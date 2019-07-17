LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka LIVE: SC Verdict Sets Wrong Precedent, Says Cong as Rebels Refuse to Take Part in Trust Vote

News18.com | July 17, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: In a jolt to the Kumaraswamy government, the Supreme Court today said the 15 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs could not be forced to take part in the trust vote scheduled for tomorrow. The court also gave liberty to Speaker KR Ramesh to decide on the resignations of the MLAs, saying there was no deadline for him to take a call on the issue. The court decision capped intense arguments on Tuesday during which Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack", alleging their motive is to bring down his government, while the dissidents submitted that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar wants to prop up a government which has lost majority.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition would be reduced to a minority in the assembly and leave it poised on the brink of collapse in the climax of a crisis that began on July 6.
Jul 17, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

After meeting Karnataka Speaker, Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda said: "MLAs need speaker permission to be absent. But it is up to the parties to issue whip or not. If they violate the whip, you can complain. Will see it then."

Jul 17, 2019 4:17 pm (IST)

Not Discussing Politics but Law: Singhvi | We are not discussing politics here we are discussing the law. Now Speaker will be the mater of the proceedings. As and when the trust vote will happen we will see what happens next, Singhvi added.

Jul 17, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Karnataka crisis said, "I wonder which victory Yeddyurappa is celebrating. The last paragraph says MLA should not be compelled has nothing to do with the case in hand. No MLA has been given any whip yet. Court has passed protective order for the future. Where has the court said that the Speaker can do whatever he likes? Speaker will decide on the resignation and disqualification tomorrow.

Jul 17, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Reacting to the Karnataka President Dinesh Gundu Rao’s tweet, which said the apex curt’s order was perfectly coordinated to help rebel MLAs to violate whip, BJP took a jibe at his ‘wrong precedent’ comment.

Jul 17, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)

Speaker KR Ramesh is currently meeting with HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, MB Patil, KJ George and MLC Rizwan Arshad in his Chamber in the Vidhan Soudha. 

Jul 17, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

Congress Karnataka President Dinesh Gundu Rao also expresses his diappointment over the Supreme Court verdict. "Supreme Court order seems perfectly coordinated to help the rebel MLAs to violate the whip. It has set a wrong precedent as the value of the Whip as per 10th schedule of the constitution is now redundant."

Jul 17, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

CM HD Kumaraswamy will be meeting JD(S) MLAs at 4.30 pm today. "It's a routine meeting that the CM has with his party MLAs," the Chief Minister said. 

Jul 17, 2019 1:49 pm (IST)

In Bengaluru, the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has reached his residence.  He is slated to meet some of the rebel MLAs later today. Meanwhile, CM Kumaraswamy, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and MB Patil are meeting at the Hilton hotel.

Jul 17, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Terrible Judicial Precedence, Says Randeep Surjewala | Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the SC order on the resignations of the rebel MLAs saying that it sets a terrible judicial precedence. "Blanket protection to MLAs, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of," he tweeted. Surjewala also calls into question the "separation of powers" by questioning how the court can interfere with the working of the state legislature by deciding when a whip will be enforced.

Jul 17, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy holds a meeting with Congress leaders in Bengaluru.

Jul 17, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

Congress Expresses Confidence Ahead of Trust Vote | Congress's DK Shivakumar says that he is still confident about the trust vote tomorrow. "This landmark judgement has given strength to democratic process. Some BJP friends are trying to misguide that whip is not valid but the party can issue a whip and take necessary action as per anti-defection law."

Jul 17, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

'I Cannot Act in a Hurry': Speaker | Speaking to CNN-News18 on whether he will take a call on the resignations by the end of today Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh says, "There is a process required, I cannot be acting in a hurry nor should I be delaying it."

Jul 17, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Rebel Congress MLA BC Patil says, "We honour the decision of Supreme Court. There is no question of going back. We stand by our decision. There is no question of us going to the assembly."

Jul 17, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

'Will Not Attend Assembly Tomorrow': Rebel MLAs | 12 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs have come out together in a show of solidarity in Mumbai, where they went soon after resigning. "No question of us attending the Assembly tomorrow," the rebel MLAs say. 

Jul 17, 2019 11:51 am (IST)

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declines to comment when asked about Supreme Court's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs. 

Jul 17, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

Karnataka Congress continues to hold its ground as it tweets saying, "Operation lotus will fail. The truth is victory."

Jul 17, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi says, "When the trust vote takes place in Karnataka tomorrow, I am sure that the BJP will win."

Jul 17, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

Following the Supreme Court's judgement, debates are being waged on whether the rebel MLAs will be disqualified ahead of the trust vote. According to experts, disqualifications seem unlikely given the limited time frame. Additionally, the Speaker cannot decide to disqualify the MLAs on grounds of the MLAs violating the party whips. Hence, the only hope for the Congress-JD(S) is to placate the rebel MLAs.

Jul 17, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

To a question posed on the BJP's next course of action in case the Speaker decides to disqualify the 15 MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa says "We will wait and see."

Jul 17, 2019 11:12 am (IST)
 

SC Order Spells End of Cong-JD(S) Govt: BS Yeddyurappa | BJP's BS Yeddyurappa lauding Supreme Court verdict says, "All 15 MLAs who have resigned cannot be issued any whip and there is no condition to attend the Vidhan Sabha. That means Kumaraswamy will no longer have the mandate.
Certainly the Government will not last because they do not have the numbers. I welcome the Supreme Court verdict, it is a victory of Constitution and democracy, it is a moral victory of MLAs."

Jul 17, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Welcoming the top court's order in the matter, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh says, "I will not delay, will work as per my constitutional role."

Jul 17, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is seen offering prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram.

Jul 17, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar reiterating that the Supreme Court has observed that there is no time frame for the Speaker to take a call on the resignation says, "I hope the Speaker will decide on the resignations within a day or two." Shettar also urged Kumaraswamy to resign as the Chief Minister. "There is anarchy in the state because of HD Kumaraswamy, he should resign immediately after this verdict and not wait for the trust vote."

Jul 17, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

BJP's GVL Narsimha Rao hails SC's verdict in the case and says, "SC has given the relief to the MLAs they were hoping for. The many whips issued by the Congress-JD(S) will not affect the MLAs"

Jul 17, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

Discretion with the Rebel MLAs, Says SC | But, all is still not well for the Kumaraswamy government as the top court has ruled that the MLAs cannot be forced to participate in tomorrow's trust vote. In the event that all the 15 MLAs desist from tomorrow's vote, the ruling Congress-JD(S) government will topple. 

Jul 17, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

SC Gives Liberty to Speaker | CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reading the order in the matter of the resignations of the rebel Congress-JD(S). "Speaker has been given liberty to decide on resignation by 15 MLAs within any time frame."

Jul 17, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

CM Will Lose Mandate, Says Yeddyurappa | BJP leader, BS Yeddyurappa says that they are waiting for Supreme Court's decision. "The MLAs who have resigned will not be affected. Tomorrow the CM is going to move the confidence motion, he will lose the mandate, let us see what will happen.

Jul 17, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

During yesterday's hearing, the Supreme Court also pulled up the Speaker asking him why it wasn't possible to take a call on the resignation and the disqualification within the next 24 hours. In response, the Speaker replied that if allowed by the court he will decide on both the resignation and disqualification by Wednesday.

Jul 17, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Another point of contention that was raised in the hearing was the timing of the resignation and the procedure followed by the 16 MLAs. All the sides debated over whether its important if the disqualification petition came first or the resignations. Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said that "even if disqualification occurs months later, it has to be counted on the date when the act which resulted in disqualification occurred". In this case, Singhvi qualified the resignation as the "act" which justified the disqualification petition filed by the ruling parties in Karnataka. Singhvi was replying to the rebel MLAs argument which stated that the disqualification and the resignation were filed together. 

Jul 17, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

The rebel MLAs, however, contested the Speaker's argument saying that he does not have a valid basis for disqualification. "Disqualification proceedings are only an attempt to stall the resignation," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who is representing the Congress-JD(S) MLAs said.

The rebel MLAs housed in Mumbai said they would stand by their decision and not attend the trust vote on Thursday.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict at the conclusion of a hearing that went on for a little more than three hours on Tuesday, punctuated by sharp exchanges between the judges and counsel for speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

The speaker asked the court to exercise self-restraint and not issue interim orders on internal matters of the assembly; the bench questioned his reluctance to speedily dispose of the resignations.

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. All but one are party to two petitions filed in the apex court. The defections will trigger a legal clause that disqualifies these MLAs, bringing the 224-member assembly’s strength down to 208 and giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a majority in the House.

Barring the rebels, the ruling coalition has a strength of 100, excluding the speaker, who cannot vote unless there is a tie. Also, two independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government. The BJP has the support of 105 MLAs and is expected to be backed by the independents. One additional member in the House is nominated.

The alliance, which was hastily cobbled together in May last year to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the only southern state it has governed, has been roiled by periodic dissent and open squabbling between the partners, which managed to win just two of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the recent general elections. The BJP won 25.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented speaker Ramesh Kumar, asked the court not to give a judicial direction and asked it to vacate a July 12 status quo order to let the speaker decide finally on both the disqualification petitions and resignations. Singhvi said the constitutional scheme did not warrant judicial intervention in internal matters of the assembly.

This made the CJI take a dig at Singhvi: “Where were the questions of jurisdiction of this court when it appointed even a protem speaker? You didn’t say anything then because it suited you?”
