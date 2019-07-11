LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka LIVE: SC Rejects Urgent Hearing After Speaker Appeals Against Midnight Deadline to Decide on Resignations of Rebel MLAs

News18.com | July 11, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: The Supreme Court today asked the 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs to appear before the Speaker at 6pm and submit their resignation in person, while also directing the Speaker to take a final call on the issue today. The court will hear tomorrow the decision of the Speaker. In their plea, the rebel MLAs had alleged that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately as the political crisis in the state showed no signs of abating. The plea, which has sought direction for the Speaker to accept the resignation of these MLAs, would be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

When the issue of the political crisis in Karnataka was mentioned on Wednesday morning before a bench headed by the CJI, the rebel MLAs were assured that the court will see whether their plea can be listed for an urgent hearing on Thursday.
Jul 11, 2019 2:10 pm (IST)

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Moves SC But Refused | Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar moves the SC saying that he will be unable to verify whether all the resignations are authentic and voluntary within the time limit stipulated by the Court. The SC has declined the Speaker's plea to be heard on an urgent basis.

Jul 11, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

'We Did Not Break Their MLAs' Says Pramod Sawant | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says that the 10 defecting MLAs of the Congress came to the BJP voluntarily. He is in New Delhi with 2 of the 10 Congress Goa MLAs who switched to the BJP.

Jul 11, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

Rebel MLA Somshekar Blames Coalition | Rebel Congress MLA ST Somshekar says that the Congress had appointed an IAS officer to scrutinise his activities as BDA president.

Jul 11, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Follow the Updates on Karnataka Crisis in Kannada Here | Keep track of the Karnataka political crisis in Kannada on our website by clicking here.

Jul 11, 2019 1:28 pm (IST)

Congress National Media Co-ordinator Rachit Seth resigns from his post saying that there was no meaning for him to continue the post when Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president.

Jul 11, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

'Why Should I Resign?' Says HDK | Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy responded to reporters saying that when in 2009-2010 18 members of the BS Yeddyurappa had opposed him, he had not resigned. "What is the necessity for me to resign now?" he reiterated.

Jul 11, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

Pramod Sawant Arrives in Parliament with 2 Ex-Cong MLAs | The Goa Chief Minister arrives in the Parliament with 2 of the 10 Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP in Goa to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Jul 11, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

On Wednesday night, 2 more MLAs joined their rebel counterparts at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. Congress leader DK Shivakumar was yesterday detained from here after waiting for 6 hours to meet those who had quit.

Jul 11, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

Rebel MLAs May Fly to Bengaluru at 2 pm | Karnataka MLAs who were staying in a Mumbai hotel are expected to fly back to Bengaluru at 2 pm, ahead of the 6 pm deadline given by the Supreme Court to meet the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Jul 11, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Congress leader Chellakumar had called the situation "murder of democracy by the BJP" on Wednesday. "I was told in the past by my MLAs that they were offered crores of rupees to switch sides. Our MLAs (the 10 who joined the BJP) have changed their affiliation by compromising with the welfare of the state," he said. He further added, "There is no ideology, principles or anything, the BJP has converted entire politics into a business venture."

Jul 11, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Chellakumar to assess the situation in Goa | AICC secretary and Goa in-charge A Chellakumar was sent to handle the situation in Goa after 10 MLAs of the party in the state Assembly switched over to the Congress.

Jul 11, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Manohar Parrikar's son on Goa political crisis:

Jul 11, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

P Chidambaram Says Goa, K'taka Political Crisis Bad for Economy | The Congress leader says that investor ratings and agencies will react to political instability.

Jul 11, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Shivakumar Still Hopeful of MLAs' Return | Congress leader DK Shivakumar says that he is confident that the rebel MLAs will withdraw there resignations soon after the Supreme Court instructed the Speaker to grant them audience and announce his decision today itself.

Jul 11, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Rebel MLAs' counsel Mukul Rohatgi says, "The rebels will fly from Bombay to Bangalore," He adds that the Speaker will give them audience, which he has not done so far. Karnataka DGP has been directed to provide proper Police protection, he further adds.

Jul 11, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

'Speaker Should Not Have Acted on Technicality' Says Mukul Rohatgi | Mukul Rohatgi, representing the rebel MLAs said that technicality should not have been the ground on which the Speaker should have acted, delaying his decision.

Jul 11, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

SC Asks Speaker to Decide on Resignations Today Itself | The SC has asked the MLAs to appear before the Speaker by 6 pm today. It also asks Speaker to "not sit over it" but give decision today itself. The apex court also asked the Speaker to intimate his decision to it as soon as possible.

Jul 11, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Resorts to Legal Action | Congress MLA DK Shivakumar, who waited outside the Rennaisance Hotel in Mumbai for 6 hours yesterday in the hope to meet the rebel MLAs and was later detained, says that he will seek legal aid to protect his rights.

Jul 11, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Among Protestors in Parliament | Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Anand Sharma, among others, are protesting against the Karnataka and Goa issue in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament.

Jul 11, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

While Bengaluru Police imposes a prohibitory order in area surrounding Vidhan Soudha and Gandhi statue, TMC, SP, NCP, RJD, CPI(M) members protest in front of Gandhi statue outside Parliament against the BJP.

