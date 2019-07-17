Karnataka LIVE: SC Verdict Sets Wrong Precedent, Says Cong as Rebels Refuse to Take Part in Trust Vote

Event Highlights
If the resignations are accepted, the coalition would be reduced to a minority in the assembly and leave it poised on the brink of collapse in the climax of a crisis that began on July 6.
Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Karnataka crisis said, "I wonder which victory Yeddyurappa is celebrating. The last paragraph says MLA should not be compelled has nothing to do with the case in hand. No MLA has been given any whip yet. Court has passed protective order for the future. Where has the court said that the Speaker can do whatever he likes? Speaker will decide on the resignation and disqualification tomorrow.
Reacting to the Karnataka President Dinesh Gundu Rao’s tweet, which said the apex curt’s order was perfectly coordinated to help rebel MLAs to violate whip, BJP took a jibe at his ‘wrong precedent’ comment.
Congress Karnataka President Dinesh Gundu Rao also expresses his diappointment over the Supreme Court verdict. "Supreme Court order seems perfectly coordinated to help the rebel MLAs to violate the whip. It has set a wrong precedent as the value of the Whip as per 10th schedule of the constitution is now redundant."
Terrible Judicial Precedence, Says Randeep Surjewala | Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the SC order on the resignations of the rebel MLAs saying that it sets a terrible judicial precedence. "Blanket protection to MLAs, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of," he tweeted. Surjewala also calls into question the "separation of powers" by questioning how the court can interfere with the working of the state legislature by deciding when a whip will be enforced.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy holds a meeting with Congress leaders in Bengaluru.
Congress Expresses Confidence Ahead of Trust Vote | Congress's DK Shivakumar says that he is still confident about the trust vote tomorrow. "This landmark judgement has given strength to democratic process. Some BJP friends are trying to misguide that whip is not valid but the party can issue a whip and take necessary action as per anti-defection law."
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declines to comment when asked about Supreme Court's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs.
Karnataka Congress continues to hold its ground as it tweets saying, "Operation lotus will fail. The truth is victory."
Following the Supreme Court's judgement, debates are being waged on whether the rebel MLAs will be disqualified ahead of the trust vote. According to experts, disqualifications seem unlikely given the limited time frame. Additionally, the Speaker cannot decide to disqualify the MLAs on grounds of the MLAs violating the party whips. Hence, the only hope for the Congress-JD(S) is to placate the rebel MLAs.
SC Order Spells End of Cong-JD(S) Govt: BS Yeddyurappa | BJP's BS Yeddyurappa lauding Supreme Court verdict says, "All 15 MLAs who have resigned cannot be issued any whip and there is no condition to attend the Vidhan Sabha. That means Kumaraswamy will no longer have the mandate.
Certainly the Government will not last because they do not have the numbers. I welcome the Supreme Court verdict, it is a victory of Constitution and democracy, it is a moral victory of MLAs."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is seen offering prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram.
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar reiterating that the Supreme Court has observed that there is no time frame for the Speaker to take a call on the resignation says, "I hope the Speaker will decide on the resignations within a day or two." Shettar also urged Kumaraswamy to resign as the Chief Minister. "There is anarchy in the state because of HD Kumaraswamy, he should resign immediately after this verdict and not wait for the trust vote."
Discretion with the Rebel MLAs, Says SC | But, all is still not well for the Kumaraswamy government as the top court has ruled that the MLAs cannot be forced to participate in tomorrow's trust vote. In the event that all the 15 MLAs desist from tomorrow's vote, the ruling Congress-JD(S) government will topple.
During yesterday's hearing, the Supreme Court also pulled up the Speaker asking him why it wasn't possible to take a call on the resignation and the disqualification within the next 24 hours. In response, the Speaker replied that if allowed by the court he will decide on both the resignation and disqualification by Wednesday.
Another point of contention that was raised in the hearing was the timing of the resignation and the procedure followed by the 16 MLAs. All the sides debated over whether its important if the disqualification petition came first or the resignations. Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said that "even if disqualification occurs months later, it has to be counted on the date when the act which resulted in disqualification occurred". In this case, Singhvi qualified the resignation as the "act" which justified the disqualification petition filed by the ruling parties in Karnataka. Singhvi was replying to the rebel MLAs argument which stated that the disqualification and the resignation were filed together.
The rebel MLAs housed in Mumbai said they would stand by their decision and not attend the trust vote on Thursday.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict at the conclusion of a hearing that went on for a little more than three hours on Tuesday, punctuated by sharp exchanges between the judges and counsel for speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.
The speaker asked the court to exercise self-restraint and not issue interim orders on internal matters of the assembly; the bench questioned his reluctance to speedily dispose of the resignations.
In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. All but one are party to two petitions filed in the apex court. The defections will trigger a legal clause that disqualifies these MLAs, bringing the 224-member assembly’s strength down to 208 and giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a majority in the House.
Barring the rebels, the ruling coalition has a strength of 100, excluding the speaker, who cannot vote unless there is a tie. Also, two independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government. The BJP has the support of 105 MLAs and is expected to be backed by the independents. One additional member in the House is nominated.
The alliance, which was hastily cobbled together in May last year to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the only southern state it has governed, has been roiled by periodic dissent and open squabbling between the partners, which managed to win just two of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the recent general elections. The BJP won 25.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented speaker Ramesh Kumar, asked the court not to give a judicial direction and asked it to vacate a July 12 status quo order to let the speaker decide finally on both the disqualification petitions and resignations. Singhvi said the constitutional scheme did not warrant judicial intervention in internal matters of the assembly.
This made the CJI take a dig at Singhvi: “Where were the questions of jurisdiction of this court when it appointed even a protem speaker? You didn’t say anything then because it suited you?”
