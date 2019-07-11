Karnataka LIVE: SC to Hear Plea of Rebel MLAs Against Speaker as Congress-JDS Govt Skates on Thin Ice

Karnataka LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hear the plea of 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs alleging that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately as the political crisis in the state showed no signs of abating. The plea, which has sought direction for the Speaker to accept the resignation of these MLAs, would be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.
When the issue of the political crisis in Karnataka was mentioned on Wednesday morning before a bench headed by the CJI, the rebel MLAs were assured that the court will see whether their plea can be listed for an urgent hearing on Thursday.
Read More
Jul 11, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Among Protestors in Parliament | Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Anand Sharma, among others, are protesting against the Karnataka and Goa issue in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament.
Delhi: Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi tells ANI, "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue" pic.twitter.com/wmZCj7Pihn
While Bengaluru Police impose a prohibitory order in area surrounding Vidhan Soudha and Gandhi statue, TMC, SP, NCP, RJD, CPI(M) members protest in front of Gandhi statue outside Parliament against the BJP.
Another MP, TMC's Saugata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha over political situation in Karnataka and Goa.
Jul 11, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
The prohibitory orders came into effect on Thursday, when Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is also expected to hold a meeting after a total of 16 MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) resigned.
Jul 11, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
Police Commissioner Announces Prohibitory Order Around Vidhan Soudha | Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. The decision comes after the Gandhi statue outside the Bengaluru Assembly became the site of protests in the midst of political upheaval in the state.
Jul 11, 2019 10:26 am (IST)
Defector Goa MLA Calls Congress 'Divided House' | The MLA Isidore Fernandes says he wanted to part of development, leading to his decision to turn sides.
Isidore Fernandes, Goa Congress MLA who has merged with BJP, in Delhi: We wanted to be part of development. BJP is an inclusive party. Congress is a divided house where everyone is bothered about their themselves. pic.twitter.com/APvJ34Q7yg
Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over political situation in Goa. The Upper House has been repeatedly adjourned over the past few days over similar political developments in Karnataka.
Jul 11, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Goa CM Says Ex-Congress MLAs to Meet Shah, Nadda Today | Pramod Sawant said the MLAs who quit Congress will meet the BJP High Command today, and that he welcomed their decision to join the party.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on 10 Congress MLAs who have merged with BJP, in Delhi: The MLAs will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda today. They have supported me to strengthen the state government and I welcome it. pic.twitter.com/pE6hF22nFx
Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar had said, "The entire episode reflects the utter misuse of power adopted by the BJP which is full of arrogance and was finding itself on a sticky wicket after certain MLAs within its camp were unhappy with the government."
Jul 11, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar had said on Wednesday that despite having enough numbers in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "unethical act" of luring Congress MLAs displayed his fear of facing a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly session.
Jul 11, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
Goa CM Pramod Sawant and the ten newly inducted MLAs left for Delhi on Wednesday night to meet the BJP high command, according to party sources.
Jul 11, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Pramod Sawant Says No Decision on Dropping Coalition Partners Yet | Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said that there has been no decision on dropping coalition partners to accommodate the newly-inducted ex-Congress MLAs yet.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on being asked whether BJP will drop any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate 10-newly joined Congress MLAs: No decision taken yet. The central leadership will take the decision regarding this pic.twitter.com/q2dd6BlT9O
HDK on Shivakumar's Detention | Meanwhile, as DK Shivakaumar and Milind Deora were detained by Mumbai police, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that "manhandling ministers and MLAs" by the police "reinforces the suspicion of the BJP being involved in horse-trading".
Jul 11, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
MLA Sudhakar, without naming anyone, slammed the behaviour of "a person who has been a minister and an MLC." "The way he behaved should not have happened in democracy and civilised society. People of the country have seen it, I don't want to talk about it more. There was a way to convince me if they wanted. I'm not a kinder garden student. The action is highly condemnable, he said.
Jul 11, 2019 8:59 am (IST)
After meeting the Governor, former MLA K Sudhakar described the incident, wherein he was allegedly "held up" at the secretariat as "a small friction" but condemned the manner in which he was taken for talks, adding his wife and his other family members were 'shaken' by it.
Jul 11, 2019 8:56 am (IST)
MLA K Sudhakar 'Held Up' After Resignation | Congress MLA who resigned his assembly membership was allegedly manhandled and later "held up" in a room where embattled party leaders tried to convince him not to quit. BJP leaders and legislators protested demanding 'release' of Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar. It ended with police escorting him to the Raj Bhavan after Governor Vajubhai Vala reportedly intervened.
Jul 11, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
Troubleshooter Shivakumar's Foiled Efforts | Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar waited outside the Rennaisance Hotel in Mumbai for six hours to meet the rebels that have been holed up there after his booking there was cancelled. He was later detained by Mumbai Police, along with Milind Deora, who recently quit as Mumbai Congress President.“I am forcibly pushed to leave Mumbai by the police and I have no option left. But I still believe my friends will come back and the government will be safe. It’s not about politics, it’s about the democratic values and constitution. Democracy is at the risk and it’s a fresh example for that,” Shivakumar said.
Jul 11, 2019 8:29 am (IST)
More Resignations Expected Today | According to sources, rebel Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Soumya Reddy, is also expected to step down. She is the MLA from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency. Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Chikkodi lawmaker Ganesh Hukkeri are also expected to resign.
Jul 11, 2019 8:24 am (IST)
MTB Nagaraj had earlier skipped a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru citing ill health, but raising speculations.
