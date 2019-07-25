Karnataka LIVE: Yeddyurappa Waits for Green Signal from Amit Shah to Stake Claim to Power

File photo of BS Yeddyurappa (L) with BJP chief Amit Shah.



In the trial of strength, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP, with the ruling coalition swept out of power by a big chunk of its lawmakers who refused to back out and skipped voting on confidence motion.



Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa, the likely chief minister candidate, said he was awaiting instructions from his party's central leadership on staking a claim to form an alternative government. "I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it," he told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters "Keshava Krupa" here.



Senior BJP legislator JC Madhuswamy said, "Party national president Amit Shah has to instruct us to call a legislature party meeting in the presence of an observer to elect the leader. Things have to go democratically as ours is a national party, so we are waiting for instructions from them, after that, an appointment with the Governor will be sought."



According to BJP sources, the party's leadership was waiting for the Speaker's decision on the resignations and disqualification petitions against rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs before staking a claim to form an alternative government.



"There is no indication yet from the party leadership.. speculation only in the media. Party leadership may be waiting for the Speaker to decide on resignations of rebel MLAs to avoid any embarrassment in the future," a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.



With their resignations still to be accepted, the 15 rebel MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) have sought a month's time to appear before the Speaker in connection with the plea for their disqualification from the state Assembly.



Speaker Ramesh Kumar said proceedings were on regarding disqualification petition. "I go by law. Nothing but Constitution and law," he said. "Lawyers had come and have said what they have to say on behalf of their clients (MLAs), I have heard them. I will go through, according to law I will decide." Asked if he has he given any fresh timeline to the MLAs to appear, he said, "Every thing was over. They are also satisfied, I'm also satisfied."



The Congress and the JD(S) have sought disqualification under the anti-defection law of the rebel lawmakers who, however, were undeterred and skipped Assembly proceedings during the crucial confidence vote on Tuesday. The anti-defection law doesn't specify a time period for the Speaker to decide on disqualification plea.



A disqualified member loses the seat and the punitive action forestalls prospects of becoming a minister in the newly sworn-in government, but he or she can get re-elected to the House.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order last Wednesday gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.



A day after the collapse of its government, uncertainty loomed large over the future of the Congress-JDS alliance as outgoing chief minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy remained non-committal on the the issue, saying both parties have not yet discussed it.