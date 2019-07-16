Karnataka LIVE: Rebel MLAs Hunting in a Pack to Become Ministers, HDK Tells Supreme Court

File photo of the Supreme Court of India.



Responding to the same, Singhvi sought time till tomorrow, saying the Speaker could decide on both resignation and disqualification by then.



Earlier, appearing for the rebel MLAs, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said pendency of disqualification petitions was no bar to decide resignation. “All 10 MLAs I represent here have submitted resignation in their own hand and personally communicated their decision to the Speaker. Of the 10, disqualification was pending only against two. Umesh Jadhav resigned on March 20 and although his disqualification was also pending, the Speaker accepted his resignation on April 1.”



Adding that MLAs could not be forced to attend the House, Rohatgi said: “When the MLAs appear before the Speaker, before the media, where is the question of more inquiry? Resignation can't be mixed with disqualification. When I don't want to attend the assembly, can I be forced to do so?”



The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear six more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.



The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.



The bench allowed Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.



The resignations of these MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka into a crisis as it faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly. Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address as to whether the speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of legislators.



The counsel for the rebels MLAs had contended that the speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.