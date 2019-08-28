K'taka Minister Urges Visitors to Contribute to Flood Relief, Sets Up 2 Donation Boxes in Office

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Mining and Geology CC Patil, who took charge on Wednesday, put up two boxes in his office where visitors can contribute for flood relief. “I have kept donation boxes in my office. Those who visit my office to wish me, please don’t bring anything. Instead, please contribute towards flood relief,” Patil told News18, adding that he would give all the money, thus, collected to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In the box, it is written: Instead of greeting me with bouquets, please contribute money for flood victims’ relief fund. The newly appointed minister hails from north Karnataka that has been badly hit by the deluge. A leader from the Opposition said Patil, instead of resorting to publicity stunts, should put pressure on the Centre for funds.

This year, Karnataka has faced the biggest floods in years. As many as 82 lives were lost and lakhs of people were rendered homeless. According to government records, 2097 cattle were killed, 7.82 hectares of crops were lost, landslides damaged 5,000 hectares of area and 35,000km roads were affected. About 2.37 lakh houses have suffered severe damage, 6.96 lakh people were displaced and 8.67 lakh people were shifted to relief camps. Overall, the state is said to have suffered losses worth over Rs 32,000 crore. The Centre is yet to release any funds to the state.

However, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said his government had received all sorts of help from the Centre. After attending a flood review meeting, Ashoka said, “The Centre had sent 42 companies of personnel to handle the Karnataka floods. Losses worth about Rs 32,000 crore loss have been assessed and the Union government is helping us in all possible way. We will try to get funds from the Centre.”

So far, Karnataka CM’s Relief Fund has received contribution worth Rs 110.1 crore. The Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government for not being able to get funds from the Centre.

