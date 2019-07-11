Karnataka LIVE: SC Rejects Urgent Hearing After Speaker Appeals Against Midnight Deadline to Decide on Resignations of Rebel MLAs

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Moves SC But Refused | Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar moves the SC saying that he will be unable to verify whether all the resignations are authentic and voluntary within the time limit stipulated by the Court. The SC has declined the Speaker's plea to be heard on an urgent basis.
Event Highlights
- Karnataka Assembly Speaker Moves SC But Refused
- 'We Did Not Break Their MLAs' Says Pramod Sawant
- Rebel MLA Somshekar Blames Coalition
- Follow the K'taka Political Crisis in Kannada
- 'Why Should I Resign?' Says HDK
- Pramod Sawant Arrives in Parliament with 2 Ex-Cong MLAs
- Rebel MLAs May Fly to Bengaluru at 2 pm
- Chellakumar to assess the situation in Goa
- SC Asks Speaker to Decide on Resignations Today Itself
- Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Resorts to Legal Action
- Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Among Protestors in Parliament
- Prohibitory Order Around Vidhan Soudha
- Defector Goa MLA Calls Congress 'Divided House'
When the issue of the political crisis in Karnataka was mentioned on Wednesday morning before a bench headed by the CJI, the rebel MLAs were assured that the court will see whether their plea can be listed for an urgent hearing on Thursday.
'We Did Not Break Their MLAs' Says Pramod Sawant | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says that the 10 defecting MLAs of the Congress came to the BJP voluntarily. He is in New Delhi with 2 of the 10 Congress Goa MLAs who switched to the BJP.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, in Delhi, on '10 Congress MLAs merged with BJP in Goa': There will be a meeting with the BJP Working President JP Nadda in the evening. Further decision will be take after that. We did not break their MLAs, their 10 MLAs came to us. pic.twitter.com/XmBrZb5vLd— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Rebel MLA Somshekar Blames Coalition | Rebel Congress MLA ST Somshekar says that the Congress had appointed an IAS officer to scrutinise his activities as BDA president.
ST Somashekar: Since last 3 days they became active to solve our issues. Why did they not care about us before? You imposed an IAS officer on Bengaluru Development Authority to scrutinise me as I am the BDA president. When you (govt) take such decisions, we don't need this govt. https://t.co/Id9v6VrmG6— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Follow the Updates on Karnataka Crisis in Kannada Here | Keep track of the Karnataka political crisis in Kannada on our website by clicking here.
Congress National Media Co-ordinator Rachit Seth resigns from his post saying that there was no meaning for him to continue the post when Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president.
Delhi: Rachit Seth tenders his resignation from the post of National Media Coordinator of Congress party. He writes, 'After Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress President, there is no meaning for me to continue on this post.' pic.twitter.com/2vXiGcdJTM— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Pramod Sawant Arrives in Parliament with 2 Ex-Cong MLAs | The Goa Chief Minister arrives in the Parliament with 2 of the 10 Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP in Goa to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda.
Delhi: Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrives in Parliament with 2 of the 10 Congress MLAs who have merged with BJP. The MLAs will meet BJP President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda later today. pic.twitter.com/KY5gYcIka7— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Congress leader Chellakumar had called the situation "murder of democracy by the BJP" on Wednesday. "I was told in the past by my MLAs that they were offered crores of rupees to switch sides. Our MLAs (the 10 who joined the BJP) have changed their affiliation by compromising with the welfare of the state," he said. He further added, "There is no ideology, principles or anything, the BJP has converted entire politics into a business venture."
Manohar Parrikar's son on Goa political crisis:
Utpal Parrikar,BJP leader&elder son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on '10 Congress MLAs merged with BJP in Goa': It's definitely different path from what my father had taken. I knew on Mar 17,when my father passed away,that it was end of that path.But Goans learnt about it y'day pic.twitter.com/eIaVHjwTmP— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
P Chidambaram Says Goa, K'taka Political Crisis Bad for Economy | The Congress leader says that investor ratings and agencies will react to political instability.
Chidambaram: What we've seen in Karnataka,Goa may appear to be political upmanship but it has very damaging effect on economy.Foreign investors,rating agencies,intn organisations don't follow Indian media.What they hear&read on political instability will have an impact on economy https://t.co/CJFTnRBvCW— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Shivakumar Still Hopeful of MLAs' Return | Congress leader DK Shivakumar says that he is confident that the rebel MLAs will withdraw there resignations soon after the Supreme Court instructed the Speaker to grant them audience and announce his decision today itself.
Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar in #Bengaluru: We have confidence that the MLAs will be with us. I hope they will come back and withdraw their resignation. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/qmfqPsPRee— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Rebel MLAs' counsel Mukul Rohatgi says, "The rebels will fly from Bombay to Bangalore," He adds that the Speaker will give them audience, which he has not done so far. Karnataka DGP has been directed to provide proper Police protection, he further adds.
The Supreme Court says Karnataka Speaker has to take a decision in remaining part the day. The Court also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow (July 12). https://t.co/ih2fE1AKR3— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Resorts to Legal Action | Congress MLA DK Shivakumar, who waited outside the Rennaisance Hotel in Mumbai for 6 hours yesterday in the hope to meet the rebel MLAs and was later detained, says that he will seek legal aid to protect his rights.
#Karnataka Min&Congress leader DK Shivakumar at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru: Since the hotel ppl in Mumbai y'day rejected my reservation after making me stand for hrs together,I've asked my legal ppl to look into it. I'll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights pic.twitter.com/dDXxpWQKbH— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Among Protestors in Parliament | Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Anand Sharma, among others, are protesting against the Karnataka and Goa issue in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament.
