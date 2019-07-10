LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka LIVE: DK Shivakumar Stopped from Entering Mumbai Hotel Amid 'Go Back' Slogans; Rebel MLAs Move SC Against Speaker

News18.com | July 10, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: In a new twist to the Karnataka drama, rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court today against the Speaker, alleging that he has failed in his “constitutional duty” by not accepting their resignations. Earlier, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who reached Mumbai in the morning to meet the rebels, was forced to return from the hotel by the police after he was greeted with ‘go back’ slogans. Shivakumar said, “Nothing is permanent in politics. There’re no friends and no enemies. Anyone can turn at any moment. I’m trying to contact them (rebel MLAs).I'll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend.”

Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine had written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
Read More
Jul 10, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Rebel MLAs Move SC Against Speaker | Karnataka rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs move Supreme Court accusing the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations. Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow.

Jul 10, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

'Sabotage by Central Govt' | AICC general secretary K C Venugopal says, “I cant understand why they are blocking Shivakumar. This clearly shows that BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left the Congress, Shivakumar is only there to meet his colleagues. These are sincere congressmen. They should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such a sabotage by the central government.”

Jul 10, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar speaks to the media outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.

Jul 10, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

Shivakumar's Hotel Booking Cancelled | D K Shivakumar’s booking at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai has been cancelled. However, he remains positive of resolving the issues with the rebel MLAs. “I am expecting a call from the MLAs. Their heart is beating to meet me. They will either have to meet me here or else they will have to come to Bengaluru.

Jul 10, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Rebel MLAs Likely to Move SC | The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are likely to move the Supreme Court against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker today. They are alleging that Speaker Ramesh Kumar has failed in his constitutional duty and he is wrongfully not accepting their resignations. The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India at 10.30 am.

Jul 10, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

"We are not here to threaten them. We are here to meet them.. if we do something to them then take action against us. We have only come to speak to them," he further says.

Jul 10, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

Gowda further claims, "R Ashok and Bopaiah came here last night and arranged everything. BJP is in power here, BJP wants to come to power in Karnataka. They are trying from a year. We dont know what they have offered to the MLAs."

Jul 10, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

Shivalinge Gowda Speaks Out | JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda says, "The hotel management has asked the cops to not allow us inside. We have booked a room. We have also shown them the details. Cops are telling us that hotel management has told us not to let us in."

Jul 10, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Jarkiholi Calls Out the 'Drama' | Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi says, “D K Shivakumar is lying. He is doing drama. We had informed him earlier that we don't want to meet him. We have only resigned from our posts and not from Congress. What does he mean that he is our friend? This has been going on for over a year, where was he then?”

Jul 10, 2019 9:55 am (IST)

Siddaramaiah has alleged BJP hand behind the political drama in Karnataka.

Jul 10, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Karnataka Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah had said in a tweet yesterday, "Some of our MLAs have fallen into the trap of BJP Karnataka and I am not sure whether they are aware of the anti-defection law. The laws are clear that those who resign from the MLA post cannot hold any ministerial berths or chairmans to boards and corporations."

Jul 10, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Cong Troubleshooter Plays it Cool | D K Shivakumar spoke to the media after being turned away from the gates of the hotel in which the rebel MLAs are staying. “Mumbai police are good hosts they are calling me to stay at another guest house. Everything is cool, there is no tension. We are waiting to go inside.”

Jul 10, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

JD(S) leader G T Devegowda, who is in Mumbai along with Shivakumar, says, “The police is not allowing us to enter. MLAs are not afraid. But BJP leaders are allowed to enter the hotel, how?”

Jul 10, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

BJP Dharna Outside Vidhan Soudha | Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa says, "We have decided to sit on dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha. We will meet the Speaker and the Governor."

Jul 10, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

Shivakumar Stopped From Entering Hotel | Visuals from outside the hotel in Mumbai on arrival of Congress minister D K Shivakumar. He has been stopped from entering the hotel and escorted away from the gates. 

Jul 10, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

Shivakumar Go Back | Meanwhile, supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda protest outside Renaissance hotel and raise slogans of  "Go back, Go back" as Shivakumar arrives at the hotel.

Jul 10, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

"We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other," he says.

Jul 10, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

Shivakumar Reaches Hotel | D K Shivakumar, who has reached the hotel, says, "I have booked a room in this hotel. The mlas here are my friends. They have a personal problem and I have come here to solve it. No one is being threatened. BJP leaders came here yesterday why cant I come to meet them?"

Jul 10, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

Venugopal Confident of Overcoming Crisis | AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal says, "Congress is not in a difficult position. It is strong enough to deal with this situation. Its unfortunate that some people doing this but we will handle."

Jul 10, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Current Status and Possible Scenario | The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1) besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, who resigned from the ministry on Monday, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 14 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 102. The Speaker also has a vote.

Jul 10, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Sonia Gandhi to Top Leaders | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked the central party leaders to find a way out to save the government.

Jul 10, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

The Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad to Bengaluru yesterday to help defuse the crisis amid reports that some more MLAs including Sowmya Reddy, daughter of rebel Congress leader and party veteran Ramalinga Reddy, may join the dissident ranks.

Jul 10, 2019 8:27 am (IST)

Relief to the Coalition Government | The embattled Congress-JD(S) coalition government heaved a sigh of relief yesterday after the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said the resignation letters of 9 MLAs were not in the prescribed format and he has asked them to submit the letters properly.

Jul 10, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

Copies of the letter by the rebel MLAs have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

Jul 10, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel. He may not be allowed inside the premises of the hotel.

Jul 10, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. Security has been increased outside the hotel they are staying in.

Jul 10, 2019 8:10 am (IST)

MLAs Unwilling to Meet Shivakumar | The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

Jul 10, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

Jul 10, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

Threat to Life | The 10 rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar today.

Jul 10, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

On reaching Mumbai, Congress' key troubleshooter D K Shivakumar says, "We have come to meet our friends...are bound by politics. They are our party men. I don't care if Mumbai Police or CRPF have been deployed,let them do their duty. We are here to say hello to our leaders."

Load More
Karnataka LIVE: DK Shivakumar Stopped from Entering Mumbai Hotel Amid 'Go Back' Slogans; Rebel MLAs Move SC Against Speaker

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S T Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.

The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

In what can be termed as a breather for the beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order.

Fighting to save the government, the Congress also sought the intervention of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members. The BJP has denied the charge.

The fate of the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 MLAs, including MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday. A total of 13 MLAs, 10 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S), submitted their resignation to the Speaker's office on Saturday triggering a fresh political crisis.

Speaker Kumar said the resignation letters of 9 out of 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked them to submit the letters properly.

As speculation mounted on the whereabouts of the rebel MLAs after they left a suburban Mumbai hotel on Monday night, they returned to the western metropolis from Satara in western Maharashtra. A couple of them are reported to be camping in Bengaluru.

A dozen MLAs from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after quitting the state's Assembly are still camping here, a legislator said. The confirmation by Karnataka Congress MLA BC Patil Tuesday came after speculation that the legislators were holed up near Satara in western Maharashtra.

The legislators were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to Mumbai, sources said. The two Independent MLA-ministers, H Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew support on Monday in a further blow to the government are also reported to be in Mumbai.

The Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad to Bengaluru to help defuse the crisis amid reports that some more MLAs including Sowmya Reddy, daughter of rebel Congress leader and party veteran Ramalinga Reddy, may join the dissident ranks.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked the central party leaders to find a way out to save the government.
  • 09 Jul, 2019 | Pacific Games
    vs
    /
    overs
    		 /
    overs
    Samoa beat Vanuatu by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs AUS
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/10
    49.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs IND
    264/7
    50.0 overs
    		 265/3
    43.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    PAK vs BAN
    315/9
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    44.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    WI vs AFG
    311/6
    50.0 overs
    		 288/10
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram