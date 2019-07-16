Karnataka LIVE: Rebel MLAs Hunting in a Pack to Become Ministers, HDK Tells Supreme Court

Karnataka LIVE: Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has sought time till tomorrow to take a call on the resignation and disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs after the Supreme Court came down heavily on him for delaying the process. The court, which was hearing the plea of the MLAs, told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the Speaker that while he reminded the SC of its constitutional duty, he did not take a call on the resignations.
“What stopped the Speaker from deciding their resignation? Speaker could have termed them as involuntary but why didn’t he decide within 24 hours and take a call on disqualification? This Court ordered a floor test within 24 hours, appointed a pro tem Speaker, where’s the issue of jurisdiction?”
Jul 16, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)
SC Reserves Order For Tomorrow | The Supreme Court reserves order on the resignation of the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs for tomorrow.
Jul 16, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)
Resignation & Disqualification Can't be Mixed: Rebel MLAs | Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi says that it will be absurd if a disqualification is kept for 4 years and the resignation is also not decided while the member is forced to attend the assembly. "Resignation and disqualification can't be mixed. The 15 MLAs should be exempt from appearing in the Assembly. We have the fundamental right to resign."
Jul 16, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)
Jul 16, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)
"The constitution binds the Speaker to decide on resignations immediately if there is no material to the contrary. It is for nobody to go into my mind or my heart when I resign voluntarily," adds Mukul Rohatgi.
Jul 16, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)
Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, gets up to rebut the arguments submitted by Abhishek Singhvi and Rajeev Dhavan. He first says the petition is maintainable under Article 32 since the MLAs role as legislators as well as the rights of the individuals who want to opt-out are kept dangling by the Speaker
Jul 16, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)
Rajeev Dhavan concludes his argument by requesting the Supreme Court not to interfere with the assembly proceedings and debates scheduled around the trust vote on Thursday.
Jul 16, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)
CM HD Kumaraswamy tells the SC, "Let there be a full-fledged debate on Thursday and all these MLAs must remain present to represent their constituencies."
Jul 16, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)
Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Karnataka CM says that MLAs can't make a choice that they don't come under the Tenth Schedule. "This has to be a decision that is made by the Speaker and his satisfaction has to be the satisfaction under the Constitution."
Jul 16, 2019 2:55 pm (IST)
"This court can interfere only after the decision is made, not before that. There is no scope of judicial review prior to the making of a decision by the Speaker," Rajeev Dhavan submits before the court.
Jul 16, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)
Resignations can't be only about the intent but it has to be more about the motive, says Rajeev Dhavan. "If the motive is to bring the government down, the Speaker is bound under the Constitution to conduct an inquiry. The Speaker has to be satisfied about the voluntariness and genuineness of the resignations."
Jul 16, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)
Rajeev Dhavan further says that resignation goes to the root of the democracy. "All the provisions under Article 190 and Tenth Schedule have to be read purposely." He adds that the Karnataka CM hasn't interfered with the Speaker's power.
Jul 16, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)
Rajeev Dhavan further says like the chicken-egg conundrum, it doesn't matter whether the resignation came first or the disqualification. "The constitution doesn't say what has to be decided first."
Jul 16, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)
Representing Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Rajeev Dhavan questions the Supreme Court's authority in the matter. "The court didn't have a jurisdiction then and it doesn't have a jurisdiction now," he says.
Jul 16, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)
Jul 16, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)
Karnataka CM Says Rebel MLAs Hunting in a Pack | Dr Rajeev Dhavan is now arguing for the Karnataka CM. "The only purpose of resignation is to become ministers. Speaker can't be unmindful of all what's happening. These MLAs are hunting in a pack. These aren't individual requests," he says.
Jul 16, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)
Evil of Defection Should be Curbed: Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi | In his concluding statement, Abhishek Singhvi highlights that the "evil" of defection should be curbed and says that "the court may set a time limit for deciding disqualification."
Jul 16, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singhvi tells the court that the rebel MLAs are distorting Supreme Court judgment's from last year. "There was no government, no speaker at that time and hence the direction to appoint the Protem speaker came through," he tells the court.
Jul 16, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)
"What you have argued and what (Mukul) Rohatgi argued, you both have weighty points to consider. And we will do the balancing," the top court tells lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who is representing the Karnataka Speaker in the matter.
Jul 16, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)
Arguments Resume in SC | The arguments have resumed over the resignations of the rebel MLAs. The Supreme Court begins with an observation that after it gave an elevated position to the Speaker and what happened in the last 20-30 years, "a serious rethinking is required on this elevated position of the Speaker".
Jul 16, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
The Supreme Court bench has risen for lunch. The court will now resume at 2 pm for further arguments.
Jul 16, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)
Lawyer Abhishek Singhi tells the Supreme Court bench, who is adjudicating on the case of the resignations of the rebel MLAs that all the disqualification petitions pre-date their resignation since the first time they properly handed over their resignation was July 11.
Jul 16, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says that the plan of the MLAs is to become Ministers right away. Meanwhile, ahead of the trust vote, Congress MLAs are being moved from Taj Hotel to Prakruthi Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Jul 16, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singhvi is arguing how the Supreme Court should refrain from issuing any specific direction to the Speaker. The CJI retorts by saying, "To trap the limits of the jurisdiction of this court will be totally abhorrent to the constitutional scheme."
Jul 16, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru the Congress Legislative Party has just ended. In these visuals, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara along with other Congress MLAs are seen leaving the hotel.
The Speaker has sought time till tomorrow to take a decision on both the resignation and disqualification.
Jul 16, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
CJI asks the Speaker why he can't decide on the resignation within 24 hours and then take a call on disqualification. "There is no inflexible rule to exercise our jurisdiction. This Court ordered a floor test within 24 hours, appointed a protem speaker..Where's the issue of jurisdiction."
Jul 16, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi argues that the case is all about disqualification. "The very act of resignation can also lead to disqualification under the Tenth Schedule. This is a Tenth Schedule case."
Jul 16, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
The top court further criticises the speaker for not being able to take a decision on the resignation. "Speaker reminds us of our constitutional duty but he doesn't decide. He tells us he will take his own time."
Jul 16, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)
SC Pulls up Karnataka Speaker | The top court also pulls up the Speaker saying, "What has he done since July 6 when the resignations were given. (The) Speaker didn't do anything until they (the rebel MLAs) came to this Court."
Jul 16, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
The Supreme Court, however, argues against Abhishek Singhvi, who is representing the Karnataka speaker, saying that there is no requirement that a member has to be physically present in order to resign. "They can send letters too."
Responding to the same, Singhvi sought time till tomorrow, saying the Speaker could decide on both resignation and disqualification by then.
Earlier, appearing for the rebel MLAs, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said pendency of disqualification petitions was no bar to decide resignation. “All 10 MLAs I represent here have submitted resignation in their own hand and personally communicated their decision to the Speaker. Of the 10, disqualification was pending only against two. Umesh Jadhav resigned on March 20 and although his disqualification was also pending, the Speaker accepted his resignation on April 1.”
Adding that MLAs could not be forced to attend the House, Rohatgi said: “When the MLAs appear before the Speaker, before the media, where is the question of more inquiry? Resignation can't be mixed with disqualification. When I don't want to attend the assembly, can I be forced to do so?”
The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear six more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.
The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.
The bench allowed Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.
The resignations of these MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka into a crisis as it faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly. Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address as to whether the speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of legislators.
The counsel for the rebels MLAs had contended that the speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.