Karnataka LIVE: Got Info From TV, Amit Malviya's Defence to Outing Poll Dates

LIVE: BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday embarrassed the BJP and state party chief B S Yeddyurappa with his slip of the tongue. While accusing the Congress government in Karnataka, Shah said that if there was a competition for the most corrupt government, "Yeddyurappa government would be number one". Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CM Siddaramaiah and Congress social media head Ramya immediately made use of the opportunity and 'appreciated' Shah for "speaking the truth". Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the day of voting as May 12 and said that counting of votes will be held on May 15. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule on Tuesday and said it will be a single-phase polls. The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years. Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray. According to experts, the demand for granting religious minority tag to Lingayat will play an important role in this election. Both Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah were seen running to mutts in the last few days to woo people of the community, who constitute 14% of the total population of state. The last state elections, held in the first week of May in 2013, was swept by Congress, winning 122 seats.



Mar 27, 2018 4:15 pm (IST) BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who found himself at the centre of a controversy, after outing Karnataka election dates even before the Election Commission’s announcement, has written to the poll panel to clarify his position, In his defence, Malviya claimed that the source of his information was a newsbreak put out by a leading news channel on TV. This is the same defence he had earlier put out in a tweet. The Election Commission has been questioned as to how a political party had access to news before the official announcement and has promised strict action.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!



Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

Mar 27, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) In an gaffe, BJP president Amit Shah said, “Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one...." While slipping up between Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa, Shah made the statement, following which BJP MP Pralhad Joshi immediately whispered into Shah’s ear that it's “Siddaramaiah government.” However, the damage was done by then and the Opposition was quick to grab the opportunity and 'laud' the saffron party chief for speaking the "truth".

Mar 27, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi's choice of place to launch the election campaign in Karnataka was quite interesting. In 1999, his mother, the newly elected Congress president Sonia Gandhi, had contested her maiden election from Bellary Lok Sabha seat. After defeating BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, she opted for Amethi and quit Bellary. It was Rahul Gandhi’s first exposure to a big election. Rahul, then 29, and Priyanka, 27, had extensively campaigned with their mother across Bellary for a week. The same Bellary had also played a major role in bringing the Congress back to power in 2013 Assembly elections after seven years in opposition. In 2010, then leader of opposition Siddaramaiah had led a 350 km padayathra from Bengaluru to Bellary against the alleged “mining mafia of Reddy brothers”, which, he alleged, was “controlling” the BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government. That “walk to Bellary” turned the public mood in favour of the Congress and the BJP had to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of Siddaramaiah.

Mar 27, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) As a part of the poll strategy in Karnataka, BJP had asked its leaders to spend a night at a slum in the election-bound state. The party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa had ordered his colleagues across the state to spend one night at a slum while he will himself was stated to pitch a tent at a slum in Gandhinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru. Top BJP leaders from Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan was also said to have spend the night at the same slum along with Yeddyurappa. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jagadish Shettar will asked to go to Hubli in north Karnataka to do the same, while another top leader of the party, K S Eshwarappa shared dinner with slum dwellers in his hometown Shimoga. Firebrand BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje was slated at a slum in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home town, Mysore. According to state BJP leaders, there are over 70 lakh slum dwellers in Karnataka and the party promises to build at least 8 lakh houses for them before 2020.

Mar 27, 2018 1:42 pm (IST) The campaigning for Karnataka assembly elections also saw political parties coining interesting terms to counter each other. While PM Modi came up with 'Seedha Rupaiya Sarkar', Congress invented the phrase 'NAmage MOsa'. Tearing into the Siddaramaiah government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had it a "seedha Rupaiya sarkar" (money first), a reference to corruption, and said it should not be allowed to continue "even for a minute."​ "You have such a chief Minister here. Some people feel that in Karnataka there is Siddaramaiah government. But the fact is here there is seedha rupaiya sarkar. When there is seedha rupaiya in everything, only then work happens," he said. Senior Congress leader and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao returned the favours, saying that NAMO means “Namage Mosa”. Kannada phrase “Namage Mosa” means “betrayal to us or betraying us".

Mar 27, 2018 1:33 pm (IST) In the run-up for Karnataka Assembly Elections, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had released BJP's "chargesheet" which had pictures of public infrastructure in bad shape. However, the saffron party in Karnataka was left red faced after it was brought to notice that it shared photo-shopped pictures from Mizoram and Nepal, claiming that they are from Bengaluru. Previously, the BJP social media cell had shared picture of a potholed road from Mumbai claiming that it was from Bengaluru. It had led to a huge fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Mar 27, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Of the 28 Assembly seats in the Bengaluru region, the Congress is expected to win 19 and BJP is expected to win 9. Of the 65 seats in Old Mysuru region, consisting of Chikmangalur, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikballapur, Bangalore Rural , Mandya, Hassan, Mysore, Chamrajanagar and Ramnagaram, Congress is projected to win 33, BJP 7, JD (S) 24 and ‘others’ 1. The JD (S) will win most of its seats from this region, the survey said. Of the 50 seats in Bombay Karnataka region, consisting of Belgavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag, the Congress is projected to win 28 and BJP will get 22. BJP will have an edge in the 22 seats of Central Karnataka, consisting of Davengere, Shimoga and Chitradurga, and will win 13 seats, compared to the Congress’s nine.

Who knew @AmitShah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji @BSYBJP is the most corrupt! — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018

Mar 27, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) The same survey also stated that an overwhelming 92% of people support removing Hindi signage from Bengaluru Metro Stations and 59% said they agreed with Siddaramaiah when he alleged that BJP was trying to impose Hindi on Karnataka. 56% thought Karnataka should have its own state flag and 58% agreed with Siddaramaiah that the BJP was ‘misusing’ state institutions like CBI for political ends. On demonetisation, respondents were evenly split with 48% supporting it and 52% opposing it. On the other hand, 64% thought the GST regime had been implemented poorly and was responsible for economic slowdown.

Mar 27, 2018 12:56 pm (IST) According to a survey apparently commissioned by Congress, when Lingayat voters were asked whether they backed the state government’s call to grant separate religion status to Lingayats, 61% said they supported the move, 32% said they did not support it and 7% said they had ‘no opinion’ of the move. Around 65% of the below poverty line (BPL) respondents said the Congress had worked more for the welfare of the poor, 19% said the Congress had done more on that front and 10% said they the JD (S) had done the most welfare work. 64% farmers said the Congress had done the most for farmers, 18% said the BJP had done the most and 15% picked the JD (S).

Mar 27, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) Even as BJP members are trying to woo the members of Lingayat community, the RSS leadership has reportedly told the BJP that it will take charge of booth-level management to defeat the Siddaramaiah government. Speaking to News18, a state BJP leader said, “The RSS is our ideological head. It always helps us in fighting elections. For the first time, the RSS has decided to manage booths in Karnataka Assembly elections. It is a great relief for us. Earlier, they used to help us in a different way.” Some RSS leaders in the state argue that the Siddaramaiah government is being seen as an anti-Hindu government by the Sangh and its affiliates. They are angry with his policies towards the RSS and, thus, want to oust him. The RSS has asked the BJP to break the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Dalit votes that may go with Siddaramaiah in big numbers, he added.

Mar 27, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress are fighting independently. Even JD(S) and BJP are in poll fray but at least we have an understanding. Congress has become a marginal party. (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji needs to introspect. We are always ready to have a discussion," Amit Shah said.

Mar 27, 2018 12:01 pm (IST) "Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about the unity of all religions, but what has the Karnataka CM done? He has divided the Hindus (by raking up the issue of religious minority tag for Lingayats)," Amit Shah says. On the issue of discriminating between North and South while allocating funds, the BJP chief said that Rs 88,000 crore was given to Karnataka in the 13th Finance Commission and in the 14th Finance Commission, more than Rs 2 lakh crore was given to the state.

Mar 27, 2018 11:50 am (IST) BJP national president says that the saffron party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly elections as farmers are unhappy with the Congress government. "We will announce in our manifesto to establish an international research centre to give a boost to coconut farmers and resolve their issues," Shah says, adding that there are fewer farmer suicides in BJP-ruled states.

Mar 27, 2018 11:40 am (IST) Om Prakash Rawat announced that cricketer Rahul Dravid is the state icon to motivate young voters to come and vote. Dravid is already India's ambassador for tobacco control and features in public service advertisement and posters on the issue.

Mar 27, 2018 11:30 am (IST) After journalists questioned CEC regarding Amit Malviya's tweet stating the date of voting as May 12 and date of counting as May 18, Om Prakash Rawat said that the matter will "definitely be investigated" and strict action will be taken. "We have taken many steps to assure the social media does not affect the election process as been accused in some foreign countries' election," Rawat said. Meanwhile, when CNN-News18 contacted Malviya, he refused to comment.

Mar 27, 2018 11:24 am (IST) Election Commission says that it's a single-phase election and will be held on May 12. Date of notification has been announced as April 17, date of nominations as April 24, last date of withdrawal as April 27 and date of counting has been declared as May 15.

Mar 27, 2018 11:23 am (IST) Even before the Election Commission declares the date, BJP's national Information and technology in-charge wrote the date on Twitter. Karnataka will vote on 12May2018, counting on 18May2018. — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 27, 2018

Mar 27, 2018 11:20 am (IST) The ceiling on expenditure per candidate is Rs 23 lakh. However, there is a cap on expenditure of parties, Chief Election Commissioner said. He further requested media that if anything goes "wrong that is not according to the model code of conduct" should be highlighted. Rawat also stated that pre-certification of all advertisments will be necessary.

Mar 27, 2018 11:14 am (IST) Election Commission says that model code of conduct comes into effect immediately, and is also applicable to the Union government. CRPF will be deployed in Karnataka to maintain law and order. CEC OP Rawat says that 45 polling stations will be managed by women and special arrangements will be made for female voters.

Mar 27, 2018 11:11 am (IST) Some of the key issues this elections are schools, roads, environment, improved healthcare, improved roads, better infrastructure and water supply. During 2013 assembly elections, Congress swept the polls by raking up issues like four-decade-old Mahadayi river dispute with Goa, while BJP was trying to tap local sentiment with Hindutva and corruption.

Mar 27, 2018 11:00 am (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling Janata Dal (Secular) the ‘B’ team of the BJP has led to a war of words between two parties. Interestingly, some top Congress leaders are reportedly unhappy with their party president calling ex-prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s party an “ally of the BJP”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was number two in the JD(S) before crossing over to the Congress in 2006, also launched a no-holds-barred attack on the JD(S). The party leaders, he said, were “businessmen” who have joined hands with the BJP to defeat the Congress by eating into some of the traditional non-BJP votes. In the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah had refused to share one seat with the JD(S), forcing a vote. The Congress won three seats and the BJP won one seat. The JD(S) had suffered a humiliating defeat. By doing this, Siddaramaiah has ended speculation of a post-poll tie-up with the JD(S) in case the Assembly elections throw up a hung verdict.