Jul 11, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

As 10 Goa MLAs resign, in addition to the 16 MLAs who have quit, Sonia Gandhi heads for meeting of Congress MPs from both Houses of the Parliament.

Jul 11, 2019 10:37 am (IST)

Another MP, TMC's Saugata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha over political situation in Karnataka and Goa.

Jul 11, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

The prohibitory orders came into effect on Thursday, when Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is also expected to hold a meeting after a total of 16 MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) resigned.

Jul 11, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Police Commissioner Announces Prohibitory Order Around Vidhan Soudha | Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. The decision comes after the Gandhi statue outside the Bengaluru Assembly became the site of protests in the midst of political upheaval in the state.

Jul 11, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

Defector Goa MLA Calls Congress 'Divided House' | The MLA Isidore Fernandes says he wanted to part of development, leading to his decision to turn sides.

Jul 11, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over political situation in Goa. The Upper House has been repeatedly adjourned over the past few days over similar political developments in Karnataka.

Jul 11, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Goa CM Says Ex-Congress MLAs to Meet Shah, Nadda Today | Pramod Sawant said the MLAs who quit Congress will meet the BJP High Command today, and that he welcomed their decision to join the party.

Jul 11, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar had said, "The entire episode reflects the utter misuse of power adopted by the BJP which is full of arrogance and was finding itself on a sticky wicket after certain MLAs within its camp were unhappy with the government."

Jul 11, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar had said on Wednesday that despite having enough numbers in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "unethical act" of luring Congress MLAs displayed his fear of facing a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly session.

Jul 11, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and the ten newly inducted MLAs left for Delhi on Wednesday night to meet the BJP high command, according to party sources.

The bench took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, who said these lawmakers have already resigned from their membership of the assembly and wanted to contest fresh elections.

He sought the hearing either on Wednesday or Thursday on the plea which has alleged that the Speaker had acted in a partisan and mala fide manner and was deliberately not accepting their resignations.

In the petition, the MLAs alleged that the Speaker was protecting the government which is in minority now.

"We will see," said the bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, when Rohatgi was pressing for urgent hearing saying "time is the essence" in the matter.

The MLAs further sought a direction that the Speaker be restrained from proceeding with the application for their disqualification.

"Acting in a concerted manner, the Congress party has filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the MLAs who have resigned. Needless to state, the disqualification proceedings are completely illegal and without any cause of action," they said.

Fifteen lawmakers from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) as well as two Independents have already submitted their resignation to their legislative memberships of the Karnataka assembly. The coalition top brass’s considerable efforts to stop the rebels from moving out appears to have resulted in no gain. After this series of failures, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to soon resign.

While senior leaders of both the Congress and the JDS have tried everything to douse the inferno among the party rebels, nothing has come to their rescue as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates — ST Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Byrathi Basavaraju and MTB Nagaraj — have also put in their papers.

Two more MLAs — K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj — on Wednesday submitted their resignations. So far, 13 Congress lawmakers, three JDS MLAs, and two Independents have quit.

The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.

According to sources, more resignations can be expected on Thursday, with rebel congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Soumya Reddy, also expected to step down. She is the MLA from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency. Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Chikkodi lawmaker Ganesh Hukkeri are also expected to resign.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress’s troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, who risked everything for his party and flew out to Mumbai on Wednesday, failed to meet the rebels and woo them back to the party fold.

The Mumbai Police prevented Shivakumar and other leaders from entering a five-star hotel in the city where the rebel MLAs were accommodated. Shivakumar and the others were detained after the dissident lawmakers wrote to the police seeking protection from him and other Karnataka coalition leaders.

Shivakumar was forced to wait outside the hotel for more than six hours and was detained, along with Milind Deora, who recently quit as Mumbai Congress president.

After he was released by the police, Shivakumar said that he had gone to the hotel only to meet “friends”.

“I am forcibly pushed to leave Mumbai by the police and I have no option left. But I still believe my friends will come back and the government will be safe. It’s not about politics, it’s about the democratic values and constitution. Democracy is at the risk and it’s a fresh example for that,” he said.

Later, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka were illegally confined in the hotel.

Condemning the BJP over the detention of his colleagues in Mumbai and for the protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy accused the saffron party of crossing all boundaries of democracy and civil code of conduct. In a strongly-worded statement, he sought to know from the BJP whether it was the polity of democracy or the ugly display of its tyrannical mindset.

"Karnataka has become a laughing stock due to their (BJP's) behaviour guided by their lust for power. Is it a polity of democracy or an ugly display of its tyrannical mindset?" he asked.

Referring to the BJP's protest against the alleged detention of another Congress rebel MLA K Sudhakar in the Vidhana Soudha after he resigned, Kumaraswamy said it tarnished the rich political tradition of the state. While the Congress leaders tried in vain to convince the MLA to withdraw his resignation, he stuck to his stand.

Alleging that he was detained by Congress leaders, BJP leaders and MLAs had staged a protest before the police escorted Sudhakar out of the premises. "Mumbai Police have received a complaint from the AICC Wednesday of illegal confinement of rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs at a Powai hotel," the officer said.

Kumaraswamy alleged that "manhandling ministers and MLAs" by the police "reinforces the suspicion of the BJP being involved in horse-trading".
