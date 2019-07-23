LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka LIVE: Speaker Sets 6pm Deadline for Trust Vote Again, Rebel MLAs Seek Month's Time to Meet Him

News18.com | July 23, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: In an unending battle of nerves, the Karnataka assembly was adjourned till today without voting on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy even after three days of debate, amid ruckus by Congress and JDS, which insisted voting can await the Supreme Court ruling. As the House debated the motion with frequent scenes of pandemonium, Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning that voting be deferred as the apex Court was seized of pleas by two Independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote.

The Supreme Court will hear today a fresh plea of two Independent Karnataka MLAs, seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion. The MLAs who withdrew support to the ruling coalition have sought a direction to the Kumaraswamy government to conduct the floor test on or before 5pm on Monday.
Read More
Jul 23, 2019 10:47 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the bus carrying Congress MLAs arrives at the Vidhan Soudha for today's session, which is likely to decide the result of a trust vote.

Jul 23, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Reacting to the request, BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa says, "Should the MLAs come when the session is called or should the session be held according to the whims of the MLAs? If the chief minister cannot come then what can we expect from others. They don't come on time but at 4 pm they'll start demanding to be given time. I have never seen something like this."

Jul 23, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Congress-JDS MLAs to Arrive Late | Following the delay in arrival of the ruling combine's MLAs, JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda has requested the assembly be adjourned for 30 minutes.

Jul 23, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

"Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy sits in his chamber and clears files instead of sitting for discussions. They don't have the mindset to prove their majority, they want to drag this. The people are disgusted with this. We cannot wait for people who are holed up in Mumbai," he says.

Jul 23, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

Shettar further points out the absence of the JD(S), Congress MLAs, saying, "Look at how lightly the coalition is taking this. They assured us that it will be done today but they haven't even come."

Jul 23, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

Commenting on the issue, BJP leader J Shettar says, "It's the final day for this govt. We believed yesterday was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' between the ruling party and others they postponed it for one day...We'll see what happens and if division of votes take place this govt will definitely be defeated."

Jul 23, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

Karnataka Assembly Session Resumes | The Vidhan Soudha has resumed its session for the day as per its schedule. The Speaker had clearly stated yesterday that the voting process would be completed by 6 pm today.

Jul 23, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and party MLAs arrive at Vidhan Soudha. The BJP suspects that the voting is being delayed by the Congress-JDS government only to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed it to the precipice.

Jul 23, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

Ahead of today's assembly session, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje says the ruling coalition no longer has the majority. "They don't have the numbers. They're a minority govt. MLAs are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this govt will definitely go. This isn't a people's govt. People are upset, MLAs are upset," she says.

Jul 23, 2019 9:55 am (IST)

Matter Related to Court Proceedings | On rebel MLAs’ letter seeking four weeks time to appear before the Speaker, he says, "It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court."

Jul 23, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Responding to allegations that he is intentionally providing more time to ruling parties to prove majority, the Speaker says, "I convey my thanks to them. I pray to God to give some sense to them."

Jul 23, 2019 9:49 am (IST)

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar outside the Vidhan Soudha.

Jul 23, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh reaches the Vidhan Soudha for today's session, which is scheduled to convene at 10 am sharp.

Jul 23, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

If the resignations of 15 MLAs — 12 from Congress and three from JDS — are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.

Jul 23, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

The ruling combine's strength is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker. 

Jul 23, 2019 9:35 am (IST)

BJP MLAs leave Ramada Hotel for Vidhan Soudha as the HD Kumaraswamy government is scheduled to face floor test in the Assembly today.

Jul 23, 2019 9:31 am (IST)

Drama So Far | Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday to decide the fate of the Congress-JDS government. The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30 pm on Friday and later by the end of the day. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.

Jul 23, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Rebel MLAs Seek Month's Time | A total of 13 rebel MLAs have written letter to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar seeking more time to appear before him. They have asked for four weeks time.

Jul 23, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Twenty MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the proceedings Monday, besides two  independents and BSP member N Mahesh, who is supporting the government.

Jul 23, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

The Vidhan Soudha was adjourned at 11.45 pm even after the Speaker's consistent reminders to the government to honour its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings but an unrelenting Congress continued to create a ruckus.

Jul 23, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Members of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka have been seeking more time from the speaker to complete trust vote and prove majority of the HD Kumaraswamy government.

Jul 23, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

SC to Hear Plea of 2 Independent MLAs | Today, the Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea of two Independent Karnataka MLAs, seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion.

Jul 23, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Vidhan Soudha to Reconvene at 10 | The Karnataka assembly resumes today after a late-night drama on Monday. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he will be in the seat exactly at 10 am and before 4 pm division of vote should end and he won’t wait even a second after that.

