Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar Forcibly Sent Back to Bengaluru, Says Milind Deora

Mumbai: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, who was taken into custody by Mumbai police outside the luxury hotel where rebel MLAs from his state are lodged, was released and is being sent back to Bengaluru, former Union minister Milind Deora said.

Former Union minister Milind Deora and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan, who had arrived to meet Shivakumar outside the hotel, were also detained and released with him, Deora said.

"Police are taking Shivakumar to the (Mumbai) airport. He is being forcibly sent back to Bengaluru," Deora tweeted. Shivakumar was almost pulled out by police while he was being interviewed by a TV channel and put in a police van.

The three leaders were taken to a guest house in Kalina and later released, Deora said.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had tweeted: Manhandling Ministers and MLAs are very annoying and unbecoming of Mumbai Police. Such hasty act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on BJP of horse-trading. This is a black mark on the republic setup of our country.

Manhandling Ministers and MLAs is very annoying and unbecoming of #MumbaiPolice. Such hasty Act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on #BJP of #HorseTrading. This is a blackmark on the republic setup of our country.@CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 10, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, Shivakumar was prevented from entering the hotel, prompting him to announce that he won't leave the spot till he gets to meet the legislators, in a bid to save the Congress JD (S) government in the southern state.

After reaching the hotel at 8.20 am, Shivakumar, who landed here early in the morning, was stopped by police from entering the hotel. His plea that he had a valid reservation in the hotel fell flat on the police officials' ears.

They told him the legislators staying the hotel had written to Mumbai police chief saying they feared threat to their life due to his arrival there.