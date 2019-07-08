LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka LIVE: HDK Cabinet Resigns as Govt Teeters on Brink; JDS May Move its MLAs to Coorg Resort Shortly

News18.com | July 8, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today rubbished threats to his government even as the crisis of the Congress-JD(S) combine worsened with ministers of both the parties tendering their resignation to placate rebel MLAs. The day began with independent MLA and minister Nagesh quitting his post and pledging support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was followed by all Congress ministers submitting their resignation to the party chief to placate the rebel MLAs. Soon, the JD(S) ministers also resigned.

The development comes even as Kumaraswamy met rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy amid the ongoing crisis in the state precipitated by the resignations, which have threatened to topple the 13-month-old alliance government.
Read More
Jul 8, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leaders will meet here later on Monday to discuss the situation in Karnataka where the Congress-JD-S coalition government is on the brink after several MLAs from both parties resigned. According to party sources, Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vora will discuss the Karnataka situation.

Jul 8, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)

Reacting to Rajnath Singh's statement on Karnataka crisis, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said, "Rajnath Ji saying that #BJP has no hand in #Karnataka Political Mess is like saying East India Company had no hand in forced British Raj in India #OperationKamala (sic)." 

Jul 8, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)

Omar Reacts to Karnataka Crisis | National Conference leader Omar Abdullah  wondered where Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy got his confidence from that his government would run smoothly. "This is some serious confidence on display here! What does he know that NO one else seems to know," Abdullah tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was referring to Kumaraswamy's assertion that the issues would be resolved and his government would function smoothly.

Jul 8, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)

Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar locked horns on Monday over the transportation of rebel Congress MLAs to Mumbai. Parameshwara, a senior Congress leader, accused the BJP MP of arranging the aircraft to ferry its party MLAs, a charge denied by the saffron party leader. 

Jul 8, 2019 4:17 pm (IST)

Announcing the resignation of ministers, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "All ministers from #JDS have submitted their resignations just like the 21 ministers from #Congress. Cabinet reshuffle will happen soon. (sic)." 

Jul 8, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

Earlier, H Nagesh, Small-Scale Industries Minister, resigned and withdrew support to its 13-month-old coalition government in the southern state. "I have this day, tendered my resignation from the council of ministers, headed by (Chief Minister) H.D. Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh in a letter to state Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Jul 8, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

Amid deepening political crisis in Karnataka, the JDS is reportedly sending its MLAs to a resort in Coorg to avoid poaching attempts by the BJP. The MLAs will be taken to the resort by bus. Meanwhile, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has said the issue will be resolved soon.  

Jul 8, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Amid intense political drama unfolding in Karnataka, barbs were exchanged in Parliament with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accusing BJP of engineering defections of party MLAs through a “pre-determined, well calculated design”. Chowdhury equated the alleged defections that he claimed BJP was engineering from outside to theft. "Aap kehte hain ki aapke 303 MP jeet chuke hain lekin aapka pet nahi bhara hai. Aapka pet aur Kashmiri Gate baraabar ho gaye hain [You claim strength on basis of 303 MPs but your thirst for power hasn't ended]," Chowdhury said to BJP leaders in Parliament.

Jul 8, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

All nine JD(S) ministers in Karnataka have submitted their resignations to facilitate a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's office said on Monday. Their resignations came shortly after 21 ministers of coalition partner Congress quit the cabinet. "All JD(S) ministers have also resigned like the 21 Congress ministers who have submitted their resignations. The Cabinet will be reshuffled at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter. 

Jul 8, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)

The latest crisis to hit the one-year-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has got more to do with internal differences and coalition contradictions than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in waiting to oust the government. Read full story here.  

Jul 8, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Karnataka Independent MLA H Nagesh has reached Sofitel hotel in Mumbai where other rebels Karnataka MLAs are staying. He resigned as a minister, earlier today.

Jul 8, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)

Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, who had tendered his resignation, will come to Bengaluru tomorrow to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

Jul 8, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

Congress Leaders to Meet in Delhi | Senior Congress leaders are going to hold a meeting in Delhi at 7pm today as the political crisis escalates in Karnataka. 

Jul 8, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

As the political drama in Karnataka takes new turns, JD(S) is likely to move its MLAs to Paddington Resorts in Coorg.

Jul 8, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister put up a brave face amid the ongoing crisis in the state even as his entire cabinet resigned to make way for the rebelling MLAs.

Jul 8, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)

JD(S) Ministers Resign, Cabinet to be Restructured | "All JDS ministers have resigned in the same manner as the 21 ministers of the Congress party have resigned. The cabinet will be restructured soon," the Twitter handle of CMO Karnataka read. 

Jul 8, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

Independent MLA Nagesh 'Hijaked' by BJP | Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar says, "Just now Mr Nagesh (Independent MLA who resigned as minister) called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappas' PA and BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left."

Jul 8, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

JD(S) MLAs gather at the office of Karnataka minister and party leader HD Revanna.

Jul 8, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

CM's Word of Assurance | Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This govt will run smoothly."

Jul 8, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

Karnataka Transport Minister and JD(S) leader DC Thammanna confirms that no direction has been given by party leaders to resign, but says, "If they suggest, I will definitely resign."

Jul 8, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)

Lone BSP MLA Likely to Walk Out | Threatening to join the league of MLAs, who have tendered their resignation demanding ministerial berths, lone BSP MLA N Mahesh says he is willing to offer issue-based support to BJP.

Jul 8, 2019 2:10 pm (IST)

Congress MPs protest in Lok Sabha amid political turmoil in Karnataka.

Jul 8, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah's Appeal to Cong MLAs | He appeals to the rebel MLAs to reconsider their decision. "I, on behalf of the Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision and strengthen our government," he says.

Jul 8, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah says that Congress ministers have resigned in a bid to save the government in state.

Jul 8, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah alleges, "BJP had been trying to destabilize since last one year & this is their sixth attempt. They will surely fail again & will have to face the wrath of the public. They are unable to digest the fact that our coalition govt is trying to ensure social justice and regional balance."

Jul 8, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)

"BJP is misusing central govt and its agencies to threaten our MLAs. It is not just by BJP Karnataka leaders but also by dictators Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. They are nothing but the traitors of this vibrant country," the former Karnataka CM says.

Jul 8, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Blaming BJP for the resignations of Congress-JD(S) MLAs, Siddaramaiah says, "BJP had not got any mandate from the people even if percentage of votes are considered. Independents and BSP MLAs had supported our coalition govt. We have numbers to prove majority but BJP Karnataka is continuously trying to topple our govt.

Jul 8, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

'BJP a Disgrace to Our Country' | Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramiah targeted BJP for fuelling the political crisis in the state.

Jul 8, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh further says, "We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy."

Jul 8, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Fuelled the Resignation Drive | Reacting to the allegation, Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said, "Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. We have never given any inducement to any MP or MLA ever. BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Congress." He further says, "Rahul Gandhi started the resignation drive."

Load More
Karnataka LIVE: HDK Cabinet Resigns as Govt Teeters on Brink; JDS May Move its MLAs to Coorg Resort Shortly
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said the Cabinet will be restructured soon.

Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1.

A day after the resignation of MLAs rocked the coalition and plunged the state into a political crisis, leaders of both parties held day-long discussions about the next course of action to save the government.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called a meeting of Congress ministers over breakfast to “stabilise” the government. Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said no leadership change was discussed yet but talks were on with disgruntled MLAs to tell them about “priorities”.

Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US on Sunday, went into a huddle with other leaders even as the disgruntled MLAs camped in Mumbai and refused to take back their resignations. The ruling coalition, which has 118 MLAs in the 224 member assembly, faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.

There were reports of a change of guard as an option to save the government by making veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge the Chief Minister.

Kharge ruled it out, saying "false" and "flimsy" news was being spread through the media just to divide the party. "I don't know about it. I want this alliance government to continue and go smoothly," he said, adding he would also talk to the MLAs to withdraw their resignations.

BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa said the party was watching the developments and that they were not "sanyasis" to rule out the possibility of forming the government. Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said "it has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow election to happen".

"Let them (Congress-JDS) give good administration. If they can't, we are there with strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will reduce to 105. The Speaker also has a vote.
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs AUS
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/10
    49.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs IND
    264/7
    50.0 overs
    		 265/3
    43.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    PAK vs BAN
    315/9
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    44.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    WI vs AFG
    311/6
    50.0 overs
    		 288/10
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs NZ
    305/8
    50.0 overs
    		 186/10
    45.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram