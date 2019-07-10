LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka LIVE: Shivakumar, Milind Deora Detained from Outside Mumbai Hotel; Ghulam Nabi Azad Taken Into Custody in Bengaluru

News18.com | July 10, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: In a new twist to the Karnataka drama, rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court today against the Speaker, alleging that he has failed in his “constitutional duty” by not accepting their resignations. Earlier, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who reached Mumbai in the morning to meet the rebels, was forced to return from the hotel by the police after he was greeted with ‘go back’ slogans. Shivakumar said, “Nothing is permanent in politics. There’re no friends and no enemies. Anyone can turn at any moment. I’m trying to contact them (rebel MLAs).I'll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend.”

Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine had written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
Jul 10, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's letter to the Governor reads, "As the present coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy has lost majority and moral rright ti continue in the office. Prima facie the government has no numbers."

Jul 10, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

BJP delegation meets Speaker Ramesh Kumar at his office over the ongoing political drama.

Jul 10, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

Congress-JD(S) Leaders Demonstrate in Bengaluru | Congress-JD(S) leaders stage protest at Mince Square in Bengaluru against BJP over blocking D K Shivakumar and other leaders from entering Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai .

Jul 10, 2019 3:00 pm (IST)

Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders who were detained, are being taken to Kalina University rest house. Shivakumar has said, "This is a misuse of power."

Jul 10, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

"We are sure of saving the government. The Centre and the governor's office is trying to pull the govt down. It is the Speaker, who has to deal with the MLAs and not the Governor. This is not the first time that the Centre has tried to topple an elected government," he said.

Jul 10, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad detained while protesting near Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

Jul 10, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Milind Deora being taken away by the police.

Jul 10, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)

Shivakumar Detained | As Karnataka Congress minister Shivakumar refused to budge from outside Hotel Renaissance, where the rebel MLAs are camping, he was detained by the Mumbai Police. Congress leaders Milind Deora and Naseem Khan were also detained and taken to the Powai police station.

Jul 10, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam also arrive at the hotel to meet D K Shivakumar.

Jul 10, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

He further says “I request the chief minister of Maharashtra to stop this and allow these leaders to go inside along with police to meet the MLAs, who have been forcefully brought here by BJP.”

Jul 10, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also reached Mumbai to meet D K Shivakumar outside Hotel Renaissance. Speaking to the media, Nirupam said, “I have just landed and I have come here, I will come back after a meeting. The issue is not about me coming and going. The issue is that two ministers from Karnataka have come to Maharashtra to meet their MLAs and they are made to sit on the road on the gutter. This exposes the character of the BJP."

Jul 10, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

'BJP Has the Numbers' | After meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, BS Yeddyurappa says, "I requested the Governor to convey to Speaker that he should take necessary action immediately. Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister, they don't have the numbers." He further says, "BJP has the numbers. And the Speaker is unnecessarily delaying the process."

Jul 10, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha | Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm after ruckus over the poitical upheaval in Karnataka.

Jul 10, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, a group of JD(S) MLAs, lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club, ate at a program in a nearby village temple.

Jul 10, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

Congress Protest in Bengaluru | JD(S) Chief and Former PM H D Deve Gowda arrives at Congress protest site in Bengaluru, meets Ghulam Nabi Azad. Siddaramaiah and KC Venugopal are also present.

Jul 10, 2019 2:08 pm (IST)

Counsel for Karnataka rebel MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi, says, "The petition has been filed by 10 MLAs. They have resigned voluntarily & they are complaining that Speaker is not taking immediate decision and is deliberately delay  ing it for various reasons. So, we have asked the Court to take up the petition immediately and I expect that the petition will come up tomorrow."

Jul 10, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

Shashi Tharoor Speaks on the Issue | Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Opposition should be given space in democracy. When our minister goes to meet MLAs, he is not being allowed to do so. This is a very unfortunate situation."

Jul 10, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

Yeddyurappa's Son in Mumbai | B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, heads to Mumbai as part of the party's troubleshooting team amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

Jul 10, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Karnataka BJP Meets Governor | Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa other BJP leaders meet Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, today.

Jul 10, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

Rebel MLAs Send Resignation Letters Again | A day after Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar rejected 9 out if 14 resignations, the rebel MLAs have sent their resignations again. This time via speedpost.

Jul 10, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The hotel booking was cancelled and D K Shivakumar not permitted to enter the premises. Mumbai Police is not letting him go inside the hotel."

Jul 10, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

JD(S) leaders lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru, practice Yoga.

Jul 10, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

Democracy in Danger, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in Karnataka to help resolve the crisis, says, "Democracy is in danger. Congress and JD(S) will protest today, a peaceful."

Jul 10, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha, says, "Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who've come here illegally."

Jul 10, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

Uproar in Lok Sabha Over Karnataka | The Lower House was rocked by uproar over the Karnataka political crisis.

Jul 10, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

BJP to Meet Speaker Today | Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru, says, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable."

Jul 10, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya will demand NRC extension to Karnataka in the Zero Hour of Parliament.

Jul 10, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

Youth Congress to Protest | Youth Congress is likely to protest outside Hotel Renaissance. They have started gathering outside the hotel with flags.

Jul 10, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

CNN-News18 accesses the rebel MLAs’ petition.

Jul 10, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Problems in Congress Evident, Says Narsimha Rao | BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao, “Refusal to meet D K Shivakumar shows the extent of problems in Congress. Karnataka Speaker is supposed to be impartial but he is acting like a slave of Congress, he is trying to prevent a Congress-JD(S) Titanic."

Karnataka LIVE: Shivakumar, Milind Deora Detained from Outside Mumbai Hotel; Ghulam Nabi Azad Taken Into Custody in Bengaluru
D K Shivakumar outside Hotel Renaissance where the rebel MLAs are staying in Mumbai.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S T Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.

The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

In what can be termed as a breather for the beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order.

Fighting to save the government, the Congress also sought the intervention of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members. The BJP has denied the charge.

The fate of the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 MLAs, including MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday. A total of 13 MLAs, 10 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S), submitted their resignation to the Speaker's office on Saturday triggering a fresh political crisis.

Speaker Kumar said the resignation letters of 9 out of 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked them to submit the letters properly.

As speculation mounted on the whereabouts of the rebel MLAs after they left a suburban Mumbai hotel on Monday night, they returned to the western metropolis from Satara in western Maharashtra. A couple of them are reported to be camping in Bengaluru.

A dozen MLAs from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after quitting the state's Assembly are still camping here, a legislator said. The confirmation by Karnataka Congress MLA BC Patil Tuesday came after speculation that the legislators were holed up near Satara in western Maharashtra.

The legislators were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to Mumbai, sources said. The two Independent MLA-ministers, H Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew support on Monday in a further blow to the government are also reported to be in Mumbai.

The Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad to Bengaluru to help defuse the crisis amid reports that some more MLAs including Sowmya Reddy, daughter of rebel Congress leader and party veteran Ramalinga Reddy, may join the dissident ranks.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked the central party leaders to find a way out to save the government.
