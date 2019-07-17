Karnataka LIVE: SC to Shortly Announce Verdict on Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs' Plea Against Speaker

Event Highlights Recount of Yesterday's Hearing

Karnataka Speaker Summons Rebel MLAs

Fate of Rebel MLAs to be Decided Today



If the resignations are accepted, the coalition would be reduced to a minority in the assembly and leave it poised on the brink of collapse in the climax of a crisis that began on July 6.

Jul 17, 2019 10:03 am (IST) During yesterday's hearing, the Supreme Court also pulled the Speaker asking him why it wasn't possible to take a call on the resignation and the disqualification within the next 24 hours. In response, the Speaker replied that if allowed by the court he will decide on both the resignation and disqualification by Wednesday. Jul 17, 2019 9:59 am (IST) Another point of contention that was raised in the hearing was the timing of the resignation and the procedure followed by the 16 MLAs. All the sides debated over whether its important if the disqualification petition came first or the resignations. Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said that "even if disqualification occurs months later, it has to be counted on the date when the act which resulted in disqualification occurred". In this case, Singhvi qualified the resignation as the "act" which justified the disqualification petition filed by the ruling parties in Karnataka. Singhvi was replying to the rebel MLAs argument which stated that the disqualification and the resignation were filed together. Jul 17, 2019 9:50 am (IST) The rebel MLAs, however, contested the Speaker's argument saying that he does not have a valid basis for disqualification. "Disqualification proceedings are only an attempt to stall the resignation," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who is representing the Congress-JD(S) MLAs said. Jul 17, 2019 9:48 am (IST) Recount of Yesterday's Hearing | CM Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh and the rebel MLAs put up a formidable fight in yesterday's hearing arguing on the viability of disqualification and resignations in this case. The Speaker contested that the rebel MLAs should be disqualified and that resignations are not a way of escaping disqualification. Jul 17, 2019 8:40 am (IST) Rebel MLAs Summoned | The Supreme Court bench in the hearing yesterday had also directed the Speaker to decide on the resignations or disqualifications by today. Ahead of the Supreme Court's pronouncement of the judgement, Ramesh has summoned rebel MLAs Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj. They are now slated to meet after 3 pm. Jul 17, 2019 8:33 am (IST) Speaker KR Ramesh in yesterday's hearing argued that being a constitutional functionary he cannot be directed to first decide on the resignations of the MLAs over their disqualification. The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi responded by saying that it was not restraining the Speaker from deciding the disqualification but was only asking him to ascertain whether the rebel MLAs voluntarily resigned.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict at the conclusion of a hearing that went on for a little more than three hours on Tuesday, punctuated by sharp exchanges between the judges and counsel for speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.



The speaker asked the court to exercise self-restraint and not issue interim orders on internal matters of the assembly; the bench questioned his reluctance to speedily dispose of the resignations.



In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. All but one are party to two petitions filed in the apex court. The defections will trigger a legal clause that disqualifies these MLAs, bringing the 224-member assembly’s strength down to 208 and giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a majority in the House.



Barring the rebels, the ruling coalition has a strength of 100, excluding the speaker, who cannot vote unless there is a tie. Also, two independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government. The BJP has the support of 105 MLAs and is expected to be backed by the independents. One additional member in the House is nominated.



The alliance, which was hastily cobbled together in May last year to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the only southern state it has governed, has been roiled by periodic dissent and open squabbling between the partners, which managed to win just two of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the recent general elections. The BJP won 25.



Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented speaker Ramesh Kumar, asked the court not to give a judicial direction and asked it to vacate a July 12 status quo order to let the speaker decide finally on both the disqualification petitions and resignations. Singhvi said the constitutional scheme did not warrant judicial intervention in internal matters of the assembly.



This made the CJI take a dig at Singhvi: “Where were the questions of jurisdiction of this court when it appointed even a protem speaker? You didn’t say anything then because it suited you?”