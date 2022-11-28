Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row: 'Set for Legal Battle,' Says Bommai; Nodal Ministers to Meet in Belagavi on Dec 3

Days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state “will not give an inch of land" in connection to the border dispute with Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is all set for a legal battle over the issue.

Bommai chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials on Sunday in the wake of the case coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on November 30, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra nodal minister Chandrakant Patil said that nodal ministers from both states will travel to Belagavi on December 3 and that Maharashtra government has accepted an invitation given by the Marathi organisation in Belagavi. The minister added that a big and positive announcement is likely to follow after that.

“The petition filed by the state of Maharashtra in regard to the border issue did not have any legal provision since it was filed on the basis of the State Reorganisation Act and Article 3 (formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states) of the Constitution," said Karnataka CM Bommai.

The CM also added that a team of well-learned counsels, led by Mukul Rohtagi and Uday Holla, will present the case.

Earlier, hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim about a Maharashtra village wanting to merge with his state, Fadnavis said no village has done that, and that there is no question of any border village “going anywhere".

Bommai had claimed that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past, seeking to merge with Karnataka as they were facing severe water crisis.

The Karnataka government, Bommai said, had devised schemes to help them by providing water, and his government was seriously considering the proposal of Jat villages.

Reacting to these remarks, Fadnavis said that presently, none of the villages raised such a demand and that “not a single village" of Maharashtra will go anywhere.

