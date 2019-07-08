Karnataka LIVE: HDK Cabinet Resigns as Govt Teeters on Brink; JDS May Move its MLAs to Coorg Resort Shortly

Senior Congress leaders will meet here later on Monday to discuss the situation in Karnataka where the Congress-JD-S coalition government is on the brink after several MLAs from both parties resigned. According to party sources, Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vora will discuss the Karnataka situation.
Event Highlights
The development comes even as Kumaraswamy met rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy amid the ongoing crisis in the state precipitated by the resignations, which have threatened to topple the 13-month-old alliance government.
Reacting to Rajnath Singh's statement on Karnataka crisis, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said, "Rajnath Ji saying that #BJP has no hand in #Karnataka Political Mess is like saying East India Company had no hand in forced British Raj in India #OperationKamala (sic)."
Rajnath Ji saying that #BJP has no hand in #Karnataka Political Mess is like saying East India Company had no hand in forced British Raj in India #OperationKamala— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 8, 2019
Omar Reacts to Karnataka Crisis | National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wondered where Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy got his confidence from that his government would run smoothly. "This is some serious confidence on display here! What does he know that NO one else seems to know," Abdullah tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was referring to Kumaraswamy's assertion that the issues would be resolved and his government would function smoothly.
Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar locked horns on Monday over the transportation of rebel Congress MLAs to Mumbai. Parameshwara, a senior Congress leader, accused the BJP MP of arranging the aircraft to ferry its party MLAs, a charge denied by the saffron party leader.
Announcing the resignation of ministers, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "All ministers from #JDS have submitted their resignations just like the 21 ministers from #Congress. Cabinet reshuffle will happen soon. (sic)."
All ministers from #JDS have submitted their resignations just like the 21 ministers from #Congress.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 8, 2019
Cabinet reshuffle will happen soon.
Earlier, H Nagesh, Small-Scale Industries Minister, resigned and withdrew support to its 13-month-old coalition government in the southern state. "I have this day, tendered my resignation from the council of ministers, headed by (Chief Minister) H.D. Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh in a letter to state Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Amid intense political drama unfolding in Karnataka, barbs were exchanged in Parliament with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accusing BJP of engineering defections of party MLAs through a “pre-determined, well calculated design”. Chowdhury equated the alleged defections that he claimed BJP was engineering from outside to theft. "Aap kehte hain ki aapke 303 MP jeet chuke hain lekin aapka pet nahi bhara hai. Aapka pet aur Kashmiri Gate baraabar ho gaye hain [You claim strength on basis of 303 MPs but your thirst for power hasn't ended]," Chowdhury said to BJP leaders in Parliament.
All nine JD(S) ministers in Karnataka have submitted their resignations to facilitate a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's office said on Monday. Their resignations came shortly after 21 ministers of coalition partner Congress quit the cabinet. "All JD(S) ministers have also resigned like the 21 Congress ministers who have submitted their resignations. The Cabinet will be reshuffled at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.
The latest crisis to hit the one-year-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has got more to do with internal differences and coalition contradictions than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in waiting to oust the government. Read full story here.
Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, who had tendered his resignation, will come to Bengaluru tomorrow to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.
Karnataka: Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will come to Bengaluru tomorrow and attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1a5q2jsId4— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Karnataka Chief Minister put up a brave face amid the ongoing crisis in the state even as his entire cabinet resigned to make way for the rebelling MLAs.
#Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy: I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics. pic.twitter.com/qsidfRD5Cg— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
JD(S) Ministers Resign, Cabinet to be Restructured | "All JDS ministers have resigned in the same manner as the 21 ministers of the Congress party have resigned. The cabinet will be restructured soon," the Twitter handle of CMO Karnataka read.
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ 21 ಸಚಿವರು ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿರುವ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಎಲ್ಲ ಸಚಿವರು ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 8, 2019
ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟವನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಪುನಾರಚಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು.
Independent MLA Nagesh 'Hijaked' by BJP | Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar says, "Just now Mr Nagesh (Independent MLA who resigned as minister) called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappas' PA and BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left."
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar: Just now Mr Nagesh (Independent MLA who resigned as minister) called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappas' PA and BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left. pic.twitter.com/8GGvD76LTa— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
JD(S) MLAs gather at the office of Karnataka minister and party leader HD Revanna.
Karnataka: JD(S) MLAs gather at the office of Karnataka minister and party leader HD Revanna. pic.twitter.com/is8RoYzsr0— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Karnataka Transport Minister and JD(S) leader DC Thammanna confirms that no direction has been given by party leaders to resign, but says, "If they suggest, I will definitely resign."
Karnataka Transport Minister & JD(S) leader DC Thammanna has confirmed that no direction has been given by party leaders to resign, says 'if they suggest, I will definitely resign'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hm8m7rIrFE— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Congress MPs protest in Lok Sabha amid political turmoil in Karnataka.
Delhi: Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, today, raised 'Save democracy' posters over recent developments in #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/zcCWR8xNO2— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Siddaramaiah's Appeal to Cong MLAs | He appeals to the rebel MLAs to reconsider their decision. "I, on behalf of the Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision and strengthen our government," he says.
I, on behalf of @INCIndia party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision & strengthen our government.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2019
Siddaramaiah says that Congress ministers have resigned in a bid to save the government in state.
Our ministers have voluntarily resigned to help save the government. We will try to accommodate those MLAs who have resigned & interested to be the ministers.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2019
We will reshuffle the cabinet keeping regional aspirations & social obligations in mind.
Blaming BJP for the resignations of Congress-JD(S) MLAs, Siddaramaiah says, "BJP had not got any mandate from the people even if percentage of votes are considered. Independents and BSP MLAs had supported our coalition govt. We have numbers to prove majority but BJP Karnataka is continuously trying to topple our govt.
'BJP a Disgrace to Our Country' | Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramiah targeted BJP for fuelling the political crisis in the state.
.@BJP4India is a disgrace to our country & they have no respect for Parliamentary democracy. RSS did not respect freedom movement & BJP is not respecting our constitution. They are pseudo nationalists with ulterior motive of destabilizing India's unity.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2019
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh further says, "We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy."
Rajnath Singh: We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress,it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations,even senior leaders are submitting their resignations https://t.co/xYr87k6qEJ— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Fuelled the Resignation Drive | Reacting to the allegation, Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said, "Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. We have never given any inducement to any MP or MLA ever. BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Congress." He further says, "Rahul Gandhi started the resignation drive."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading. pic.twitter.com/EqdWlBnXi1— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said the Cabinet will be restructured soon.
Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1.
A day after the resignation of MLAs rocked the coalition and plunged the state into a political crisis, leaders of both parties held day-long discussions about the next course of action to save the government.
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called a meeting of Congress ministers over breakfast to “stabilise” the government. Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said no leadership change was discussed yet but talks were on with disgruntled MLAs to tell them about “priorities”.
Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US on Sunday, went into a huddle with other leaders even as the disgruntled MLAs camped in Mumbai and refused to take back their resignations. The ruling coalition, which has 118 MLAs in the 224 member assembly, faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.
There were reports of a change of guard as an option to save the government by making veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge the Chief Minister.
Kharge ruled it out, saying "false" and "flimsy" news was being spread through the media just to divide the party. "I don't know about it. I want this alliance government to continue and go smoothly," he said, adding he would also talk to the MLAs to withdraw their resignations.
BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa said the party was watching the developments and that they were not "sanyasis" to rule out the possibility of forming the government. Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said "it has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow election to happen".
"Let them (Congress-JDS) give good administration. If they can't, we are there with strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.
The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will reduce to 105. The Speaker also has a vote.
