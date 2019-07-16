Karnataka LIVE: SC Pulls Up Speaker for Sitting on Rebel MLAs' Resignations, Reminds Him of 'Constitutional Duty'

Event Highlights
The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.
Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi appearing on behalf of Karnataka Speaker argues that disqualification has to be recognised since the resignations were physically presented later. "All cases of physical presentation before the Speaker are from as late as July 11 and not before that. And four out of these MLAs haven't physically presented themselves till date."
Rebel MLAs' Lawyer Argues for Timeframe for Speaker | The CJI questions Mukul Rohatgi what directions can be issued to the Speaker. "What's good for the goose is good for the gander," says Rohatgi, as he argues that the Supreme Court, in the Karnataka matter last year set a time table for the floor test and oath-taking etc. "Why can't this court now set a time frame for the Speaker?"
The Supreme Court Chief Justice further says, "Question is if there is any constitutional obligation for him to decide resignation before disqualification or to club his decision on both". The political crisis in Karnataka has triggered a debate around a legislative loophole. Ministers can typically contest in the by-polls and get re-elected in the current House if they just resign. However, if they are disqualified, the lawmakers will be barred from contesting for a seat in the current assembly
The Supreme Court bench asks Mukul Rohatgi on what grounds the disqualification petitions were filed to which lawyer Mukul Rohatgi replies, "Because they were not acting like disciplined soldiers of the party...for not coming to party meetings." The Supreme Court bench asks Mukul Rohatgi on what grounds the disqualification petitions were filed by Congress and JDS to which lawyer Mukul Rohatgi replies, "Because they were not acting like disciplined soldiers of the party...for not coming to party meetings." The two parties had initiated disqualification proceeding in the attempt to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting again through bypolls.
Lawyer Representing Rebel MLAs Hits Out at JD(S)-Cong Govt | The Karnataka crisis in on the boil in the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is arguing for the rebel MLAs, criticises the Kumaraswamy government saying that they are attempting to overreach the court's protection. "Trust vote is on Thursday. Game is to issue a new whip and argue the Supreme Court order was limited to the previous whip," he says.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel MLAs, says, "Is there any evidence of a gun being pointed at their temple? When the MLAs appear before the Speaker, before the media, where is the question of more inquiry? Resignation can't be mixed with disqualification, When we don't want to attend the assembly, can we forced?"
Detained Congress Rebel MLA Moves HC | The Congress rebel lawmaker MLA Roshan Baig ihas moved the high court against his detention in the IMA scam case. Baig was about to leave Bengaluru on his private jet when he was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team. He was named in an audio released by IMA founder Mansoor Khan, who alleged that he had borrowed Rs 400 crore. Baig's detention also spurred a war of words between the JD(S) and BJP camps as CM Kumaraswamy claimed that Baig was leaving with PA Santosh, a saffron party leader. BJP, however, contested the claim.
A BJP Parliamentary party meeting is underway at the Parliament Library Building. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are among the leaders attending the meeting.
The Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig, who was detained last night by a Special Investigation Team probing the IMA case, is currently being questioned in the CID Headquarters at Carlton House.
The Karnataka BJP refuted CM Kumaraswamy's allegations that their leader PA Santhosh was travelling along with Congress MLA Roshan Baig, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA scam. "CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts."
CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger.
We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts.
Taking to Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy said that the rebel MLA Roshan Baig was attempting to leave the city along with BJP's PA Santhosh. According to Kumaraswamy, the Special Investigation Team arrested Baig but failed to apprehend Santosh, who ran away. "Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP' s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading," the CM tweeted.
The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.
The resignations of these MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka into a crisis as it faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly. Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address as to whether the speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of legislators.
The counsel for the rebels MLAs had contended that the speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.