Karnataka LIVE: Speaker Sets 6pm Deadline for Trust Vote Again, Rebel MLAs Seek Month's Time to Meet Him
Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar addresses a press conference after meeting with rebel MLAs at his chamber, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House at 11.45pm after repeatedly reminding the government it should honour its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings Monday itself, but an unrelenting Congress created a ruckus towards the end of day’s proceedings.

Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of proceedings, when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the Speaker, "100 per cent.. voting can happen tomorrow."

The Speaker, who seemed perturbed over the prolonged proceedings, stated categorically that the discussion would end by 4pm on Tuesday and by 6pm, the voting process would be completed.

Serving a warning to the rebel MLAs, sequestered in a Mumbai hotel, senior minister DK Shivakumar reminded them that they would face disqualification if they did not turn up before the speaker on Tuesday in response to his notice.

Twenty MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the proceedings Monday, besides two Independents and BSP member N Mahesh, who is supporting the government. Maintaining composure throughout, BJP members made repeated pleas to the Speaker to conclude the process Monday itself without dragging it any further.

The assembly was adjourned for nearly two hours as Congress and JDS members demanded more time to discuss the confidence motion after the Speaker asked them to wind up quickly so that the trust vote process could be completed. After the House resumed its sitting, JDS-Congress members raised slogans saying, "we want justice, we want discussion."

Senior Congress leader HK Patil insisted that the trust vote process should be completed after the Supreme Court decision and asserted "This is not a full House," with rebel MLAs confined in Mumbai and not able to attend the session.

"Let the MLAs return," Patil told the Speaker, as the Congress and JDS members shouted slogans, "let the Supreme court decide" and "save the Constitution", creating a ruckus.

Intervening, Kumaraswamy said the two Independent MLAs had approached the Supreme Court on the trust vote issue. "If they had faith in you, why did they approach the Supreme Court?" he asked the speaker.

"We had agreed to conclude the trust vote process on Monday, but in the light of developments in the Supreme Court and with several MLAs wanting to speak, give us more time," Kumaraswamy told the Speaker.

Kumaraswamy also said that a fake letter with his forged signature that he had resigned was being circulated. "Similar rumours about me also," said the Speaker.

As the House met after an hour's delay in the morning, the Speaker made it clear, "Everybody is watching us. Please don't make me a scapegoat. Let us reach our goal," stressing that the process should reach finality Monday.

Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday to decide the fate of the Congress-JDS government, rocked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs threatening its survival.

The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30pm on Friday and later by the end of the day.

The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.

"It will not bring respect to the House or to me," the Speaker made his position clear, implying that the trust vote should not be delayed further, amid reports that the ruling coalition had sought two more days for voting.

The Congress' position was earlier stated during the debate by senior Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who said taking up the voting without the Speaker's decision on the MLAs resignation issue would leave the confidence motion process without any sanctity.

"We are in an extraordinary situation... I request the chair to decide on the resignation first. Or else, it will (confidence vote) will have no standing," Gowda said, as the debate on the trust vote dragged on for the third day. "Is the resignation voluntary and genuine. Aren't they against democracy?" he asked.

Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gowda charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the operation in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.

The BJP suspects that the voting is being delayed by the Congress-JDS government only to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed it to the precipice.

The Governor had shot off two missives to the chief minister, setting deadlines on Friday to conclude the proceedings, expressing fear that the delay only gives rise to the scope for horse-trading. He had also pointed out that he has "prima facie satisfaction" that the government has lost its majority.

Senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Madhuswamy told the Speaker that the confidence motion should be completed Monday itself and debate should not be dragged on endlessly.

The Speaker also on Monday gave a ruling that a Legislature Party leader has the right to issue a whip. "Issuing whip is your right. Following them is left to the MLAs. If any complaint comes to me, I will follow rules and take a decision," Kumar told Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who had raised a point of order on the issue of whip in the light of the Supreme Court order last week.

When the confidence motion was moved on Thursday last, Siddaramaiah had pressed for deferring it till the Speaker decided on the issue of whip in the wake of the Apex Court verdict on the political crisis in the state.

Siddaramaiah had said that the rebel MLAs were influenced by the apex court order that they can abstain from attending the Assembly proceedings and asked the Speaker to give a ruling on the fate of the whip issued by him as CLP leader.

Seeking to exert pressure on the government, BJP Monday asked Kumaraswamy "to resign and go" if he has faith in the Constitution and people of the state. The BJP said Kumaraswamy himself moved the confidence motion, but the trust process was still prolonging.

As many as 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JDS — had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrew their support to the coalition government, pushing the government to the precipice. One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government.

The ruling combine's strength is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    IRE vs ZIM
    171/9
    20.0 overs
    		 172/2
    16.4 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs ENG
    241/8
    50.0 overs
    		 241/10
    50.0 overs
    New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    ZIM vs IRE
    132/8
    13.0 overs
    		 134/1
    10.5 overs
    Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs ENG
    223/10
    49.0 overs
    		 226/2
    32.1 overs
    England beat Australia by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs IND
    239/8
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    49.3 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram