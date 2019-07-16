LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka LIVE: SC Pulls Up Speaker for Sitting on Rebel MLAs' Resignations, Reminds Him of 'Constitutional Duty'

News18.com | July 16, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: The Karnataka drama reached the doors of the Supreme Court today where the court is examining “weighty” constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition. The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.

The MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.
Jul 16, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

The Speaker has sought time till tomorrow to take a decision on both the resignation and disqualification. 

Jul 16, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

CJI asks the Speaker why he can't decide on the resignation within 24 hours and then take a call on disqualification. "There is no inflexible rule to exercise our jurisdiction. This Court ordered a floor test within 24 hours, appointed a protem speaker.. Where's the issue of jurisdiction."

Jul 16, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi argues that the case is all about disqualification. "The very act of resignation can also lead to disqualification under the Tenth Schedule. This is a Tenth Schedule case."

Jul 16, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

The top court further criticises the speaker for not being able to take a decision on the resignation. "Speaker reminds us of our constitutional duty but he doesn't decide. He tells us he will take his own time."

Jul 16, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)
 

SC Pulls up Karnataka Speaker | The top court also pulls up the Speaker saying, "What has he done since July 6 when the resignations were given. (The) Speaker didn't do anything until they (the rebel MLAs) came to this Court."

Jul 16, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court, however, argues against Abhishek Singhvi, who is representing the Karnataka speaker, saying that there is no requirement that a member has to be physically present in order to resign. "They can send letters too."

Jul 16, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi appearing on behalf of Karnataka Speaker argues that disqualification has to be recognised since the resignations were physically presented later. "All cases of physical presentation before the Speaker are from as late as July 11 and not before that. And four out of these MLAs haven't physically presented themselves till date."

Jul 16, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

In his concluding statement, Mukul Rohatgi says that the speaker's actions aren't immune from judicial review in matters of resignations. "The only immunity is with respect to business inside the House." 

Jul 16, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Rebel MLAs' Lawyer Argues for Timeframe for Speaker | The CJI questions Mukul Rohatgi what directions can be issued to the Speaker. "What's good for the goose is good for the gander," says Rohatgi, as he argues that the Supreme Court, in the Karnataka matter last year set a time table for the floor test and oath-taking etc. "Why can't this court now set a time frame for the Speaker?" 

Jul 16, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi contests the Supreme Court's observations citing a previous case in the Kerala High Court wherein an MLA was allowed to resign even when his disqualification was pending since much before. 

Jul 16, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

The Supreme Court Chief Justice further says, "Question is if there is any constitutional obligation for him to decide resignation before disqualification or to club his decision on both". The political crisis in Karnataka has triggered a debate around a legislative loophole. Ministers can typically contest in the by-polls and get re-elected in the current House if they just resign. However, if they are disqualified, the lawmakers will be barred from contesting for a seat in the current assembly 

Jul 16, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

SC Says it Can't Fetter Speaker | CJI Ranjan Gogoi says that the top court can't decide if Speaker should decide on resignation or disqualification of MLAs first. "We cannot fetter him," he says.

Jul 16, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

It is absurd to ask for an inquiry or prolong it when MLAs have themselves appeared and handed over the resignations: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Jul 16, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi asks Mukul Rohatgi what happens if you resign to which the latter replies that one can straight away become a minister and join another party. "You don't even need to join another party," the CJI says.

Jul 16, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Mukul Rohatgi Argues Against Disqualifications | Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi says that the disqualification petitions were made on the same grounds. "Not saying disqualification petition can't be decided at all. My argument is resignations can't be subjected to disqualification proceedings"

Jul 16, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

The Supreme Court bench asks Mukul Rohatgi on what grounds the disqualification petitions were filed to which lawyer Mukul Rohatgi replies, "Because they were not acting like disciplined soldiers of the party...for not coming to party meetings." The Supreme Court bench asks Mukul Rohatgi on what grounds the disqualification petitions were filed by Congress and JDS to which lawyer Mukul Rohatgi replies, "Because they were not acting like disciplined soldiers of the party...for not coming to party meetings." The two parties had initiated disqualification proceeding in the attempt to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting again through bypolls.

Jul 16, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLA, whose resignations have brought the coalition government on the brink of collapse, say that the speaker can't infringe on their rights not to attend the house. 

Jul 16, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Lawyer Representing Rebel MLAs Hits Out at JD(S)-Cong Govt | The Karnataka crisis in on the boil in the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is arguing for the rebel MLAs, criticises the Kumaraswamy government saying that they are attempting to overreach the court's protection. "Trust vote is on Thursday. Game is to issue a new whip and argue the Supreme Court order was limited to the previous whip," he says. 

Jul 16, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel MLAs, says, "Is there any evidence of a gun being pointed at their temple? When the MLAs appear before the Speaker, before the media, where is the question of more inquiry? Resignation can't be mixed with disqualification, When we don't want to attend the assembly, can we forced?"

Jul 16, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

The Supreme Court is now taking note of the date when the MLAs resigned and when the disqualification petitions against them were filed. 

Jul 16, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Representing the rebel Congress MLAs, Advocate Mukul Rohatgi argues that Umesh Jadhav had resigned as an MLA on March 20 and although his disqualification was pending the speaker had accepted it on April 1. 

Jul 16, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Supreme Court Hearing Begins | The Supreme Court hearing on the resignations of the MLAs has begun. Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel MLAs, argues that the pendency of disqualification petitions is no bar to decide resignation. 

Jul 16, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

Detained Congress Rebel MLA Moves HC | The Congress rebel lawmaker MLA Roshan Baig ihas moved the high court against his detention in the IMA scam case. Baig was about to leave Bengaluru on his private jet when he was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team. He was named in an audio released by IMA founder Mansoor Khan, who alleged that he had borrowed Rs 400 crore. Baig's detention also spurred a war of words between the JD(S) and BJP camps as CM Kumaraswamy claimed that Baig was leaving with PA Santosh, a saffron party leader. BJP, however, contested the claim. 

Jul 16, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

A BJP Parliamentary party meeting is underway at the Parliament Library Building. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are among the leaders attending the meeting. 

Jul 16, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

The Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig, who was detained last night by a Special Investigation Team probing the IMA case, is currently being questioned in the CID Headquarters at Carlton House. 

Jul 16, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

The Karnataka BJP refuted CM Kumaraswamy's allegations that their leader PA Santhosh was travelling along with Congress MLA Roshan Baig, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA scam. "CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts."

Jul 16, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

Taking to Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy said that the rebel MLA Roshan Baig was attempting to leave the city along with BJP's PA Santhosh. According to Kumaraswamy, the Special Investigation Team arrested Baig but failed to apprehend Santosh, who ran away. "Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP' s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading," the CM tweeted.

Jul 16, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
  Kumaraswamy Launches Attack on BJP | Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government after former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA money laundering case from Kempegowda International Airport in a late-night swoop.

Jul 16, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the beleagured Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka government will face a vote of confidence on July 18, in which the rebel legislators are unlikely to take part. The Congress, JD(S) and BJP have so far moved their lawmakers to separate resorts ahead of the vote. 

Jul 16, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Five more MLAs, including Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig, will today seek impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday. 

File photo of the Supreme Court of India.

The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.

The resignations of these MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka into a crisis as it faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly. Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address as to whether the speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of legislators.

The counsel for the rebels MLAs had contended that the speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.
