Karnataka LIVE: Section 144 Imposed as DK Shivakumar Refuses to Leave Mumbai Hotel; Rebel MLAs Move SC Against Speaker

Karnataka LIVE: In a new twist to the Karnataka drama, rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court today against the Speaker, alleging that he has failed in his “constitutional duty” by not accepting their resignations. Earlier, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who reached Mumbai in the morning to meet the rebels, was forced to return from the hotel by the police after he was greeted with ‘go back’ slogans. Shivakumar said, “Nothing is permanent in politics. There’re no friends and no enemies. Anyone can turn at any moment. I’m trying to contact them (rebel MLAs).I'll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend.”
Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine had written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
Read More
Jul 10, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
Speaking to the media, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The hotel booking was cancelled and D K Shivakumar not permitted to enter the premises. Mumbai Police is not letting him go inside the hotel."
Democracy in Danger, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in Karnataka to help resolve the crisis, says, "Democracy is in danger. Congress and JD(S) will protest today, a peaceful."
Jul 10, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha, says, "Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who've come here illegally."
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha: Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka&B'luru to weed out Bangladeshis who've come here illegally pic.twitter.com/EpJn9vUcUc
Uproar in Lok Sabha Over Karnataka | The Lower House was rocked by uproar over the Karnataka political crisis.
Jul 10, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)
BJP to Meet Speaker Today | Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru, says, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable."
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru: We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/spshIAE63A
Problems in Congress Evident, Says Narsimha Rao | BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao, “Refusal to meet D K Shivakumar shows the extent of problems in Congress. Karnataka Speaker is supposed to be impartial but he is acting like a slave of Congress, he is trying to prevent a Congress-JD(S) Titanic."
Jul 10, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
"We will see," the bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said when Rohatgi was pressing for an urgent hearing saying "time is the essence" in the matter.
Jul 10, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
The senior lawyer said these lawmakers have already resigned from their membership of the assembly and wanted to contest fresh elections. He sought the hearing either on Wednesday or Thursday on the plea in which it has been alleged that the Speaker had acted in a partisan manner and deliberately not accepting their resignations.
Jul 10, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
SC May Hear Petition Tomorrow | A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing tomorrow.
Jul 10, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
Karnataka Cong Meets | Congress top brass is holding a meeting in Bengaluru. Eshwar Khandre, KC Venugopal, Gulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara are attending the meeting at the KK Guest House in the city.
Jul 10, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
Meanwhile in Bengaluru, BJP leaders protest outside the Vidhan Soudha.
Section 144 Imposed | Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people at one place, has been imposed in Powai Police station limits with effect from July 9 to July 12 because of "likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility"
Jul 10, 2019 11:10 am (IST)
Alleging BJP involvement, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao, says, "This shows how BJP is involved in this. They are the ones who are meeting these MLAs, booking their hotels and flights. Amit Shah and PM Modi are directly involved. PM gives many good speeches but what he does is completely different."
Jul 10, 2019 11:09 am (IST)
Rebel Congress leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi says, "We are not interested in meeting him (DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us."
Rebel Karnataka Congress leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi in #Mumbai: We are not interested in meeting him (Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us. pic.twitter.com/dkfuGj9d1h
Rebel Congress leader, B Basavaraj says, "We don't intend to insult DK Shivakumar. We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love and affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today."
Rebel Congress leader,B Basavaraj: We don't intend to insult DK Shivakumar. We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love&affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/9OdeV8svy5
Shivakumar on Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel cancelling his booking: "They should be proud of a customer like me. I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also."
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel cancels his booking: They should be proud of a customer like me. I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also. pic.twitter.com/QWWTZ2Ciuj
Rebel MLAs Move SC Against Speaker | Karnataka rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs move Supreme Court accusing the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations. Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow.
Jul 10, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
'Sabotage by Central Govt' | AICC general secretary K C Venugopal says, “I cant understand why they are blocking Shivakumar. This clearly shows that BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left the Congress, Shivakumar is only there to meet his colleagues. These are sincere congressmen. They should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such a sabotage by the central government.”
Jul 10, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar speaks to the media outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel: Nothing is permanent in politics. There're no friends&no enemies.Anyone can turn at any moment.I'm trying to contact them(rebel MLAs).I'll get a call.Their heart is beating to meet their friend. pic.twitter.com/2cdXiSn4dk
Shivakumar's Hotel Booking Cancelled | D K Shivakumar’s booking at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai has been cancelled. However, he remains positive of resolving the issues with the rebel MLAs. “I am expecting a call from the MLAs. Their heart is beating to meet me. They will either have to meet me here or else they will have to come to Bengaluru.
Jul 10, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
Rebel MLAs Likely to Move SC | The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are likely to move the Supreme Court against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker today. They are alleging that Speaker Ramesh Kumar has failed in his constitutional duty and he is wrongfully not accepting their resignations. The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India at 10.30 am.
Jul 10, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
"We are not here to threaten them. We are here to meet them.. if we do something to them then take action against us. We have only come to speak to them," he further says.
Jul 10, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
Gowda further claims, "R Ashok and Bopaiah came here last night and arranged everything. BJP is in power here, BJP wants to come to power in Karnataka. They are trying from a year. We dont know what they have offered to the MLAs."
Jul 10, 2019 10:02 am (IST)
Shivalinge Gowda Speaks Out | JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda says, "The hotel management has asked the cops to not allow us inside. We have booked a room. We have also shown them the details. Cops are telling us that hotel management has told us not to let us in."
Jul 10, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Jarkiholi Calls Out the 'Drama' | Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi says, “D K Shivakumar is lying. He is doing drama. We had informed him earlier that we don't want to meet him. We have only resigned from our posts and not from Congress. What does he mean that he is our friend? This has been going on for over a year, where was he then?”
Jul 10, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Siddaramaiah has alleged BJP hand behind the political drama in Karnataka.
@BJP4Karnataka and @BJP4India are offering money, position & misusing central agencies to destabilise our govt. This is an attempt to gain backdoor entry to form unethical govt just as they did between 2008-13. Though they lack capability & eligibility, they are being selfish.
The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.
The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S T Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.
The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.
In what can be termed as a breather for the beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order.
Fighting to save the government, the Congress also sought the intervention of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members. The BJP has denied the charge.
The fate of the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 MLAs, including MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday. A total of 13 MLAs, 10 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S), submitted their resignation to the Speaker's office on Saturday triggering a fresh political crisis.
Speaker Kumar said the resignation letters of 9 out of 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked them to submit the letters properly.
As speculation mounted on the whereabouts of the rebel MLAs after they left a suburban Mumbai hotel on Monday night, they returned to the western metropolis from Satara in western Maharashtra. A couple of them are reported to be camping in Bengaluru.
A dozen MLAs from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after quitting the state's Assembly are still camping here, a legislator said. The confirmation by Karnataka Congress MLA BC Patil Tuesday came after speculation that the legislators were holed up near Satara in western Maharashtra.
The legislators were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to Mumbai, sources said. The two Independent MLA-ministers, H Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew support on Monday in a further blow to the government are also reported to be in Mumbai.
The Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad to Bengaluru to help defuse the crisis amid reports that some more MLAs including Sowmya Reddy, daughter of rebel Congress leader and party veteran Ramalinga Reddy, may join the dissident ranks.
Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked the central party leaders to find a way out to save the government.