Delhi: Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi tells ANI, "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue" pic.twitter.com/wmZCj7Pihn— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
While Bengaluru Police imposes a prohibitory order in area surrounding Vidhan Soudha and Gandhi statue, TMC, SP, NCP, RJD, CPI(M) members protest in front of Gandhi statue outside Parliament against the BJP.
TMC, SP, NCP, RJD, CPI(M) protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament against BJP Government pic.twitter.com/AX4dnw0KQh— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
As 10 Goa MLAs resign, in addition to the 16 MLAs who have quit, Sonia Gandhi heads for meeting of Congress MPs from both Houses of the Parliament.
Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi chairs a meeting of Congress MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha at Congress office in Parliament pic.twitter.com/4HdaBE77xe— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Police Commissioner Announces Prohibitory Order Around Vidhan Soudha | Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. The decision comes after the Gandhi statue outside the Bengaluru Assembly became the site of protests in the midst of political upheaval in the state.
Defector Goa MLA Calls Congress 'Divided House' | The MLA Isidore Fernandes says he wanted to part of development, leading to his decision to turn sides.
Isidore Fernandes, Goa Congress MLA who has merged with BJP, in Delhi: We wanted to be part of development. BJP is an inclusive party. Congress is a divided house where everyone is bothered about their themselves. pic.twitter.com/APvJ34Q7yg— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Goa CM Says Ex-Congress MLAs to Meet Shah, Nadda Today | Pramod Sawant said the MLAs who quit Congress will meet the BJP High Command today, and that he welcomed their decision to join the party.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on 10 Congress MLAs who have merged with BJP, in Delhi: The MLAs will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda today. They have supported me to strengthen the state government and I welcome it. pic.twitter.com/pE6hF22nFx— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
The bench took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, who said these lawmakers have already resigned from their membership of the assembly and wanted to contest fresh elections.
He sought the hearing either on Wednesday or Thursday on the plea which has alleged that the Speaker had acted in a partisan and mala fide manner and was deliberately not accepting their resignations.
In the petition, the MLAs alleged that the Speaker was protecting the government which is in minority now.
"We will see," said the bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, when Rohatgi was pressing for urgent hearing saying "time is the essence" in the matter.
The MLAs further sought a direction that the Speaker be restrained from proceeding with the application for their disqualification.
"Acting in a concerted manner, the Congress party has filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the MLAs who have resigned. Needless to state, the disqualification proceedings are completely illegal and without any cause of action," they said.
Fifteen lawmakers from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) as well as two Independents have already submitted their resignation to their legislative memberships of the Karnataka assembly. The coalition top brass’s considerable efforts to stop the rebels from moving out appears to have resulted in no gain. After this series of failures, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to soon resign.
While senior leaders of both the Congress and the JDS have tried everything to douse the inferno among the party rebels, nothing has come to their rescue as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates — ST Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Byrathi Basavaraju and MTB Nagaraj — have also put in their papers.
Two more MLAs — K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj — on Wednesday submitted their resignations. So far, 13 Congress lawmakers, three JDS MLAs, and two Independents have quit.
The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.
According to sources, more resignations can be expected on Thursday, with rebel congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Soumya Reddy, also expected to step down. She is the MLA from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency. Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Chikkodi lawmaker Ganesh Hukkeri are also expected to resign.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress’s troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, who risked everything for his party and flew out to Mumbai on Wednesday, failed to meet the rebels and woo them back to the party fold.
The Mumbai Police prevented Shivakumar and other leaders from entering a five-star hotel in the city where the rebel MLAs were accommodated. Shivakumar and the others were detained after the dissident lawmakers wrote to the police seeking protection from him and other Karnataka coalition leaders.
Shivakumar was forced to wait outside the hotel for more than six hours and was detained, along with Milind Deora, who recently quit as Mumbai Congress president.
After he was released by the police, Shivakumar said that he had gone to the hotel only to meet “friends”.
“I am forcibly pushed to leave Mumbai by the police and I have no option left. But I still believe my friends will come back and the government will be safe. It’s not about politics, it’s about the democratic values and constitution. Democracy is at the risk and it’s a fresh example for that,” he said.
Later, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka were illegally confined in the hotel.
Condemning the BJP over the detention of his colleagues in Mumbai and for the protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy accused the saffron party of crossing all boundaries of democracy and civil code of conduct. In a strongly-worded statement, he sought to know from the BJP whether it was the polity of democracy or the ugly display of its tyrannical mindset.
"Karnataka has become a laughing stock due to their (BJP's) behaviour guided by their lust for power. Is it a polity of democracy or an ugly display of its tyrannical mindset?" he asked.
Referring to the BJP's protest against the alleged detention of another Congress rebel MLA K Sudhakar in the Vidhana Soudha after he resigned, Kumaraswamy said it tarnished the rich political tradition of the state. While the Congress leaders tried in vain to convince the MLA to withdraw his resignation, he stuck to his stand.
Alleging that he was detained by Congress leaders, BJP leaders and MLAs had staged a protest before the police escorted Sudhakar out of the premises. "Mumbai Police have received a complaint from the AICC Wednesday of illegal confinement of rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs at a Powai hotel," the officer said.
Kumaraswamy alleged that "manhandling ministers and MLAs" by the police "reinforces the suspicion of the BJP being involved in horse-trading".
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs
-
06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SA vs AUS 325/650.0 overs 315/1049.5 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
-
06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs IND 264/750.0 overs 265/343.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
05 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup PAK vs BAN 315/950.0 overs 221/1044.1 oversPakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
-
04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup WI vs AFG 311/650.0 overs 288/1050.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs