Ph2
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in conversation with CNN-News18.
In a move that heightened the suspense over government formation excercise in the state two days after the collapse of the Congress-JDS ministry, Kumar disqualified rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. With all attention riveted on the Speaker's action, Kumar held that the resignation by the three MLAs were "not voluntary and genuine" and therefore proceeded to disqualify them under the anti-defection law with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023.
The Speaker said he would decide on both resignations and disqualification pleas pending before him in respect of 14 other MLAs "in the next couple of days", which may prolong the political turmoil and have a bearing on government formation.
The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the raft of resignations by the rebel MLAs.
Kumar's pronouncement of the ruling on disqualification pleas by the Congress and JDS and resignations by the MLAs in a phased manner is seen as a tough message to other rebels, who are still camping in Mumbai insisting they would not step back from their decision to quit their assembly membership.
Congress rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar faced the tough action from the Speaker, who made it clear that a member disqualified under the anti-defection law cannot contest or get elected till the end of the term of the present House.