Jul 11, 2019 8:22 am (IST)
New Karnataka Rebel 'Fed up' of Politics | State Housing Minister and Karnataka MLA MTB Nagaraj, along with K Sudhakar, resigned stating that he was "fed up of politics" and wanted to retire from public life. "I don't want any ministerial position or anything. I am fed up with politics," Nagaraj said, who handed his resignation to Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday.
Jul 11, 2019 8:15 am (IST)
Manohar Parrikar's Son Says BJP in 'Different Direction' | Reacting sharply to the development, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, said that the BJP has "taken a different direction" after his father's demise. "The words like trust and commitment which were at the core of the BJP during Manohar Parrikar's time ceased to exist on March 17 (when the former Goa chief minister and BJP leader died)," Utpal Parrikar said. "The party has taken a different direction after March 17 and only time will tell whether it is the right one."
Jul 11, 2019 8:12 am (IST)
Goa Congress President Reacts | Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said the BJP has exposed its intense insecurity with its coalition partner and within its camp by the induction. "They are not attempting to have 'One Nation, One Election' but 'One Nation, One Party'," he said.
Jul 11, 2019 8:09 am (IST)
'Opposition Suffering' Says Chandrakant Kavlekar | Former Leader of the Opposition in Goa Assembly, Chandrakant Kavlekar said that he and other MLAs decided to join the BJP as development works in their constituencies were suffering as they were in opposition. "We have seen Sawant's working style. He is working for the progress of the state. We decided to join hands with him. Being in opposition, our development works were also suffering," Kavlekar added.
Jul 11, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
With 27 MLAs now, the BJP does not need allies in the Assembly anymore. "At least for now we have not decided anything," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.
Jul 11, 2019 8:02 am (IST)
No Anti-Defection Against Turncoats | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that since a large chunk of Congress MLAs had turned to the BJP, no anti-defection proceedings would take place against them.
Jul 11, 2019 7:57 am (IST)
In Goa, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 Assembly polls, and is now down to only 5. Meanwhile, the BJP now has 27 MLAs in the 40-strong House.
Congress workers clash with police personnel during their protest against BJP leaders for alleged horse trading of Congress MLAs, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)
The bench took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, who said these lawmakers have already resigned from their membership of the assembly and wanted to contest fresh elections.
He sought the hearing either on Wednesday or Thursday on the plea which has alleged that the Speaker had acted in a partisan and mala fide manner and was deliberately not accepting their resignations.
In the petition, the MLAs alleged that the Speaker was protecting the government which is in minority now.
"We will see," said the bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, when Rohatgi was pressing for urgent hearing saying "time is the essence" in the matter.
The MLAs further sought a direction that the Speaker be restrained from proceeding with the application for their disqualification.
"Acting in a concerted manner, the Congress party has filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the MLAs who have resigned. Needless to state, the disqualification proceedings are completely illegal and without any cause of action," they said.
Fifteen lawmakers from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) as well as two Independents have already submitted their resignation to their legislative memberships of the Karnataka assembly. The coalition top brass’s considerable efforts to stop the rebels from moving out appears to have resulted in no gain. After this series of failures, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to soon resign.
While senior leaders of both the Congress and the JDS have tried everything to douse the inferno among the party rebels, nothing has come to their rescue as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates — ST Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Byrathi Basavaraju and MTB Nagaraj — have also put in their papers.
Two more MLAs — K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj — on Wednesday submitted their resignations. So far, 13 Congress lawmakers, three JDS MLAs, and two Independents have quit.
The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.
According to sources, more resignations can be expected on Thursday, with rebel congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Soumya Reddy, also expected to step down. She is the MLA from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency. Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Chikkodi lawmaker Ganesh Hukkeri are also expected to resign.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress’s troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, who risked everything for his party and flew out to Mumbai on Wednesday, failed to meet the rebels and woo them back to the party fold.
The Mumbai Police prevented Shivakumar and other leaders from entering a five-star hotel in the city where the rebel MLAs were accommodated. Shivakumar and the others were detained after the dissident lawmakers wrote to the police seeking protection from him and other Karnataka coalition leaders.
Shivakumar was forced to wait outside the hotel for more than six hours and was detained, along with Milind Deora, who recently quit as Mumbai Congress president.
After he was released by the police, Shivakumar said that he had gone to the hotel only to meet “friends”.
“I am forcibly pushed to leave Mumbai by the police and I have no option left. But I still believe my friends will come back and the government will be safe. It’s not about politics, it’s about the democratic values and constitution. Democracy is at the risk and it’s a fresh example for that,” he said.
Later, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka were illegally confined in the hotel.
Condemning the BJP over the detention of his colleagues in Mumbai and for the protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy accused the saffron party of crossing all boundaries of democracy and civil code of conduct. In a strongly-worded statement, he sought to know from the BJP whether it was the polity of democracy or the ugly display of its tyrannical mindset.
"Karnataka has become a laughing stock due to their (BJP's) behaviour guided by their lust for power. Is it a polity of democracy or an ugly display of its tyrannical mindset?" he asked.
Referring to the BJP's protest against the alleged detention of another Congress rebel MLA K Sudhakar in the Vidhana Soudha after he resigned, Kumaraswamy said it tarnished the rich political tradition of the state. While the Congress leaders tried in vain to convince the MLA to withdraw his resignation, he stuck to his stand.
Alleging that he was detained by Congress leaders, BJP leaders and MLAs had staged a protest before the police escorted Sudhakar out of the premises. "Mumbai Police have received a complaint from the AICC Wednesday of illegal confinement of rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs at a Powai hotel," the officer said.
Kumaraswamy alleged that "manhandling ministers and MLAs" by the police "reinforces the suspicion of the BJP being involved in horse-trading".