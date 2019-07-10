Karnataka LIVE: DK Shivakumar Reaches Mumbai; Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs Seek Security Fearing 'Threat' to Life

Event Highlights Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs Fear 'Threat' to Life

Security Tightened Amid Tensions

Rebel MLAs Undeterred

Shivakumar Reaches Mumbai



The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises. The 10 rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar today. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. On reaching Mumbai, Congress' key troubleshooter D K Shivakumar says, "We have come to meet our friends...are bound by politics. They are our party men. I don't care if Mumbai Police or CRPF have been deployed,let them do their duty. We are here to say hello to our leaders." In view of heightened tensions, Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The rebel MLAs, however, appeared undeterred by the Congress's disqualification move and said there was no question of them withdrawing resignations. "There is no question of us withdrawing resignation. We have resigned voluntarily and have not indulged in any anti-party activity," Congress MLA ST Somasekhar told reporters. This comes a day after all the ministers in the coalition government resigned, paving the way for a cabinet reshuffle to accommodate the rebels. Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Congress minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda have landed in Mumbai. They are heading to the hotel where the rebel MLAs have been camping.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S T Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.



The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.



In what can be termed as a breather for the beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order.



Fighting to save the government, the Congress also sought the intervention of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members. The BJP has denied the charge.



The fate of the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 MLAs, including MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday. A total of 13 MLAs, 10 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S), submitted their resignation to the Speaker's office on Saturday triggering a fresh political crisis.



Speaker Kumar said the resignation letters of 9 out of 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked them to submit the letters properly.



As speculation mounted on the whereabouts of the rebel MLAs after they left a suburban Mumbai hotel on Monday night, they returned to the western metropolis from Satara in western Maharashtra. A couple of them are reported to be camping in Bengaluru.



A dozen MLAs from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after quitting the state's Assembly are still camping here, a legislator said. The confirmation by Karnataka Congress MLA BC Patil Tuesday came after speculation that the legislators were holed up near Satara in western Maharashtra.



The legislators were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to Mumbai, sources said. The two Independent MLA-ministers, H Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew support on Monday in a further blow to the government are also reported to be in Mumbai.



The Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad to Bengaluru to help defuse the crisis amid reports that some more MLAs including Sowmya Reddy, daughter of rebel Congress leader and party veteran Ramalinga Reddy, may join the dissident ranks.



Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked the central party leaders to find a way out to save the government.



