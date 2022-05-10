Karnataka Loudspeaker Row: Obtain Written Permission in 15 Days or Remove Them, Says Govt

A day after Hindutva outfits triggered the chanting of “Hanuman Chalisa against Azaan", the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a 15-day ultimatum to users of loudspeakers, or public address systems, to obtain permission from concerned authorities. The state government said those who did not get permission should voluntarily remove loudspeakers.

A total of 301 notices have also been served against loudspeakers till now - 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city. A few notices have issued to temples in Malleswaram and other places.

The state police was put on high alert after Hindutva activists on Monday launched the practice of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa whenever the Azaan was played from mosques. Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik inaugurated the programme at a temple in Mysuru district and said Hanuman Chalisa and suprabhata (morning) prayers were performed at over 1,000 temples against Azaan in mosques.

He had earlier asked chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and state home minister Araga Jnanendra to show the courage to act on the lines of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who had taken action against unauthorised loudspeakers at religious places and set decibel limits.

Police detained Hindutva activists, who were allegedly set to launch Hanuman Chalisa chanting at a temple in Bengaluru. Security was amped up throughout the state to avoid a law and order situation.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant also met Bommai at his residence to discuss the ongoing issue, which was triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra. He has said the loudspeaker issue was not a religious issue but a social problem and must be taken into account.

