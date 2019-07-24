Karnataka LIVE: No Difference of Opinion With Congress, Says Deve Gowda After Trust Vote Defeat



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to stake claim to form the government in the state, with party veteran and Lingayat strongman BS Yeddyurappa slated to be the next chief minister. All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala, who accepted Kumaraswamy’s resignation late on Tuesday and asked him to lead a caretaker government.



After Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar put the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy to vote on Tuesday, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance polled 99 votes and the opposition BJP 105. Nine MLAs, including 17 from the JDS and the Congress, were absent.



In the 225-member assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 legislators. Yeddyurappa, late on Tuesday night, said he would meet Vala to stake claim after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.



Yeddyurappa, who had to quit within 56 hours after being sworn in as the chief minister in May last year, is likely to be back at the helm after his seventh attempt at the coalition yielded the desired results.



Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the BJP will stake claim to form the government after taking guidance from the central leadership. “We are going to stake the claim to form the government but the formalities will be decided after taking guidance from the national leaders,” Joshi told reporters in New Delhi.



Meanwhile, the fate of 15 rebel legislators — 12 from the Congress and three from the Janata Dal (Secular) — also continues to be uncertain as Kumar is yet to take a final call on accepting their resignations, and disqualification petitions pending against them.



The Supreme Court too is yet to take a call on the issue of resignation and both the Congress and JD(S) legislature parties have impleaded themselves in the matter.